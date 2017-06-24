Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















CLIMATE SCIENCE
Climate change more important than partisan politics: Schwarzenegger
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (AFP) June 24, 2017


Russia sees growing support for Paris climate deal
Washington DC (UPI) Jun 24, 2017 - A Russian natural resources minister said Friday that an association of five major emerging national economies was committed to the Paris climate deal.

Nuritdin Inamov, the director of international cooperation at the Russian Department of Natural Resources, said during a meeting for BRICS nations in China that member states were committed to addressing climate issues.

"Participants of the meeting declared that they would continue to observe the provisions of the Paris agreement on climate change," he was quoted by Russian news agency Tass as saying.

BRICS refers to Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, five economies that account for about 20 percent of the world total gross domestic product.

Russian joined more than 170 other countries in April 2016 by signing the agreement at the U.N. headquarters in New York. Russian Natural Resources Minister Sergei Donskoy said ratification of the Paris Agreement was anticipated by 2020.

"There is explicit support of the Paris accord [among BRICS members]," Inamov said.

A 2014 filing to the United Nations found Russian emissions were pegged in large part to the pace of economic growth.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed last year to collaborate on climate change by signing agreements outlined in the Paris deal, a deal President Donald Trump has questioned. A report early this year from consultant group Frost & Sullivan found the economies in Asia would accelerate faster on the clean-energy front than the United States.

"As the participants are ministers and other senior officials of BRICS countries in charge of environmental issues, a joint statement of this kind sends a clear signal to the whole world," Inamov said.

Bid for environmental rights pact to kick off in Paris
Paris (AFP) June 23, 2017 - Politicians, legal experts and activists will launch a campaign in Paris on Saturday for a global pact to protect the human right to a clean, healthy environment.

The end goal, organisers said this week, is a legal treaty under which states can be brought to justice for flouting the rights of a group or individual.

The initiative comes just weeks after President Donald Trump announced that he would pull the United States out of the 196-nation Paris Agreement on curbing dangerous global warming.

The new pact, being blueprinted by top legal minds from several countries, should eventually be put to the United Nations for adoption, and impose legally-binding obligations on signatory states, its drafters say.

"We already have two international (human rights) pacts... The idea is to create a third, for a third generation of rights -- environmental rights," said French judicial expert Laurent Fabius, who will chair Saturday's meeting.

The earlier covenants -- one for social, economic and cultural rights, the other for civil and political rights -- were adopted by the UN in 1966.

Fabius, who chaired the 2015 UN conference that approved the hard-fought Paris Agreement, said the new text should outline rights and duties, provide for reparations to be made in case of a breach, and introduce the "polluter pays" principle.

It would mean that people can bring states to court, "to have them held responsible or to compel them to adopt laws that are more protective of the environment," explained Yann Aguila of the French Club des Juristes, a think-tank involved in the project.

Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger urged people from both ends of the political spectrum to join a "crusade" to save the planet, after a Friday meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"It is absolutely imperative that we not make it a political issue," he said.

"This is not the right versus the left because there is no liberal air or conservative air. We all breathe the same air. There is no liberal water or conservative water, we all drink the same water," the star of "The Terminator" movies said.

Just a few weeks after US President Donald Trump announced he was pulling America out of the Paris Climate accord, Schwarzenegger said all countries had to work together in order to protect the environment.

"It is extremely important in order for us to be successful in creating a green and clean future for our children and grandchildren, which is a responsibility that we have, to hand the world in better shape to the next generation than we inherited it," he said.

"We all have to work together in order to get this done," he said, adding that he and Macron had discussed the climate issue in depth during their meeting.

He praised the French leader as a formidable force for France and for the world, particularly on environmental issues, which were something that "we both feel very passionate about."

Global pact on environmental rights to be presented to UN
Paris (AFP) June 24, 2017 - Hollywood star turned activist Arnold Schwarzenegger joined politicians and legal experts in Paris Saturday to launch a campaign for a global pact to protect the human right to a clean, healthy environment.

French President Emmanuel Macron promised to present the pact which its supporters want to see become an international treaty to the United Nations in September.

"With the planetary plan, we need to move on to a new stage after the Paris accord," said Macron, referring to the landmark agreement signed in December 2015 by 196 nations to take steps to reduce greenhouse gases and combat global warming.

The end goal of the new pact is a legal treaty under which states can be brought to justice for flouting the rights of a group or individual.

"We already have two international (human rights) pacts... The idea is to create a third, for a third generation of rights -- environmental rights," said former French prime minister Laurent Fabius, who also presided over the Paris COP 21 conference on climate change.

Seeking to underline the urgency of the need to act, Fabius said it was time for "less talk, more action", borrowing the turn of phrase from ex-California governor-turned climate campaigner Schwarzenegger, who joined the gathering, as did former UN chief Ban Ki-moon.

Other participants at the meeting at the Sorbonne university included high court judges from several countries.

- 'Not right versus left' -

The initiative comes just weeks after President Donald Trump announced that he would pull the United States out of the Paris Agreement on curbing dangerous global warming.

But Schwarzenegger in his campaigning to fight climate change said it must not be a partisan political issue.

"It is absolutely imperative that we not make it a political issue," he said after meeting Macron on Friday.

"This is not the right versus the left because there is no liberal air or conservative air. We all breathe the same air. There is no liberal water or conservative water, we all drink the same water," the star of "The Terminator" movies said.

The new pact will eventually be put to the United Nations for adoption, and impose legally-binding obligations on signatory states, its drafters say.

The earlier covenants -- one for social, economic and cultural rights, the other for civil and political rights -- were adopted by the UN in 1966.

Fabius says the new text will outline rights and duties, provide for reparations to be made in case of a breach, and introduce the "polluter pays" principle, holding them legally responsible or compelling them to adopt green laws.

That would be in marked contrast to earlier declarations such as that made following the 1992 UN Conference on Environment and Development in Rio which was not legally binding.

CLIMATE SCIENCE
OECD: Air pollution, urbanization offsetting gains in renewables
 Washington (UPI) Jun 21, 2017
 Air pollution remains high globally and urban areas are expanding, showing a more comprehensive effort is needed on the environmental front, the OECD said. "While there are signs of greening growth, most countries show progress on just one or two fronts and little on the others," OECD Environment Director Simon Upton said in a statement Tuesday. The Organization for Economic Coop ... read more
Related Links
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CLIMATE SCIENCE
Over 140 people feared buried in China landslide

 FLIR awarded $17.9 million contract for Coast Guard surveillance systems

 Portugal forest fire kills 24, injures 20

 As homelands devastated, Indonesian tribe turns to Islam
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Recycled tires create stronger concrete

 A more sustainable way to refine metals

 NREL-led research effort creates new alloys, phase diagram

 Scientists develop molecular code for melanin-like materials
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Algae The final frontier

 Amazonia's future will be jeopardized by dams

 Hawaiian canoe comes home after epic round-the-world odyssey

 Global coral bleaching may be ending, US agency says
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Widespread snowmelt in West Antarctica during unusually warm summer

 Antarctic researchers take icy plunge to mark solstice

 Wet and stormy weather lashed California coast... 8,200 years ago

 Bolivian glacier samples ready for global ice archives
CLIMATE SCIENCE
China 'backyard' pig farmers squeezed as sector scales up

 Bubbling Chinese market centre-stage at world wine fest

 Climate imperils Ethiopia's coffee output

 China opens gates to US beef imports
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Heavy rains have killed 15 in Ivory Coast

 Flash flood warning as Tropical Storm Cindy heads towards US

 One killed as Storm Cindy makes landfall in southern US

 6.8-magnitude quake hits Guatemala, second in eight days: USGS
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Mali ex-rebels reject national charter on peace deal anniversary; Dozens killedw/l

 Clashes erupt in C. Africa a day after peace deal

 C. Africa govt inks peace deal with rebel groups

 Five Mali soldiers killed in attack on military camp
CLIMATE SCIENCE
World population to reach 9.8 bln in 2050, UN says

 Chinese gays hear wedding bells as Taiwan move fuels hope

 Too much brain activity may contribute to memory, attention impairments

 In tense times, top conductor creates UN of orchestras



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement