Birth of wolf cubs in Mexico raises hopes for endangered species

Washington (UPI) Jul 6, 2017 - New research shows birds of the same species, but with different migration patterns, feature slightly different genomes.

Willow warblers born and bred in southern Sweden migrate to West Africa, while their peers from the north migrate to southeast Africa. The differences in migration patterns are reflected in the birds' genomes.

In comparing the genomes of the two bird populations, researchers found discrepancies between 200 genes in two distinct genomic regions.

"Of these 200 or so genes, there are several that can be considered to be important for migration-related physiological adaptations and others that, according to our present knowledge, have a poorly characterized or unknown function," Max Lundberg, a researcher at Sweden's Lund University, said in a news release.

Lundberg and his colleagues believe the unknown genes are likely also linked to migration and the two populations' divergent geographical experiences.

Previous studies have shown bird genes to contain an inborn instruction manual for migration -- the unique sequences dictate the direction and travel time. The latest study, however, is the first to reveal how the genomes of different populations are altered by migrational patterns.

"Our results represent an important addition to the understanding of migration-related genetics and will guide future studies in the subject," said Lund professor Staffan Bensch.

Philippine police arrest rare sea turtle poachers

Manila (AFP) July 7, 2017 - Philippine police said Friday they had seized 70 dead hawksbill marine turtles, a critically endangered species illegally trafficked for its prized shell, and arrested two suspects.

Hawksbills face an extremely high risk of extinction according to Swiss-based International Union for Conservation of Nature as their shell is used for making jewellery and hair ornaments.

Two local men were arrested Thursday while transporting the dead hawksbills by boat off the coast of Dumaran town on Palawan island, police chief Arnel Bagona told AFP.

"We suspect that these two are dealing with Chinese poachers," Bagona said by telephone.

The marine turtles, who roam the tropical and subtropical waters of the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian oceans, are typically found around coastal reefs, estuaries and lagoons.

Philippine conservation law prohibits their collection and trade.

Palawan, an archipelago of more than 1,700 islands in the South China Sea, is famous for its abundant marine life that are targeted by poachers.

Chief Inspector Bagona said poachers usually bought the hawksbills and other rare Palawan-based species from locals.

Hawksbills retailed for at least 3,500 pesos ($69) each in the black market, he added.

He said police asked prosecutors Friday to file charges against the suspects for taking endangered species, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to five million pesos (about $99,000).

The suspects told police they planned to deliver the dead sea turtles to the island of Balabac, about 400 kilometres (249 miles) south of Dumaran, he said.

Bagona said the remote island is infamous as a trading place for wildlife poachers.