California wildfires a warning for other regions: Gov. Brown
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (AFP) Dec 12, 2017


Los Angeles (AFP) Dec 12, 2017 - Crews battling wildfires ravaging southern California for a week have managed to slow the spread of the worst of the blazes, officials said Tuesday.

That fire called "Thomas" has charred nearly 95,000 hectares (234,000 acres) of land and is only 20 percent contained, according to the state agency Calfire.

But in the past 24 hours that figure has risen by only a thousand hectares. Evacuation orders were issued for threatened areas in Montecito, Summerland and Santa Barbara.

Nearly 6,400 firefighters have been toiling for a week against blazes fueled by bone dry conditions and powerful winds. Santa Monica and Santa Clarita and part of the coast of Ventura County have been placed on red alert until Tuesday evening. For other areas the alert lasts until Wednesday evening.

Winds will blow at up to 65 km per hour (40 mph), forecasters said, as public health authorities urged people to wear face masks to protect against ash and smoke.

"Thomas" is the biggest fire ever recorded in Ventura County in terms of size and the fifth biggest in California's history, said Eric Boldt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Los Angeles.

It is the biggest of six blazes that have been burning since last Monday, but the others are now more than 90 percent contained.

Altogether the fires have burned more than 100,000 hectares of land and forced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people.

Despite the intensity of the fires, which have left behind scenes reminiscent of a moonscape in many areas, authorities so far have reported one fatality -- a 70-year-old woman who died in a car accident while fleeing from the flames in the Thomas area.

Damage from "Thomas' alone is estimated at around $48 million, according to the local TV station ABC7.

This has been California's deadliest year ever for wildfires. More than 40 people died in October when fires swept through the state's wine-producing counties north of San Francisco.

California governor Jerry Brown on Saturday said fires like these are the "new normal" and he linked them to global warming.

The governor of California Jerry Brown said Tuesday wildfires ravaging his state should serve as a warning for other parts of the world threatened by climate change.

"The important fact is that these fires are going to become a very frequent occurence, that's what the science is telling us," he told AFP on the sidelines of the One Planet Summit, held in the French capital two years to the day after 195 nations signed the Paris Agreement to rein in global warming.

Brown said the blazes were "far more under control" by Tuesday.

"The winds are slowing down... the fires are going to burn another week or two, but they're far more under control than they were a few days ago," he said.

Brown has become a leading climate campaigner in the United States and is seeking to rally other states, city authorities and companies to compensate for the inaction of the federal government under President Donald Trump.

"This is going to affect France, it's going to affect northern Africa, it's going to affect the southwest of the United States, China," he said of the fires.

"It's a real indicator of bad things to come and hopefully will serve to wake up people who right now are too complacent."

Brown praised French President Emmanuel Macron's efforts in organising Tuesday's summit, which was called following Trump's announcement in June that he would pull the US out of the Paris Agreement.

"Donald Trump has abdicated and President Macron has stepped up along with the president of China and the leaders of India," Brown said following a day of talks between world leaders, who took a boat trip together to reach the conference centre.

"Yes, there's a lot of talk, there's a big lunch and a boat ride, but on top of that there is serious commitment, there's the building of awareness, there's the mobilising of efforts and imagination," he said.

Brown will host his own international climate summit in San Francisco in September next year.

"I'm going to follow the same playbook," he said.

Over 6,000 firefighters battling southern California blaze
 Los Angeles (AFP) Dec 11, 2017
 Thousands of firefighters were battling one of the most destructive wildfires in California's history Monday as it crept relentlessly up the Pacific coast and forced new evacuations. As a wildfire near Los Angeles was brought under control, fire crews were being redeployed to battle the Thomas Fire northwest of America's second-largest city. Fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters were assis ... read more
