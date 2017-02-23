Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLORA AND FAUNA
Bees can learn to roll a ball for food: study
 By Kerry SHERIDAN
 Miami (AFP) Feb 23, 2017


Entice them with a sweet reward and bumblebees can be trained to roll a ball into a goal, revealing unexpectedly complex learning abilities for an insect, researchers said Thursday.

The findings in the US journal Science offer the first evidence that bees can learn a skill that is not directly related to their typical duties of foraging for food.

Even more, bumblebees appeared to learn best by watching the behavior of other bees, and sometimes even improved on their predecessors' techniques.

Until now, the ability to learn how to solve a complex problem by reaching a goal was known to be possible in humans, primates, marine mammals and birds. But insects were not necessarily considered part of this elite group.

"Our study puts the final nail in the coffin of the idea that small brains constrain insects to have limited behavioral flexibility and only simple learning abilities," said co-author Lars Chittka, a professor at Queen Mary University of London's School of Biological and Chemical Sciences.

- Exploring limits -

Previous studies have shown bees could learn to pull on a string to get a food reward and perform other simple tricks, but these studies were limited in scope because the "learning processes involved might be used in tasks encountered by bees naturally," said the study.

Researchers wanted to explore whether or not bees could learn to manipulate an object --- in this case a small, yellow ball -- unlike anything they knew in their daily lives.

"We wanted to explore the cognitive limits of bumblebees by testing whether they could use a non-natural object in a task likely never encountered before by any individual in the evolutionary history of bees," said joint lead author Clint Perry, also of the QMUL School of Biological and Chemical Sciences.

The bees were trained, one at a time, to roll the ball, which was about the same size as the bees themselves.

The ball had to be pushed to a specific target before a sugar solution would be awarded to the bee.

Some bees were trained by observing a bee that had already learned the technique.

Others were shown how by a hidden magnet beneath the platform which moved the ball. A third group received no instructions at all.

The bees learned most efficiently from watching other bees, it turned out.

Sometimes, they even found better ways to get a treat, for instance by choosing one of a selection of balls that was already closer to the goal than the others, instead of picking the ball that was furthest away as the trainer bees consistently did.

"The bees solved the task in a different way than what was demonstrated, suggesting that observer bees did not simply copy what they saw, but improved on it," said joint lead author Olli Loukola.

"This shows an impressive amount of cognitive flexibility, especially for an insect."

But don't expect that bumblebee buzzing in your garden to be ready to join your football team just yet.

"It may be that bumblebees, along with many other animals, have the cognitive capabilities to solve such complex tasks, but will only do so if environmental pressures are applied to necessitate such behaviors," Loukola said.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
FLORA AND FAUNA
How ants find their way in the desert
 Freiburg Im Breisgau, Germany (UPI) Feb 17, 2017
 How do animals navigate featureless landscapes like a desert? To find out, researchers decided to study one of the most efficient navigators in the natural world, the desert ant. All desert ants belong to the Cataglyphis genus. There are dozens of Cataglyphis species. Researchers at the University of Freiburg in Germany tested two desert ant species on a rotational treadmill designed to ... read more

FLORA AND FAUNA
'Anybody could be a refugee': Ai Weiwei films global crisis

 Brazilian troops withdraw from Rio ahead of carnival

 DR Congo snubs calls for inquiry of massacre video

 British Museum training Iraqi experts to save Mosul heritage
FLORA AND FAUNA
Penn engineers overcome a hurdle in growing a revolutionary optical metamaterial

 Scientists look to tick 'cement' as potential medical adhesive

 Terahertz chips a new way of seeing through matter

 Researchers engineer thubber a stretchable rubber that packs a thermal conductive punch
FLORA AND FAUNA
Small ponds have outsized impact on global warming: study

 Cash-strapped Rio de Janeiro to privatize water utility

 Basking sharks seek out winter sun

 Oceans have lost 2 percent of oxygen, says study
FLORA AND FAUNA
Local weather impacts melting of one of Antarctica's fastest-retreating glaciers

 New pathway for Greenland meltwater to reach ocean identified

 Descent into a Frozen Underworld

 How an Ice Age paradox could inform sea level rise predictions
FLORA AND FAUNA
Mumbai's original inhabitants fear world's tallest statue

 Maize study finds genes that help crops adapt to change

 Snap beans hard to grow in cover crop residue

 Bee decline threatens US crop production
FLORA AND FAUNA
Argentine researcher falls into Nicaragua volcano

 Flooding hits Indonesian capital, one dead

 Thousands flee as floodwaters threaten California city

 Over time, nuisance flooding can cost more than extreme, infrequent events
FLORA AND FAUNA
A tonne of ivory, hacked into pieces, seized in Uganda

 I.Coast hosting bid to save its last chimpanzees

 Civilians in the crossfire of Boko Haram and the military

 DR Congo investigating alleged army massacre video
FLORA AND FAUNA
New evidence highlights maternal hierarchy of Pueblo Bonito

 Flat-footed fighters

 Advances in imaging could deepen knowledge of brain

 Study: The human brain always has a backup plan



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement