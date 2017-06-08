Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WATER WORLD
Branson petitions UN for oceans protection
 by Staff Writers
 United Nations, United States (AFP) June 8, 2017


British entrepreneur Richard Branson handed over a petition with more than a million signatures to the UN on Thursday, urging governments to protect at least 30 percent of the world's oceans by 2030.

Speaking to reporters after the first Ocean Conference convened by the United Nations, Branson reiterated his criticism of US President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, saying it didn't make sense.

"I think this is where the American President Donald Trump was so naive. Clean energy can be massively cheaper than dirty energy and everybody can benefit from it," he said.

"If we can manage our oceans properly and create marine reserves... within these reserves, fish can replenish."

The petition contained 1,021,874 names. Noting a goal to make the world carbon neutral "for our grandchildren" by 2050, Branson also drew attention to the erosion of Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

"The Great Barrier Reef is disappearing," he said. "It is related to the sea heating up and to lose one of the biggest wonders of the world is to cry for."

WATER WORLD
First UN talks to save oceans kick off Monday
 Miami (AFP) June 4, 2017
 World leaders convene at UN headquarters next week for the first major bid to solve the toughest problems facing our oceans, from coral bleaching to plastic pollution, overfishing and rising seas due to climate change. The Ocean Conference in New York June 5-9 attempts to rally nations big and small to make meaningful changes to preserve what is arguably the Earth's most important resource, ... read more
Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
Teen killed in Venezuela as military commander urges troops not to hurt protesters

 Japan workers exposed to dangerous radiation in lab

 Sri Lanka hails record military deployment as toll hits 213

 European Reassurance Initiative requests billion-dollar budget increase
WATER WORLD
Bamboo inspires optimal design for lightness and toughness

 New sound diffuser is 10 times thinner than existing designs

 Mitsubishi Electric Completes New Satellite Component Production Facility

 BAE Systems, Helios to collaborate on liquid armor
WATER WORLD
Stony corals more resistant to climate change than thought, Rutgers study finds

 At UN ocean conference, US takes aim at illegal fishing

 New ceramic nanofiber 'sponges' could be used for flexible insulation, water purification

 Envoys wade in to help US waters despite Trump climate snub
WATER WORLD
Massive craters formed by methane blow-outs from the Arctic sea floor

 Antarctic ice rift close to calving, after growing 17km in 6 days - latest data from ice shelf

 Arctic peoples' climate pleas fell on deaf ears

 Previously, on Arctic warming
WATER WORLD
Brexit risks disrupting EU agriculture market, experts warn

 Scientists discover plant 'brain' controlling seed development

 Myanmar's edible bird nest industry comes home to roost

 As temperatures rise, plants take up more carbon
WATER WORLD
2017 hurricane season follows year of extremes

 Sediment from Himalayas may have made 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake more severe

 Deep magma reservoirs are key to volcanic 'super-eruptions'

 New Geothermal Project Helps Create Clean Energy Future for Los Angeles
WATER WORLD
EU to give 50 million euros for African force in Sahel

 African Union offers full support for UN climate deal

 China rejects Uganda ivory trafficking claims against diplomats

 One dead after Gambian protesters clash with W. African troops
WATER WORLD
Living long and living well: Is it possible to do both

 Ancient grains offer insights into the birth and growth of the world's oldest cities

 Tourists risk getting bit when they mistake monkey aggression for affection

 Fossil skeleton confirms earliest primates were tree dwellers



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement