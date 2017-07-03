Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WATER WORLD
Cornell researchers build American eels an 'eelevator'
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Jul 3, 2017


Dams are one of the main impediments to the recovery of American eels. The removal of old dams has proven a boon to the endangered species, but many dams remain and not all can be demolished.

Researchers at Cornell University have developed a solution to help migrating eels bypass dams on their journey upstream. They call their solution the "eelevator."

Eels are born a translucent gray and white in the warm waters of the Atlantic's Sargasso Sea. For this reason, they're often called "glass eels" during their juvenile stages. Shortly after birth, the eels are carried north by the currents of the Gulf Stream to estuaries along the Eastern Seaboard.

As they slowly migrate farther inland, they gain pigmentation, a combination of greens and browns. Their slow journey -- stretching across a lifespan of some 30 years -- means eels occupy a diverse array of habitats. They're a vital component -- both predator and prey -- of many aquatic ecosystems.

"Eels live in virtually every aquatic habitat, from mountain streams and farm ponds to city creeks, coastal estuaries and the vast ocean," Chris Bowser, an environmental scientist and eel expert at Cornell's New York State Water Resources Institute, said in a news release. "We talk about the connectedness of these water systems; eels are that connection."

Eel ladders have been installed along a number of dams, but the newest device is liftable and works with the assistance of human volunteers. Eels looking to move upstream can climb a ramp of netting, kept wet by hoses, into a holding tank of circulating water. Twice a week, volunteers can check to see if eels have arrived. The tank can be raised, like an elevator, and the water deposited into the river above the dam.

Bowser and his colleagues invented the device after residents of Piermont, a town along the Hudson River, approached him about helping eels move into an upstream pond blocked by a dam.

"The 'eelevator' is a great example of grassroots citizen-science where local residents team up with environmental researchers to conserve natural resources, including eels, on their way upstream," said Brian Rahm, a researcher at the Water Resources Institute.

Bowser and his colleagues hope the eelevator concept can be translated to other sites as part of the Hudson River Eel Project, an effort by volunteers and local conservationist to track and assist the movement of eels upstream in New York.

WATER WORLD
Lebanon dam planned over seismic fault line stirs fears
 Bisri, Lebanon (AFP) June 29, 2017
 Lebanon's government says a dam planned for a valley near Beirut is vital to tackle chronic water shortages, but the location on a seismic fault line has raised fears among residents. "How can you build a dam in an earthquake zone? We don't even have houses that are earthquake-proof," said Amer Meshmushi, a resident of Bisri Valley, 35 kilometres (20 miles) south of Beirut. He grew up he ... read more
Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
Ex-bosses stand trial over 2011 Fukushima crisis in Japan

 New landslide hits China disaster area

 Ex-NY mayor Bloomberg to grant $200 mln to US cities

 US lists China among worst human trafficking offenders
WATER WORLD
Study: Plants use hydrogen peroxide as sunscreen

 Seeing the forest through the trees with a new LiDAR system

 True romance in the air at Tokyo virtual reality show

 Smooth propagation of spin waves using gold
WATER WORLD
Scientists hope artificial reef can protect ocean biodiversity from climate change

 Lebanon dam planned over seismic fault line stirs fears

 Scientists at University of California, San Diego find wave's 'sweet spot'

 Biodiversity loss from deep-sea mining will be unavoidable
WATER WORLD
Climate change impacts Antarctic biodiversity habitat

 On the march: As polar bears retreat, grizzlies take new territory

 More summer sunshine leading to increased Greenland ice melt

 As climate stirs Arctic sea ice faster, pollution tags along
WATER WORLD
New study links common pesticide to bee deaths

 Botswana bans export of donkey products

 Industrial farming disrupts burn-regrowth cycle in grasslands

 Lake harvests are likely more fruitful than we knew
WATER WORLD
Predicting eruptions using satellites and math

 Deadly floods hit central, southern China: Flash floods kill 11 in Pakistan

 Japan typhoon grounds flights, injures three

 Hundreds practice volcano safety in DR Congo
WATER WORLD
Mali relaunches beleagured peace process

 Clashes erupt in C. Africa a day after peace deal

 Mali ex-rebels reject national charter on peace deal anniversary; Dozens killedw/l

 C. Africa govt inks peace deal with rebel groups
WATER WORLD
Study: Potentially no limit to human lifespan

 Cave painting sites may have been chosen for their acoustics, scientists argue

 Beyond bananas: 'Mind reading' technology decodes complex thoughts

 The neural relationship between light and sleep



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement