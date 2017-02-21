Bye Bye, Bao Bao: Panda leaves Washington for China

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Washington (AFP) Feb 21, 2017
One of Washington's most popular residents left town on Tuesday: Bao Bao, the National Zoo's uber-popular young female panda, headed to her new home in China.
Bao Bao left Dulles International Airport outside the US capital on a specially outfitted cargo plane for a 16-hour nonstop flight to the Chinese city of Chengdu, home to a special research base for giant panda breeding.
Two zoo personnel will travel with the panda -- along with about 30 kilos (65 pounds) of food -- mainly bamboo, but also apples, cooked sweet potatoes and special biscuits.
Once in China, the 3.5-year-old Bao Bao -- born in August 2013 at the National Zoo -- will stay in quarantine for about a month, before entering the breeding program.
About 60,000 panda lovers visited the zoo over the weekend to say farewell to Bao Bao, some of them traveling long distances. Her departure was shown on Facebook Live on Monday.
Most giant pandas around the world are on loan from China. Any panda cubs born abroad, like Bao Bao, are sent back to China before they turn four.
The National Zoo has played host to pandas since the early 1970s.
An estimated 1,800 pandas live in the wild, mainly in China's Sichuan province.
Related Links
Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement