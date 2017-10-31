Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
FLORA AND FAUNA
Croatian village gives shelter to abandoned bears
 By Lajla VESELICA
 Kuterevo, Croatia (AFP) Oct 31, 2017


Mass seal deaths in Russia's Lake Baikal
Moscow (AFP) Oct 31, 2017 - Around 130 dead seals have washed up on the shores of Russia's Lake Baikal, authorities said Tuesday, as they launched a probe into the latest problem to hit the world's deepest lake.

The Baikal seal is the smallest in the world, and exactly how and when the species colonised the ancient Siberian lake is still a mystery.

"There were about 130 animals found dead" over the past few days, said environmental ministry spokesman Nikolai Gudkov.

"We took water samples to understand whether we can talk of water pollution as the reason," he told AFP, though results have not yet been processed.

Scientists have also taken biopsies of the animals, he said.

The animal is not endangered and Gudkov said the species' population has actually increased in recent years, growing to around 130,000.

Preliminary theories about the die-off did not suggest pollution is the reason, he added.

Lake Baikal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site which has thousands of endemic species, has been suffering from a string of detrimental phenomena over recent years.

These include depletion of fish stocks, death of endemic sponges and explosion of growth of Spirogyra algae unnatural to the lake which scientists say is caused by pollution.

Orphaned, abandoned or abused: Croatia's brown bears that are unable to survive in the wild are finding a new home in the country's only sanctuary for the furry natives.

Up to 1,000 bears are estimated to live in the southeastern European country, particularly in the central forested areas of Gorski Kotar and Lika.

Although they are a protected species, Croatian authorities allow the hunting of around 100 bears each year.

"Our goal was to provide refuge for cubs who lost their mothers, were abandoned or due to any other reason could not function alone in the wild," said Ivan Crnkovic-Pavenka, 71, who set up the sanctuary in 2002.

A cub found by children in a rain-swollen river was the first resident of the shelter in the picturesque village of Kuterevo, which sits in the foothills of the Velebit mountain range in central Croatia.

Crnkovic-Pavenka says it can be a problem when people take home cubs found in the wild -- there is a period of "cuddles with these velvety little creatures" but the bears have to be killed when they start to bite and scratch.

Instead the animals at the sanctuary, all of them sterilised, are divided by age into three open-air spaces totalling 2.5 hectares (6.1 acres) and surrounded by electric fencing.

So far the refuge has hosted 15 bears, some of whom were eventually re-released into the wild.

Among them was Luka Gora, who "used to climb a tree and spend the whole night there whining". Another female bear escaped with a wild bear who, attracted by her scent, managed to enter the shelter.

- From neglect to new life -

There are currently nine resident bears, mostly named after their human rescuers and the place where they were found.

Six-year-old Mlada Gora, who likes to eat nuts and sunflowers, lost her mother to hunters and came to the shelter as a cub of five months after she was found searching for food next to a busy highway.

The oldest bear, 34-year-old Mirna, is also the smallest due to earlier neglect: she was kept in a tiny concrete cage at a zoo on the Adriatic coast which was closed down in 2015.

Brown bears can live up to the age of 40, but hunting has brought their average age in the Croatian wild down to between four and eight years. The number of those killed by vehicles is also increasing.

Around 20,000 visitors are attracted to the sanctuary each year and the brown bear has become the symbol of the local village, Kuterevo.

Entry is free and the shelter survives on donations and the work of around 300 volunteers a year.

"The bears brought new life here," said 84-year-old local resident Dragica Biondic.

FLORA AND FAUNA
Saving Indonesia's birds-of-paradise one village at a time
 Sorong, Indonesia (AFP) Oct 26, 2017
 Deep in Indonesia's easternmost province, a group of birdwatchers wait in earnest hoping to glimpse the renowned birds-of-paradise. Once plentiful in Papua's jungles, rampant poaching and deforestation have devastated populations. The tourists are in luck, their patience is rewarded: Perched on the branch of a tall tree near the remote village of Malagufuk, a red king bird-of-paradise can be ... read more
