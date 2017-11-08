Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
WOOD PILE
Could the peatlands of Congo be a carbon bomb?
 By Junior D KANNAH, Samir TOUNSI
 Mbandaka, Dr Congo (AFP) Nov 8, 2017


Gruelling talks are unfolding in Bonn for implementing the UN's Paris Agreement on climate change, but many kilometres (miles) away, there are fears that any progress may be wiped out by a lurking carbon threat.

Scientists and green campaigners say central Africa's peatlands hold gigatonnes of carbon -- a stockpile that poses a grave threat to hopes of limiting global warming to two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The product of vegetation decay that occurred aeons ago, the carbon has been safely locked in the soil for thousands of years, but risks being unstoppered by farming, they say.

Released into the air, the gas could add dramatically to greenhouse-gas emissions caused by fossil fuels.

"We have a map of the central Congo peatland we published for the first time this year, which shows that they cover around 145,000 square kilometres (56,000 square miles), an area a bit bigger than the size of England," said Simon Lewis, a scientist from Britain's University of Leeds, on a soil-sampling mission to remote northwest DR Congo.

"We think it stores about 30 billion tonnes of carbon. That's as much carbon as the emissions from fossil fuels, all the emissions from humanity globally for three years."

- Vicious circle -

For nearly two decades, climate scientists have warned of the threat of so-called positive feedbacks -- a vicious circle of global warming.

Fears have focused primarily on the potent greenhouse gas methane seeping from thawing Arctic permafrost.

These emissions would add significantly to warming, which would thaw more permafrost -- and which in turn would release more greenhouse gas to stoke global temperatures, and so on.

But the dark, swampy peatlands of the tropics are now also a major area of concern.

This has made draining the soil for farming and slash-and-burn agriculture big climate threats.

In 2015, the World Resources Institute (WRI) calculated that fires in Southeast Asia, where much land has been converted for palm oil and other products, spewed more greenhouse gases into the air than all US economic activity in 26 out of 44 monitored days.

The fires are also to blame for choking smoke, shrouding parts of Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.

The Congo basin is exceptionally rich in peat -- about two metres (6.5 feet) thick, according to a study published in the science journal Nature in January by Lewis and colleagues.

So far, the peat remains largely undisturbed. Campaign groups are desperate for it to remain so, and for the forests which suck carbon dioxide from the air to be preserved.

"The Congo basin rainforest is the second largest in the world," said Matt Daggett, Greenpeace's global campaign leader.

"We have known for many years that it is critical for the biodiversity of animals and plants. With this discovery we have also learnt that it is critical for the climate."

- The people question -

But then the question arises: what should be done for people who live there?

Campaign groups say there is absolutely no question of expelling forest people -- in fact, people who live in the forest and depend on it are likely to be keener to conserve it, they argue.

That thinking makes sense to villagers in remote Lokolama, who live from hunting, fishing and subsistence farming.

But, says Valentin Ingubo, a man in his fifties who represents the native peoples of Lokolama, they are also trapped in extreme poverty, and this "puts pressure on the forest".

"Instead of creating activities which generate income and give the forest a bit of a rest, we destroy the forest to get the things we need to survive," he said in Lingala, one of DR Congo's four national languages.

Last month, researchers reporting in the peer-reviewed US journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences said smarter land use could help to meet the target of two degrees Celsius.

Planting more trees, farming more sustainably and conserving wetlands and peatlands could slash carbon dioxide emissions by more than a third -- 37 percent -- the researchers estimated.

Money, though, is the key.

Congolese officials seized on the Greenpeace trip and the Bonn talks to appeal for funds for sustainable conservation which would limit forest loss.

"DRC's efforts to protect the forests are not being sufficiently rewarded by international solidarity," said Joseph Katenga, an advisor at the environment ministry.

"The state does not have the means."

WOOD PILE
For Amazon tribe, rainforest is a whole world
 Waiapi, Brazil (AFP) Nov 6, 2017
 When Japarupi Waiapi looks into the dense foliage of the Amazon rainforest, he sees the equivalent of a supermarket, pharmacy, furniture store - and that's just the beginning. Food like coconuts, roots and bananas grows plentifully. Animals and fish are readily available for hunting, and the bark of many trees has medicinal uses. Just in terms of different wood types, "we see thatch for ... read more
Related Links
 Forestry News - Global and Local News, Science and Application

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WOOD PILE
Air force error allowed Texas shooter to buy guns despite conviction

 In reversal, US tech firms back bill on human trafficking

 Crime writer Ian Rankin predicts rise of 'kind and gentle' books

 UN council weakens response to Myanmar after China objects
WOOD PILE
New insights into metamaterial magic

 Tech increases microfluidic research data output 100-fold

 Jellyfish-inspired electronic skin glows when it gets hurt

 Novel technique reveals the intricate beauty of a cracked glass
WOOD PILE
Researchers use forensic science to track turtles

 50 years of data from oxygen minimum lab helps predict the oceans' future

 Tiny Fiji looks for global impact at Bonn climate talks

 Penn engineers develop filters that use nanoparticles to prevent slime build-up
WOOD PILE
Intensifying winds could increase east Antarctica's contribution to sea level rise

 Hot News from the Antarctic Underground

 IceBridge Launches Two Sets of Antarctic Flights

 Wanted: a medical doctor for a cold adventure
WOOD PILE
Extreme dining in Shanghai: French chef's twist on haute cuisine

 First luxury Perigord truffle is cultivated in Britain

 Black leaders who urged farmers to dump coca on run from Colombia gangs

 Swapping where crops are grown could feed an extra 825 million people
WOOD PILE
Death toll from Vietnam typhoon rises to 61

 Puerto Rico population to drop 14% after hurricane

 Death toll from Vietnam typhoon rises to 69; 17th Atlantic storm takes shape

 Magma held in 'cold storage' before giant volcano eruption
WOOD PILE
Deadly heat from climate change may hit slums hardest

 Morocco architect fights concrete with tradition

 US strikes IS in Somalia for first time

 US mission in Niger not what US commanders say it was: reportw
WOOD PILE
Japanese scientists estimate the mutation rate from chimpanzee parents to their offspring

 Bonobos help strangers without being asked

 Newly discovered orangutan species is most endangered great ape

 Study shows how memories ripple through the brain



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement