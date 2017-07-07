Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
FLORA AND FAUNA
Borneo's orangutans in 'alarming' decline: study
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (AFP) July 7, 2017


Research finds why rappelling spiders spin in control
 (UPI) Jul 7, 2017 - Researchers found in a recent study that spider silk partially yields when twisted, which prevents rappelling spiders from spinning out of control.

The study, published in the July edition of Applied Physics Letters, showed that, unlike human hair, metal wires or synthetic fibers, spider silk partially yields when twisted to resist spinning.

"Spider silk is very different from other, more conventional materials," Dabiao Liu of Huazhong University of Science and Technology, said in a press release. "We find that the dragline from the web hardly twists, so we want to know why."

Spiders use dragline silk for the outer rim and spokes of their webs as well as a lifeline for dropping to the ground.

Researchers used a torsion pendulum to investigate dragline silk from two species of golden silk orb weaver spiders by collecting strands of silk from captive spiders. They suspended the strands inside a cylinder with two washers to mimic a spider.

The cylinder was able to isolate the silk from environmental disturbances and keep it at a constant level of humidity. The researchers then used a rotating turntable to twist the silk while a high-speed camera recorded the silk's movements over hundreds of cycles.

Researchers found spider silk deforms slightly when twisted to release more than 75 percent of its potential energy and rapidly slow the oscillations. When the twisting process is over, the silk partially snaps back.

The researchers theorize that the ability of the silk to yield is due to its complex structure, which consists of a core of multiple fibrils inside a skin that are made up of amino acids in organized sheets and others in unstructured looping chains.

"There is a lot of further work needed," Dunstan said. "This spider silk is displaying a property that we simply don't know how to recreate ourselves, and that is fascinating."

The orangutan population on the island of Borneo has shrunk by a quarter in the last decade, researchers said Friday, urging a rethink of strategies to protect the critically-endangered great ape.

The first-ever analysis of long-term orangutan population trends revealed a worrying decline, they said.

An international team of researchers used a combination of helicopter and ground surveys, interviews with local communities, and modelling techniques to draw a picture of change over the past ten years.

Previous counts have largely relied on estimations based on ground and aerial surveys of orangutan nests. Some suggested that Bornean orangutan numbers were in fact increasing.

The new findings, the team said in a statement, are "a wake-up call for the orangutan conservation community and the Indonesian and Malaysian governments who have committed to saving the species."

Every year, some $30-40 million (26-35 million euros) is spent in the region to halt wildlife decline.

"The study shows that these funds are not effectively spent," said the team.

The biggest threat to orangutans, one of only two great ape species found in Asia today, are habitat loss due to farming and climate change, and their killing for food or in conflict with humans.

Some 2,500 orangutans are killed in Borneo every year, the researchers said.

The findings were published in the journal Scientific Reports. The study provides no raw population numbers, but an estimate of individuals per 100 square kilometres (39 square miles) of forest -- down from about 15 in the period 1997-2002 to about 10 in 2009-2015.

- One step from extinction -

"The species (is) estimated to have declined at an alarming rate of 25 percent over the past 10 years," the researchers concluded.

Right now, 10,000 orangutans live in areas earmarked for oil palm production, said study co-author Erik Meijaard of the University of Queensland.

"If these areas are converted to oil palm plantations without changes in current practices, most of these 10,000 individuals will be destroyed and the steep population decline is likely to continue," he said.

"The study's worrying outcomes suggest that we need to fundamentally rethink orangutan conservation strategies."

Orangutans need a solid network of protected forests that are properly managed.

Current efforts focus on rescues and rehabilitation, said Meijaard, "but that only addresses the symptoms and not the underlying problem."

Last year, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature declared the Bornean orangutan as "critically endangered" -- one step away from extinction.

Borneo is the third-largest island in the world, administerd by Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia.

