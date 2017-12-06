Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Babies' brains at risk from toxic pollution: UN
 by Staff Writers
 New Delhi (AFP) Dec 6, 2017


As New Delhi and other major cities hit new toxic smog peaks, the United Nations sounded the alarm Wednesday over the damage that pollution is doing to babies' developing brains.

The UN's children's agency, UNICEF, said Asia accounts for more than 16 million of the world's 17 million infants aged under one year living in areas with severe pollution -- at least six times more than safe levels.

India topped the list of countries with babies at risk, followed by China, UNICEF said in a report.

Satellite imagery used to assess pollution levels around the world found that South Asian countries accounted for 12.2 million of the total number of affected children but that there is also a growing problem in African cities.

Air pollution has already been linked to asthma, bronchitis, and other long-term respiratory diseases.

"But a growing body of scientific research points to a potential new risk that air pollution poses to children's lives and futures: its impact on their developing brains," UNICEF said.

The report highlighted links found between pollution and brain functions "including verbal and nonverbal IQ and memory, reduced test scores, grade point averages among school children, as well as other neurological behavioural problems."

"As more and more of the world urbanises, and without adequate protection and pollution reduction measures, more children will be at risk in the years to come."

- 'Danger in the air' -

The ultra-fine particles in city pollution can damage the blood-brain barrier -- a delicate membrane that protects the brain from toxic substances.

Damage to the membrane has been linked to Alzheimers and Parkinson's disease in the elderly.

UNICEF also highlighted the growing risk from minute particles of the iron ore magnetite which is increasingly found in urban pollution.

The nano-particles, which easily get into the blood stream, are highly dangerous to the brain because of their magnetic charge and have also been linked to degenerative diseases.

The author of the "Danger In The Air" report, Nicholas Rees, told AFP that toxic pollution is "impacting children's learning, their memories, linguistic and motor skills."

Delhi closed schools in early November after doctors declared a public health emergency, but quickly reopened them -- provoking anger from parents who accused authorities of "playing with children's health".

The crisis saw large swathes of north India and parts of neighbouring Pakistan blanketed in acrid air -- an annual phenomenon as cooler air traps particles near the ground, cause pollution levels to spike.

In China, where air pollution has cut life expectancy in the industrial north by three years, the government has imposed production curbs on industry to counter a smog crisis that rivals India's -- but progress has been patchy.

UNICEF urged more efforts to cut pollution, and also to reduce children's exposure to the poisonous smog which has frequently reached hazardous levels in Indian cities in recent weeks.

It called for a greater use of masks, air filtration systems and for children to avoid travelling when pollution levels are at their highest.

Rees said masks help "but very importantly they have to have good filters and they also have to fit children's faces well. A mask that does not fit the face well won't work."

FROTH AND BUBBLE
Cricketers flounder in New Delhi's hazardous smog
 New Delhi (AFP) Dec 4, 2017
 Indian and Sri Lankan cricketers battled through hazardous smog levels in a Test match Monday as New Delhi authorities faced scathing criticism over their lack of action to combat pollution. A day after protests by Sri Lankan players temporarily halted the third Test at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, the third day's play went ahead in even worse smog. The concentration of the smallest and ... read more
Related Links
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FROTH AND BUBBLE
Beijing bans fireworks, evil spirits rejoice

 Southern Chile iceberg splits from glacier, threatens navigation

 China, Myanmar hail close ties amid Rohingya outcry

 Identifying optimal adaptation of buildings threatened by hurricanes, climate change
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Borophene shines alone as 2-D plasmonic material

 UCLA engineers use deep learning to reconstruct holograms and improve optical microscopy

 Study shows how to get sprayed metal coatings to stick

 PPPL scientists deliver new high-resolution diagnostic to national laser facility
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Seagrass is a key fishing ground globally

 Sea turtles' sad fate: from restaurant menus to plastic 'soup'

 Fishing nets pose grave threat to New Zealand's yellow-eyed penguin

 Sharks evolved aircraft-like attributes to suit habitats
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Arctic, major fishing nations agree no fishing in Arctic, for now

 Antarctic Selfie's Journey to Space via Disruption Tolerant Networking

 Antarctic landscape insights keep ice loss forecasts on the radar

 Operation IceBridge 2017: The Beauty of Ice
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Tokyo 2020 to feed IOC food from disaster-hit regions

 UN dishes up prickly pear cactus in answer to food security

 Gene discovery may halt worldwide wheat epidemic

 Istanbul anglers keep up tradition despite stocks alarm
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Albania sends in military rescue as heavy rains trigger huge floods

 India, Sri Lanka cyclone death toll rises to 26

 New early signals to quantify the magnitude of strong earthquakes

 Thailand flood death toll rises to 15
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Regional force deploys to Lesotho over security concerns

 Mali justice minister resigns after activist's acquittal

 Cash and history keep Europe as Africa's prime partner

 China hails new Zimbabwe leader, denies role in transition
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Gorillas can learn to clean food on their own, without social cues

 Trump removes protection for swaths of Utah parks

 Chimp females who leave home postpone parenthood

 Long-term logging study demonstrates impacts on chimpanzees and gorillas



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement