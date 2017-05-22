Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















CLIMATE SCIENCE
Cape Town region declares drought disaster
 by Staff Writers
 Cape Town (AFP) May 22, 2017


South Africa's Western Cape region which includes Cape Town declared a drought disaster on Monday as the province battled its worst water shortages for 113 years.

Boreholes will be drilled at hospitals in Cape Town, a popular international tourist destination, a mobile desalination plant will be tested and the natural aquifer at Table mountain will be tapped.

Southern African nations are reeling from a two-year drought which has affected over 40 million people, according to UN figures, and was caused by the El Nino climate phenomenon.

"(Regional leader) Helen Zille has officially declared the Western Cape a disaster area in response to the current drought crisis -- the worst since 1904," the Western Cape government said in a statement.

"The disaster declaration will accelerate... the province's strategy to ensure that taps do not run dry," said Zille.

The disaster alert will last for three months and can be extended if the crisis persists, the statement said.

"Our government wishes to assure the public that the declaration is no cause to panic."

The declaration will mean that authorities in the region can prioritise public funds for drought relief operations.

Two reservoirs in the Western Cape region are already completely dry according to official statistics.

The Karoo and West Coast areas of the Western Cape previously declared drought disasters in 2016, but Monday's announcement extends the scope of those emergency measures to the entire province.

In February Cape Town announced a crackdown on splashing and surfer shorts at the city's swimming pools in a bid to save water.

It also called on residents not to use more than 100 litres (22 gallons) of water daily.

CLIMATE SCIENCE
Drought affects 1.4 million in Angola: UNICEF
 Luanda (AFP) May 17, 2017
 More than 1.4 million people in Angola, including many children, have been affected by a "chronic drought" that has increased the risk of disease, a UN report said Wednesday. Seven southern regions of Angola are affected, with the three border provinces of Cunene, Namibe and Huila hit the hardest. The UNICEF report said severe acute malnutrition rates in Cunene were at 3.6 percent, highe ... read more
Related Links
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CLIMATE SCIENCE
58,000 Haitians facing deportation get US extension

 DR Congo, China most affected by displacements in 2016: report

 Hong Kong 'Snowden refugees' face deportation: lawyer

 Healthcare bill inspires road rage: Tenn. woman tries to run Congressman off road
CLIMATE SCIENCE
HPC4MfG paper manufacturing project yields first results

 Adhesive behavior of self-constructive materials measured for first time

 Unfolding the folding mechanism of ladybug wings

 Scientists develop real-time technique for studying ionic liquids at electrode interfaces
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Scientists begin to unlock secrets of deep ocean color from organic materials

 Rising seas set to double coastal flooding by 2050: study

 Heat on for Australia's Great Barrier Reef as temperatures rise

 Dams are major driver of global environmental change
CLIMATE SCIENCE
China says no mining planned in Antarctica

 Elevation could help explain why Antarctica is warming slower than Arctic

 Antarctica is greening due to global warming

 Arctic warming to increase Eurasian extreme cold events
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Blue and purple corn: Not just for tortilla chips anymore

 Diverse rotations and poultry litter improves soybean yield

 Norway to boost climate change defences of 'doomsday' seed vault

 Why did hunter-gatherers first begin farming?
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Scientists Look to Skies to Improve Tsunami Detection

 New study documents aftermath of a supereruption

 From where will the next big earthquake hit the city of Istanbul

 Scientists link ancient ash to volcano more than 3,000 miles away
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Angry Ivory Coast ex-rebels block access to cities

 Congo breaks ground on $58 million China-funded parliament building

 Angolan apartheid troops battle to survive in S.Africa

 Mission unaccomplished: Uganda halts hunt for LRA warlord
CLIMATE SCIENCE
'Moral enhancement' technologies are neither feasible nor wise

 Study reveals architecture of the 'second brain,' the enteric nervous system

 Adolescent orangoutan breastfeed for eight years

 Grassy beginning for earliest Homo



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement