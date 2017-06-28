Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLORA AND FAUNA
Bacterial organizational complexities revealed
 by Staff Writers
 East Lansing MI (SPX) Jun 28, 2017


Michigan State University scientist provides first detailed snapshot of bacteria's building blocks. Revealing this near-universal structure could lead to new medicines and bio-engineered bacteria for fuels, new fertilizers and more.

For the first time, scientists have visualized the fine details of bacterial microcompartment shells - the organisms' submicroscopic nanoreactors, which are comprised completely of protein.

The results, led by Michigan State University and the U.S. Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, are featured in the current issue of Science. They show how the architectural principles of bacterial microcompartments, or BMCs, apply to both "good" and "bad" bacteria that use these nanoreactors to provide energy for infections.

The findings open the door to identifying vulnerable targets to combat pathogenic bacteria as well as to bioengineer new kinds of designer nanoreactors in beneficial bacteria to enhance their performance.

"We've produced a detailed snapshot - at atomic-level resolution - of the membrane of bacterial organelles," said Cheryl Kerfeld, the Hannah Distinguished Professor of Structural Bioengineering in the MSU-DOE Plant Research Lab and co-lead author.

"By seeing the intact bacterial organelle shell, we now understand how the basic building blocks are put together to construct the organelle membrane."

In human and animal cells, organelles are lipid-based. In contrast, these BMCs are composed of hundreds of copies of several types of proteins - hexamers, pentamers and trimers.

"What allows things through a membrane is pores," said Markus Sutter, MSU senior research associate, Berkeley Lab affiliate scientist and co-lead author.

"For lipid-based membranes, there are membrane proteins that get molecules across. For BMCs, the shell is already made of proteins, so the shell proteins of BMCs not only have a structural role, they are also responsible for selective substrate transfer across the protein membrane."

The structure's appearance is reminiscent of buckyballs, a class of molecules that resemble Buckminster Fuller's geodesic domes, whose discovery earned a Nobel Prize in chemistry.

"Our results provide the structural basis to design experiments to explain how molecules cross the organelle shell, how specific enzymes are targeted to the inside and how the shells self-assemble," said Kerfeld, who's also an affiliate of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

"This work also provides the foundation for the development of therapeutics to disrupt the assembly and function of the BMCs found in pathogens or enhance those that play a role in CO2 fixation."

The structures are comparatively large - 6.5 megadaltons and can contain approximately 300 average sized proteins. In comparison, one megadalton is comparable to the mass of 1 million hydrogen atoms. Viewing the structures required patience in coaxing the BMCs to form crystals and a large quantity of computational power due to the number of atoms involved.

To image the BMCs, Kerfeld's team used Berkeley Lab's powerful Advanced Light Source and SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, both of which utilize X-rays to visualize crystallized proteins.

It took the team about two years to finally see this structure, and there were challenges at every step of the way because the shell is so large and unusual. The structure described is likely to become the textbook model of the membrane of primitive bacterial organelles, Kerfeld said.

"I can remember the first time I saw images of animal cell organelles, taken with an electron microscope, when I was taking freshman biology in college; seeing those inspired me and helped shape my career path," she said. "I remembered that excitement when I became one of the first people to see this structure."

Research Report

FLORA AND FAUNA
Both tidal and circadian clocks guide the behavior of some animals
 Washington (UPI) Jun 21, 2017
 New research has revealed how circadian and tidal clocks interact to govern the behavior of some animals - like the crustacean species Scyphax ornatus, a sand-burrowing isopod native to the beaches of Australia. The circadian clock is well studied. Scientists have identified genes and the portion of the brain linked with our innate understanding of the temporal rhythms of days and nigh ... read more
Related Links
 Michigan State University
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLORA AND FAUNA
China lowers number of missing in landslide to 73

 Rising seas could result in 2 billion refugees by 2100

 New landslide hits China disaster area

 Twitter algorithm can identify riots before police reports
FLORA AND FAUNA
Lightweight steel production breakthrough: Brittle phases controlled

 3-D-printed jars in ball-milling experiments

 Nagoya University chemists turn metal catalysis on its head for a sustainable future

 One billion suns: World's brightest laser sparks new behavior in light
FLORA AND FAUNA
Water exists in two distinct liquid phases

 Wave beams mix and stir the ocean to create climate

 Great Barrier Reef a $42 billion asset 'too big to fail': study

 Ten million tons of fish wasted every year despite declining fish stocks
FLORA AND FAUNA
Collapse of the European ice sheet caused chaos

 Widespread snowmelt in West Antarctica during unusually warm summer

 Scientists throw light on mysterious ice age temperature jumps

 Wet and stormy weather lashed California coast... 8,200 years ago
FLORA AND FAUNA
Lake harvests are likely more fruitful than we knew

 Bubbling Chinese market centre-stage at world wine fest

 China 'backyard' pig farmers squeezed as sector scales up

 China opens gates to US beef imports
FLORA AND FAUNA
Role aerosols play in climate change unlocked by spectacular Icelandic volcanic eruption

 Heavy rains have killed 15 in Ivory Coast

 Volcanic crystals give a new view of magma

 One killed as Storm Cindy makes landfall in southern US
FLORA AND FAUNA
Mali relaunches beleagured peace process

 Clashes erupt in C. Africa a day after peace deal

 Mali ex-rebels reject national charter on peace deal anniversary; Dozens killedw/l

 C. Africa govt inks peace deal with rebel groups
FLORA AND FAUNA
Beyond bananas: 'Mind reading' technology decodes complex thoughts

 New research suggests problematic memories could be deleted

 The neural relationship between light and sleep

 World population to reach 9.8 bln in 2050, UN says



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement