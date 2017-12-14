Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
FLORA AND FAUNA
Australian lizards are eating the eggs of endangered loggerhead turtles
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Dec 14, 2017


Feral foxes are no longer the archenemies of would-be loggerhead turtle moms at the second biggest nesting beach in northeast Australia. The title now belongs to the yellow-spotted goanna.

Over the last few decades, scientists have observed the Australia lizard develop a taste for the eggs of the endangered loggerhead turtle. Goannas now frequently raid turtle nests on the Queensland nesting beach.

To better understand the threat of Australia's monitor lizards to sea turtles, scientists at the University of Queensland set up camera traps near turtle nests. They watched for a year. The footage showed as many as 400 turtle nests disturbed by reptilian predators.

"We discovered that only large male yellow-spotted goannas dug open sea turtle nests, but once the nest was opened, other lizards, such as lace monitors and smaller yellow-spotted goannas, raided them," researcher David Booth said in a news release.

Booth and his research partner Juan Lei, a doctoral student, published their analysis of the footage this week in the journal Austral Ecology.

"We had expected most nests would be discovered within one or two days of being constructed because of the visual and scent cues left behind by the female turtle," Booth said. "But what we found was the likelihood of a turtle nest being opened by a goanna wasn't related to the nest age or even the presence of ghost crabs, which disturb nests by burrowing and potentially releasing those smells that attract a goanna's attention."

Exactly how the goannas are locating the nests remains a mystery. Whoever is finding the nests are signaling their presence to a variety of predators.

Analyzing how predators looking for the same prey interact is important for understanding the workings of ecological systems, Booths said. Such an understanding could also help scientists better protect endangered turtles.

FLORA AND FAUNA
Genome reveals secrets of Tasmanian tiger's extinction
 Washington (UPI) Dec 12, 2017
 Scientists have sequenced the Tasmanian tiger's genome, offering new insights into the species' demise. The tiger's newly sequenced genome is one of the most complete genetic maps compiled by scientists. The genetic blueprint suggest the species was suffering from a lack of genetic diversity by the time it was hunted to extinction in the 1930s. Though most frequently called the T ... read more
Related Links
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLORA AND FAUNA
World leaders in Paris seek cash for climate crunc

 Leaders needed to fix global 'mess', says Kofi Annan

 Storm-hit Puerto Rico starving for tourists

 New mapping technique can help fight extreme poverty
FLORA AND FAUNA
Better mastery of heat flow leads to next-generation thermal cloaks

 Nature's toughest substances decoded

 Penn researchers establish universal signature fundamental to how glassy materials fail

 In first, 3-D printed objects connect to WiFi without electronics
FLORA AND FAUNA
Researchers establish long-sought source of ocean methane

 Sea levels will rise, but scientists not sure how high

 Hydropower dams can be managed without an all-or-nothing choice between energy and food

 The vengeful sea devouring Albania's coast
FLORA AND FAUNA
Tiny ice losses at Antarctica's fringes can accelerate ice loss far away

 Warming Arctic is 'new normal,' will affect us all: report

 Extreme fieldwork, climate modeling yields new insight into predicting Greenland's melt

 Arctic, major fishing nations agree no fishing in Arctic, for now
FLORA AND FAUNA
In food waste fight, Brits turn bread into beer

 Archaeologist says fire, not corn, key to prehistoric survival in arid Southwest

 Meadows beat out shrubs when it comes to storing carbon

 Uncovering varied pathways to agriculture
FLORA AND FAUNA
West coast earthquake early warning system continues progress toward public use

 NASA shows new Tongan Island made of tuff stuff, likely to persist years

 Magnitude 6.2 quake hits southeastern Iran: seismological centre

 Quake hits Iran-Iraq border region
FLORA AND FAUNA
US, Britain, France seek details on Russian arms to C. Africa

 Russia asks UN for green light to send arms to C. Africa

 Tillerson plans Africa trip for early 2018

 Regional force deploys to Lesotho over security concerns
FLORA AND FAUNA
Scientists show how Himalayan rivers influenced ancient Indus civilization settlements

 Scientists revamp 'Out of Africa' model of early human migration

 Archaeologists revise chronology of the last hunter-gatherers in the Near East

 Research suggests gorillas can develop food cleaning behavior spontaneously



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement