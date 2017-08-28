Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TRADE WARS
Common ground in short supply as China hosts BRICS
 By Dan Martin
 Xiamen, China (AFP) Sept 3, 2017


The five BRICS nations hold their annual summit in China on Monday under the shadow of a Sino-Indian border spat and growing questions about the grouping's relevance.

BRICS -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- was formed to allow the biggest emerging economies representing more than 40 percent of humanity to form a united front in a world whose trade and finance rules were written by the West.

But the bloc seems no closer to that goal as President Xi Jinping convenes its ninth summit in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen.

Lumping together far-flung and vastly different political and economic systems, BRICS has long been viewed by many as contrived, its members' priorities diverging while its list of significant achievements remains modest.

"It's really tough to see how BRICS is any type of coherent anything. What do they have in common?" said Christopher Balding, a Peking University economics professor.

"Economically, trade-wise, financially, they all do things very differently. It's difficult to see any room for overlap."

BRICS includes Communist-ruled China, authoritarian Russia and the democracies of India, Brazil and South Africa; China's economic powerhouse, a rising India, and Russian, Brazilian and South African economies hit hard by weak prices of export commodities.

Brazilian President Michel Temer and South Africa's Jacob Zuma, meanwhile, arrive distracted by political turmoil at home.

- Himalayan face-off -

A major threat to BRICS comity lies in tension between nuclear-armed China and India, who recently locked horns over a disputed Himalayan border region.

A full-blown crisis was averted as they backed off last week -- perhaps to avoid sullying the summit -- but it left a bitter aftertaste.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi pointedly said Wednesday that China hopes India will "learn lessons from this incident and prevent similar things from happening again".

There is also mistrust over China's ally Pakistan, which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- who also will attend -- has labelled a font of terrorism.

Modi snubbed a separate summit called by Xi in May to promote the Chinese leader's vision of reinvigorated ancient east-west trading routes, which is seen by many analysts as a Chinese geopolitical power play.

Expect a muted BRICS summit as participants tread on eggshells to prevent exposing divisions, said Shi Yinhong, an international relations professor with Beijing's Renmin University.

"BRICS envisioned quite a hopeful direction for the future but so far has had very limited influence on world politics and economics," Shi said.

"Under these circumstance, they will try not to do what they can't, and try not to say what they shouldn't."

Analysts say BRICS achievements to date are largely limited to low-hanging fruit on institutional cooperation.

Perhaps its biggest success was the 2016 establishment of the Shanghai-based New Development Bank, envisioned as the developing world's World Bank, but many economists doubt it will be influential.

Meanwhile, trade within the bloc is heavily tilted in China's favour, fuelling some of the same complaints about Chinese trade practices that are voiced by the United States and others. India alone has lodged several trade cases against China this year.

Bilateral meetings including Xi-Putin talks expected late Sunday could touch on other international issues, such as concerns over North Korea.

But Chinese foreign minister Wang denied suggestions the summit would be overshadowed by such bigger issues.

"Maybe some countries are not interested (in the summit), but that doesn't matter," Wang told reporters in Beijing last week, "BRICS cooperation will continue to move forward."

TRADE WARS
Brazil seeks buyers in China in privatization wave
 Brasilia (AFP) Aug 28, 2017
 Brazil's President Michel Temer heads to China with ministers and business leaders Tuesday to woo investors as he seeks to privatize a host of state utilities. Temer has announced plans to privatize 58 state firms in a bid to spark an economic revival after two years of recession. "We hope China may be interested in taking a stake in these concessions and bring capital to Brazil. It will ... read more
Related Links
 Global Trade News
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TRADE WARS
After Harvey, misery piles on for Texas plant evacuees

 Texas chemical plant owners 'fully expect' more fires

 Divided US embraces floods as chance to pull together

 Harvey versus Katrina: a world of differences
TRADE WARS
Clamping down on causality by probing laser cavities

 Why does rubbing a balloon on your hair make it stick?

 Breakthrough made in ultra-high strength steel

 Scientists tie flexible crystals into knots
TRADE WARS
Risky business for fish in oil-polluted reef waters

 Japanese seaweed is welcome invader on US coasts: study

 Climate change deepens threat to Pacific island wildlife

 Caspian Sea evaporating as temperatures rise
TRADE WARS
New findings on the past and future of sea ice cover in the Arctic

 Climate change pushed songbirds from Bahamas in the wake of the last ice age

 Satellite photos reveal gigantic outburst floods

 Methane hydrate is not a smoking gun in the Arctic Ocean
TRADE WARS
Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand

 France faces worst wine harvest since 1945

 Sentinel-1 speeds up crop insurance payouts

 Ray of hope for more abundant wheat crops
TRADE WARS
Most of Houston 'now dry,' as recovery begins

 Tropical Storm Lidia heads for Mexican resort; Irma to remain powerful hurricane for days

 Nigeria floods displace more than 100,000

 Machine-learning earthquake prediction in lab shows promise
TRADE WARS
Angolans vote as Dos Santos ends 38-year rule

 Death toll in SLeone flood disaster reaches 441

 Africa Endeavor 2017 communications conference starts in Malawi

 Dalai Lama cancels Botswana trip with 'exhaustion'
TRADE WARS
Elderly just as streetwise as young adults, research shows

 Farming, cheese, chewing changed human skull shape

 Both chimpanzees and humans spontaneously imitate each other's actions

 Research reveals how neurons communicate



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement