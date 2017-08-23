Biodiversity does not always mean more funding

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Amy Wallace
Washington (UPI) Aug 23, 2017
Researchers have found that the investments and resources allotted for conservation do not match up with the levels of biodiversity in the European Union.
The study, conducted at the University of Castile-La Mancha, the University of New York, the National Museum of Natural History, the University of Alcala and the University of Helsinki analyzed the correlations and inconsistencies between funding for conservation and the levels of biodiversity in countries of the European Union, finding that countries with the richest biodiversity did not always get more funding.
"Due to the large spatial variation in the distribution of biodiversity and conservation needs on a continental scale, the instruments of the EU should guarantee that countries with greater levels of biodiversity obtain more funding and resources for conservation than other countries with lower levels," David Sánchez Fernández, from the University of Castile-La Mancha, said in a press release.
The study, published in the August edition of Conservation Biology, compared three indicators of investment in conservation with three other indicators of biodiversity, total richness of species, endemic species and species of communal interest.
Researchers found some disparities in countries which received more or less funding than expected based on their levels of biodiversity.
"Spain is, together with Italy, the country with the richest biodiversity in Europe and it also has lots of funding and resources," Sánchez Fernández said. "To be specific, it is the country with the greatest Natura 2000 network area and that which receives the most funding from LIFE projects. However, the amount of money for agri-environmental measures is somewhat less than what it should be in terms of its levels of biodiversity."
The study showed that the extensive use of birds as an indicator of the effectiveness of conservation efforts is often unreliable, causing the correlations between biodiversity and funding to be more than for the rest of the groups studied.
Researchers hope the study results will help frame the new biodiversity strategy to 2020 adopted by the European Commission.
Washington (UPI) Aug 21, 2017
Scientists at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, have developed portable, real-time DNA sequencing that can be conducted on location, such as a mountainside, they report in a new study. "This research proves that we can now rapidly read the DNA sequence of an organism to identify it with minimum equipment," Joe Parker, a scientist at Kew, said in a press release. "Rapidly reading DN ... read more
Related Links
Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement