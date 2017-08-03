Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WATER WORLD
Coral disease outbreaks fluctuate with El Nino years
 by Staff Writers
 Melbourne, FL (SPX) Aug 03, 2017


New research from Florida Institute of Technology has found that instances of three common diseases afflicting Caribbean coral reefs like the one shows here have occurred more frequently in El Nino years. Credit Florida Institute of Technology

Occurrences of three common diseases affecting Caribbean corals spike during El Nino years, an alarming association given how climate change may boost the intensity of El Ninos.

The findings from Florida Institute of Technology research associate Carly Randall and biology professor Rob van Woesik, published earlier this month in the journal Scientific Reports, are based on an analysis of 18 years of coral-disease data, at nearly 2,100 sites collected by the Atlantic and Gulf Rapid Reef Assessment Program. Those data were compared with 18 years of coinciding climate data to see if the disease cycles matched the climate cycles.

"We found that three coral diseases - white-band disease, yellow-band disease and dark-spot syndrome - peak every 2-4 years, and that they share common periodicities with El Nino cycles," Randall said.

"Our results indicate that coral diseases cycle predictably and that they often correspond with El Nino."

And because of the potential increase in the intensity of El Nino weather patterns associated with climate change, "our findings suggest that we might see diseases in corals ramping up in the coming decades," Randall added.

Because disease outbreaks in corals have followed El Nino-fueled coral bleaching events in the past, there was speculation about the connection between the diseases and the El Nino cycles, which are associated with warmer than usual weather in the Caribbean. This study, titled "Some coral diseases track climate oscillations in the Caribbean," confirms the speculation.

Such climate-driven patterns in the ocean are similar to patterns described for malaria and dengue fever on the land, which are reported to track climate cycles.

Research paper

WATER WORLD
Climate change deepens threat to Pacific island wildlife
 Paris (AFP) July 13, 2017
 Land mammals and reptiles in the Pacific islands facing extinction due to habitat loss, hunting and other threats could be decimated by climate change, a study published Thursday said. Ocean-bound wildlife is particularly vulnerable to environmental pressures, especially endemic species living on only one or a handful of islands. Among other things, this remoteness makes migrating to another ... read more
Related Links
 Florida Institute of Technology
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
Elephants, tigers kill one human a day in India

 Tech advances will lead to MH370 discovery - Malaysia Airlines

 New phase change mechanism could lead to new class of chemical vapor sensors

 Robot finds possible melted fuel inside Fukushima reactor
WATER WORLD
Reality check for 'wonder material'

 Fundamental breakthrough in the future of designing materials

 Engineering on a blue streak

 Scientists discover new magnet with nearly massless charge carriers
WATER WORLD
'Missing lead' in Flint water pipes confirms cause of crisis

 Risky business for fish in oil-polluted reef waters

 Japanese seaweed is welcome invader on US coasts: study

 Climate change deepens threat to Pacific island wildlife
WATER WORLD
Methane-eating microbes may curb gas emissions as Antarctic ice sheets melt

 A new model yields insights into glaciers' retreats and advances

 NASA flights gauge summer sea ice melt in the Arctic

 Thawing permafrost releases old greenhouse gas
WATER WORLD
Neolithic farmers practiced specialized methods of cattle farming

 Global warming reduces protein in key crops: study

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand

 Adjusting fertilizers vital in claypan ag soils
WATER WORLD
Lightning kills 21 as India reels from floods

 Florida gears up for Tropical Storm Emily

 Taiwan hit by second storm after Nesat injures 111

 Floods and power-outages as Taiwan battered by Typhoon Nesat
WATER WORLD
China opens first chamber of commerce in I.Coast

 Senegal ruling party coalition claims election landslide

 European support for Sahel 'mutually reinforcing': Germany

 Adama Barrow: how do you solve a problem like The Gambia?
WATER WORLD
Cultural flexibility was key to surviving extreme dry periods in Africa

 Shedding light deeper into the human brain

 Identifying major transitions in human cultural evolution

 How did early humans survive aridity and prolonged drought in Africa



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement