Climate change more important than partisan politics: Schwarzenegger

Washington DC (UPI) Jun 24, 2017 - A Russian natural resources minister said Friday that an association of five major emerging national economies was committed to the Paris climate deal.

Nuritdin Inamov, the director of international cooperation at the Russian Department of Natural Resources, said during a meeting for BRICS nations in China that member states were committed to addressing climate issues.

"Participants of the meeting declared that they would continue to observe the provisions of the Paris agreement on climate change," he was quoted by Russian news agency Tass as saying.

BRICS refers to Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, five economies that account for about 20 percent of the world total gross domestic product.

Russian joined more than 170 other countries in April 2016 by signing the agreement at the U.N. headquarters in New York. Russian Natural Resources Minister Sergei Donskoy said ratification of the Paris Agreement was anticipated by 2020.

"There is explicit support of the Paris accord [among BRICS members]," Inamov said.

A 2014 filing to the United Nations found Russian emissions were pegged in large part to the pace of economic growth.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed last year to collaborate on climate change by signing agreements outlined in the Paris deal, a deal President Donald Trump has questioned. A report early this year from consultant group Frost & Sullivan found the economies in Asia would accelerate faster on the clean-energy front than the United States.

"As the participants are ministers and other senior officials of BRICS countries in charge of environmental issues, a joint statement of this kind sends a clear signal to the whole world," Inamov said.

Bid for environmental rights pact to kick off in Paris

Paris (AFP) June 23, 2017 - Politicians, legal experts and activists will launch a campaign in Paris on Saturday for a global pact to protect the human right to a clean, healthy environment.

The end goal, organisers said this week, is a legal treaty under which states can be brought to justice for flouting the rights of a group or individual.

The initiative comes just weeks after President Donald Trump announced that he would pull the United States out of the 196-nation Paris Agreement on curbing dangerous global warming.

The new pact, being blueprinted by top legal minds from several countries, should eventually be put to the United Nations for adoption, and impose legally-binding obligations on signatory states, its drafters say.

"We already have two international (human rights) pacts... The idea is to create a third, for a third generation of rights -- environmental rights," said French judicial expert Laurent Fabius, who will chair Saturday's meeting.

The earlier covenants -- one for social, economic and cultural rights, the other for civil and political rights -- were adopted by the UN in 1966.

Fabius, who chaired the 2015 UN conference that approved the hard-fought Paris Agreement, said the new text should outline rights and duties, provide for reparations to be made in case of a breach, and introduce the "polluter pays" principle.

It would mean that people can bring states to court, "to have them held responsible or to compel them to adopt laws that are more protective of the environment," explained Yann Aguila of the French Club des Juristes, a think-tank involved in the project.