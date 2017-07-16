Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FIRE STORM
Canada fires drive thousands more out of their homes
 by Staff Writers
 Montreal (AFP) July 16, 2017


Thousands of people fled their homes in western Canada over the weekend as strong winds fanned forest fires that have ravaged British Columbia province for more than a week.

The inferno's progress prompted authorities to take new emergency measures, ordering the evacuation of 24,000 people in the region including the town of Williams Lake which is home to some 11,000 people, reported public broadcaster CBC.

Some 60 percent of affected residents have already left their homes.

The province's transport minister, Todd Stone, told a news conference Sunday that between 36,000 and 37,000 people have so far been forced from their homes since the wild fires sparked by hot dry weather prompted a state of emergency to be declared on July 7.

Local authorities said there were currently 162 wildfires active as of Sunday, including around 15 that posed a threat to residential areas. Some 3,000 firefighters, including 415 sent in from surrounding provinces, were battling the flames.

A firefighting helicopter crashed in the region on Saturday, and its pilot -- who was alone on board -- was being treated in hospital.

Further to the south, fire crews equipped with aircraft in the US state of California were making steady progress against 11 active blazes fueled by searing temperatures and high winds.

"Great news! All evacuation warnings for the #AlamoFire have been lifted. There is fire equipment still in the area working - use caution," the official account for Cal Fire tweeted.

The Whittier fire, which began on July 8 and stretched across 18,015 acres and has burned down almost 2,000 structures was 36 percent contained, according to the agency.

FIRE STORM
Thousands flee California fires, state of emergency in British Columbia
 Los Angeles (AFP) July 10, 2017
 More than a dozen wildfires were raging across California on Monday, forcing thousands of residents of the most populous US state to flee their homes. Further to the north, the Canadian province of British Columbia was under a state of emergency as fire crews there also battled blazes fueled by searing temperatures and high winds. The worst of the brush fires in California was the Alamo ... read more
Related Links
 Forest and Wild Fires - News, Science and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FIRE STORM
Civilian deaths soar in Iraq, Syria: monitoring group

 West Mosul residents start mammoth task of rebuilding

 In IS-held Raqa, parched civilians risk lives for water

 EU ministers pledge steps to tackle migrant flood
FIRE STORM
Sorting complicated knots

 Engineers find way to evaluate green roofs

 Nature-inspired material uses liquid reinforcement

 Feel the heat, one touch a time
FIRE STORM
Trump envoy mediates water deal between Israel, Palestinians

 Strengthening of West African Monsoon during Green Sahara period may have affected ENSO

 Scientists make 'squarest' ice crystals ever

 Report: High seas in high danger as ecological tipping point nears
FIRE STORM
Sentinel satellite captures birth of behemoth iceberg

 Massive iceberg

 Warm Winter Events in Arctic Becoming More Frequent, Lasting Longer

 Krill hotspot fuels incredible biodiversity in Antarctic region
FIRE STORM
Study offers new approach to evaluating agricultural development programs

 Using treated graywater for irrigation is better for arid environments

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand

 Global use of wastewater to irrigate agriculture at least 50 percent greater than thought
FIRE STORM
4 killed, 6 missing in India's Gujarat amid monsoon floods

 Slow earthquakes occur continuously in the Alaska-Aleutian subduction zone

 How strike-slip faults form, the origin of earthquakes

 Japan Abe sees devastation in flood-hit area
FIRE STORM
Rwandan forces killing suspects without trial: HRW

 AU chair questions US stance on African peacekeeping

 3 killed in north Mali clashes as UN condemns violence

 Gambian army 'hostile elements' working against government
FIRE STORM
DNA of early Neanderthal gives timeline for new modern human-related dispersal from Africa

 Researchers document early, permanent human settlement in Andes

 Analysis of Neanderthal teeth grooves uncovers evidence of prehistoric dentistry

 Study: Potentially no limit to human lifespan



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement