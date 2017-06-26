Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLORA AND FAUNA
City rats: Why scientists are not hot on their tails
 by Staff Writers
 Oxford UK (SPX) Jun 26, 2017


The Rats that are Paris

Researchers argue they need greater access to urban properties if they are to win the war against rats.

People around the world denounce rats for fouling foods, spreading disease, starting fires, and even disabling motor vehicles. One might assume because of the threat city rats pose to health and safety, scientists would be hot on their tails--tracking every movement, monitoring each disease they carry, and discovering new tools to control their populations and movements.

But that's wrong. According to a new article published in the Journal of Urban Ecology, a team of researchers and pest management professionals in the US and Australia have identified why scientists are losing the international war against rats and what needs to change in order to empower scientists to keep pace.

Rats are actually the least studied wildlife in the city, according to the article. Despite the current rates of human urbanization and climate change, scientists face near prohibitive difficulty studying the animals.

The authors suggest that rats are among nature's most perfectly adapted organisms. They closely shadow human settlements, but do so without being directly threatened--or seen--by humans. Consequently, these animals are also difficult to control or research.

The authors suggest that if researchers had greater access to private residences or businesses that would allow them to stow expensive scientific equipment and monitor rats in private, they might see improvements in pathogen surveillance, better understand population distribution, and importantly, test several novel control methods being developed by the team.

"They are the bane of urban environments, associated with poverty, disease, and fines by public health authorities" said Jason Munshi-South, co-author of the paper and associate professor of biology at Fordham University. "Business owners plagued with rats are reluctant to tell anyone, or to share their residences with researchers".

One successful method the team has employed is providing free, confidential, extermination services to willing residences who will allow their rats to be studied before exterminated. However, it is a challenge getting this message out to owners.

In order to spread the message, Michael H. Parsons, lead author of the paper and a visiting research scholar at Fordham University is also offering up to a $1,000 USD reward for information leading to a viable research site in Manhattan.

"We neglect to study them at our own peril", added Parsons. "No war has ever decimated 1/3 of the human population. Rats have."

"Trends in urban rat ecology: A framework to define the prevailing knowledge gaps and incentives for academia, pest management professionals (PMPs) and public health agencies to participate"

Research Report

FLORA AND FAUNA
Zimbabwe begins mass transfer of animals to Mozambique
 Harare (AFP) June 22, 2017
 The animals won't travel two-by-two, but thousands of safari stalwarts will soon begin their journeys from Zimbabwe to Mozambique in one of Africa's largest ever wildlife transfers. Fifty elephants, 100 giraffes, 200 zebras and 200 buffaloes will be among the several thousand animals that will be transferred between the two neighbours, Zimbabwe's Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (PWMA ... read more
Related Links
 Oxford University Press USA
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLORA AND FAUNA
Kurdish designers bring fight with IS to Paris catwalk

 Hopes dim in search for 118 buried by China landslide

 FLIR awarded $17.9 million contract for Coast Guard surveillance systems

 Portugal forest fire kills 24, injures 20
FLORA AND FAUNA
A more sustainable way to refine metals

 NREL-led research effort creates new alloys, phase diagram

 Scientists develop molecular code for melanin-like materials

 Sea urchin protein provides insights into self-assembly of skeletal structures
FLORA AND FAUNA
Algae The final frontier

 Amazonia's future will be jeopardized by dams

 Hawaiian canoe comes home after epic round-the-world odyssey

 Global coral bleaching may be ending, US agency says
FLORA AND FAUNA
Widespread snowmelt in West Antarctica during unusually warm summer

 Wet and stormy weather lashed California coast... 8,200 years ago

 Bolivian glacier samples ready for global ice archives

 Antarctic researchers take icy plunge to mark solstice
FLORA AND FAUNA
Bubbling Chinese market centre-stage at world wine fest

 China opens gates to US beef imports

 Growers at Bordeaux winefest unite against climate change

 China 'backyard' pig farmers squeezed as sector scales up
FLORA AND FAUNA
Heavy rains have killed 15 in Ivory Coast

 One killed as Storm Cindy makes landfall in southern US

 6.8-magnitude quake hits Guatemala, second in eight days: USGS

 Flash flood warning as Tropical Storm Cindy heads towards US
FLORA AND FAUNA
Mali relaunches beleagured peace process

 Clashes erupt in C. Africa a day after peace deal

 Mali ex-rebels reject national charter on peace deal anniversary; Dozens killedw/l

 C. Africa govt inks peace deal with rebel groups
FLORA AND FAUNA
World population to reach 9.8 bln in 2050, UN says

 Chinese gays hear wedding bells as Taiwan move fuels hope

 Too much brain activity may contribute to memory, attention impairments

 In tense times, top conductor creates UN of orchestras



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement