Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
FIRE STORM
California wildfires: what we know
 By Javier TOVAR
 Los Angeles (AFP) Dec 12, 2017


It's been a week since southern California has been charred by a devastating wave of wildfires, blasted by almost hurricane force winds.

Vast areas have been destroyed, hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated and thousands of firefighters are working around the clock.

The future of the infernos is at the mercy of the wind.

The biggest concern is Thomas, which broke out last Monday and has already destroyed an area five times larger than the US capital Washington and threatens Pacific coast towns like Carpinteria, Summerland and Montecito.

Here is a review of the present situation.

- Number of fires -

Six were registered during the week: in addition to Thomas, in Ventura County, there were three in Los Angeles (Creek, Rye, Skirball), Lilac in San Diego; and Liberty in Riverside.

Other than Thomas, almost all are contained and the evacuation orders have already been lifted. But there have been long hours of panic. Los Angeles evacuated 150,000 people. Skirball -- 85 percent controlled -- affected the exclusive neighborhood of Bel-Air and millions of dollars of mansions were caught in the flames.

The losses have not yet been calculated.

Lilac, which engulfed a rural area with many stables, forced hundreds of horses had to be evacuated. Just over two dozen perished.

- Extent of Thomas' damage -

It still remains to be seen how much harm Thomas will do. The fire continues to grow and threatens nearby areas. In one week it wiped out 23,000 acres (93,000 hectares) and "severe weather conditions" could lead to "significant growth," according to the latest California firefighters bulletin (Cal Fire).

More than 800 buildings have been destroyed, including 644 homes, while almost 6,400 officials work to try to contain the flames.

Evacuation orders remain standing in areas of Ventura, Ojai, Carpinteria, Montecito and Santa Barbara.

- Victims -

Despite its hellish intensity, which has left behind scenes reminiscent of a moonscape in many areas, authorities so far have reported one fatality -- a 70-year-old woman who died in a car accident while fleeing from the flames in the Thomas area.

Tens of thousands had to leave their homes, some ending up in shelters opened by the authorities and the Red Cross.

- Weather forecast -

The causes of the fires are under investigation. But whatever they are, it is the hurricane-strength winds and the low humidity that cause them to spread over huge areas of land at an amazingly alarming speed.

Eric Boldt, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service (NWS), explained to AFP that even when the wind dies down, the drought conditions complicate everything.

The fire is already the biggest disaster in California's history, but Boldt believes he has the potential to climb to the top spot.

- Financial losses -

There is no exact figure for the losses from this fire wave that has not even ended.

The California Department of Insurance told AFP that the calculation is the product of the figures from insurance companies. As the fires are not over yet, there are people who do not even know if they lost their homes or businesses and did not activate their insurance.

He also explained that losses may not be known in wealthy neighborhoods like Bel-Air because those million-dollar properties are not insured with a current policy. The agency estimated the losses from the ferocious fires in the wine region in October to be $9.4 billion dollars.

- Global warming -

California Governor Jerry Brown warned Saturday that because of climate change, the most populous US state is more vulnerable to forest fires, which in turn are becoming the "new normal."

Prior to this season's fires, California experienced more than five years of severe drought.

FIRE STORM
Over 6,000 firefighters battling southern California blaze
 Los Angeles (AFP) Dec 11, 2017
 Thousands of firefighters were battling one of the most destructive wildfires in California's history Monday as it crept relentlessly up the Pacific coast and forced new evacuations. As a wildfire near Los Angeles was brought under control, fire crews were being redeployed to battle the Thomas Fire northwest of America's second-largest city. Fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters were assis ... read more
Related Links
 Forest and Wild Fires - News, Science and Technology

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FIRE STORM
Unearthing the underground effects of earthquakes and volcanoes

 New mapping technique can help fight extreme poverty

 World leaders in Paris seek cash for climate crunc

 Leaders needed to fix global 'mess', says Kofi Annan
FIRE STORM
Penn researchers establish universal signature fundamental to how glassy materials fail

 In first, 3-D printed objects connect to WiFi without electronics

 Better mastery of heat flow leads to next-generation thermal cloaks

 3-D-printed minifactories
FIRE STORM
Researchers establish long-sought source of ocean methane

 US transportation and water infrastructure not broken

 Hydropower dams can be managed without an all-or-nothing choice between energy and food

 Fear of sharks influences seaweed growth on Fijian coral reefs
FIRE STORM
Warming Arctic is 'new normal,' will affect us all: report

 Arctic, major fishing nations agree no fishing in Arctic, for now

 Antarctic Selfie's Journey to Space via Disruption Tolerant Networking

 Antarctic landscape insights keep ice loss forecasts on the radar
FIRE STORM
Shining a light on plant growth and development

 Archaeologist says fire, not corn, key to prehistoric survival in arid Southwest

 Soil researchers quantify an underappreciated factor in carbon release to the atmosphere

 Meadows beat out shrubs when it comes to storing carbon
FIRE STORM
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits southeastern Iran: seismological centre

 West coast earthquake early warning system continues progress toward public use

 Quake hits Iran-Iraq border region

 Beyond wind speed: A new measure for predicting hurricane impacts
FIRE STORM
Russia asks UN for green light to send arms to C. Africa

 Tillerson plans Africa trip for early 2018

 Regional force deploys to Lesotho over security concerns

 Mali justice minister resigns after activist's acquittal
FIRE STORM
Scientists show how Himalayan rivers influenced ancient Indus civilization settlements

 Scientists revamp 'Out of Africa' model of early human migration

 Archaeologists revise chronology of the last hunter-gatherers in the Near East

 Research suggests gorillas can develop food cleaning behavior spontaneously



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement