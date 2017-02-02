Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
EPIDEMICS
Bird flu outbreak spreads to Belgium
 by Staff Writers
 Brussels (AFP) Feb 2, 2017


A highly contagious strain of bird flu that has affected poultry farmers in France and Germany has now spread to Belgium, officials said on Thursday.

The H5N8 avian virus was identified late Wednesday among birds at a home in the Dutch-speaking region of Flanders between the cities of Brussels and Ghent.

"The virus that has hit our neighbours in the past months has now reached Belgium," said Belgian Agriculture Minister Willy Borsus.

"Professional farmers have not been affected, but we must be vigilant," he added.

Belgium in November preventively implemented confinement measures in order to stop an epidemic during the bird migratory season.

Authorities on Thursday expanded them to include private owners of poultry and other birds.

The H5N8 strain can spread quickly in affected farms, often leading to the culling of thousands of birds.

Since October, the strain has been detected in 15 other European countries including Britain, France and Germany.

Hungary has had the highest number of outbreaks in the past three months, with 201 cases reported in farms and four in wild birds.


Previous Report
EPIDEMICS
UTA materials scientist invents breath monitor to detect flu
 Arlington TX (SPX) Feb 01, 2017
 Perena Gouma, a professor in the Materials Science and Engineering Department at The University of Texas at Arlington, has published an article in the journal Sensors that describes her invention of a hand-held breath monitor that can potentially detect the flu virus. The article, published in January 2017, explains in-depth how the single-exhale sensing device works and the research invol ... read more

