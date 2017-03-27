Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Bangladesh to join India's South Asia Satellite initiative
 by Staff Writers
 Dhaka (IANS) Mar 27, 2017


India, through ISRO, will launch a 2 ton class communication satellite with 12 Ku band transponders (36 Mhz each) using ISRO's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV Mk-II) for serving the South Asia region.

Bangladesh has signed an agreement with India to formally join New Delhi's 'South Asia Satellite' initiative, through which the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will launch a communication satellite for serving the South Asia region.

The agreement was inked by Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chairman Shahjahan Mahmood and Indian High Commissioner Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday, bdnews24 reported.

The High Commission said Bangladesh has now formally agreed to join the 'South Asia Satellite', an initiative of the Indian government.

India, through ISRO, will launch a 2 ton class communication satellite with 12 Ku band transponders (36 Mhz each) using ISRO's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV Mk-II) for serving the South Asia region.

The applications proposed under the satellite system include tele-education, tele-medicine and inter-government networks, emergency communication for disaster situations, television broadcast and DTH television services.

There is a potential for each participating country to use a dedicated transponder with capacity of 36 to 54 Mhz for its own internal use. Each country would be responsible for content generation and its use, the High Commission said in a statement.

All South Asian countries, except Pakistan, will be part of this unique project binding the region in "a cooperative and collaborative endeavor for the benefit of the people of the participating countries".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier announced the launching of the satellite during the 2014 SAARC Summit in Kathmandu as a "gift to India's neighbours".

"This satellite is a reflection of India's commitment to the development of the South Asian region and an expression to share its expertise and technology for the benefit of the region," the High Commission said.

The inking of the agreement comes ahead of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India next month.

Source: Indo-Asia News Service

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Video game study suggests people will remain calm as the world ends
 Washington (UPI) Mar 20, 2017
 Many assume the world will end in chaos, a complete breakdown of the social order. The results of a new video game study suggest otherwise. Participants in a role-playing video game study engaged in acts of cooperation and assistance as their virtual world came to an end. Analysis of the virtual actions of 80,000 participants playing ArcheAge showed acts of violence were relatively rare ... read more
Related Links
 ISRO
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Video game study suggests people will remain calm as the world ends

 SES is enabling disaster response and connecting affected communities

 Japan court rules government liable for Fukushima disaster

 In Iraq's Mosul, a school becomes a field hospital
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Rare-earths become water-repellent only as they age

 New study maps space dust in 3-D

 Molecular 'treasure maps' to help discover new materials

 Researchers use light to remotely control curvature of plastics
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
The foundation of aquatic life can rapidly adapt to global warming

 India grants sacred rivers status of 'legal persons'

 Brexit plunges EU fishing into troubled waters

 Study of non-rainfall water in Namib Desert reveals unexpected origins
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Photographer captures world's glacier melt over decade

 Researchers ponder conundrum of disappearing Arctic caribou

 Sea ice extent sinks to record lows at both poles

 How to conserve polar bears and maintain subsistence harvest
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Almond-crop fungicides are harmful to honey bees

 Brazil tainted meat: Three key markets resume imports

 New Zealand's 'green' image under threat: OECD

 China bans Brazil meat in health scare: Brasilia
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Rooftop refugees plead for water in flooded Peru city

 Flooding kills 11 in Angola

 More rain looms as Peru struggles with disastrous floods

 Dissection of the 2015 Bonin deep earthquake
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Operations against Kony's LRA 'coming to an end': US general

 Nigerian rights group denounces 'attacks' on Amnesty office

 Rags, not riches, defining Africa's urban explosion

 Senegal extradites Guinean soldier wanted over massacre
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Human skull evolved along with two-legged walking, study confirms

 Nose form was shaped by climate

 Human skull and bipedalism evolved side-by-side

 Indonesian tribes gather amid push to protect homelands



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement