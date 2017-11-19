Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Deadly Beijing fire prompts investigation and demolitions
 By Ryan MCMORROW
 Beijing (AFP) Nov 19, 2017


Protesters march in solidarity with hurricane-hit Puerto Rico
Washington (AFP) Nov 19, 2017 - Protesters marched Sunday in Washington in solidarity with hurricane-hit Puerto Rico, criticizing the lackluster US response to the storm and calling for reform.

Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico in September, ravaging the US territory's infrastructure.

Some 50 percent of its population of 3.4 million people still lacks electricity more than two months later.

Demonstrators gathered at the US Capitol with Puerto Rican flags and signs that read "Fight for Puerto Rico," then marched toward the Lincoln Memorial at the other end of the National Mall.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of hit hip-hop musical "Hamilton," and Jose Andres, an award-winning chef who led efforts to feed hungry Puerto Ricans after the storm, both attended the march.

"We have men and women in Puerto Rico who are suffering. We need to help our fellow Americans. We need to abolish the Jones Act, we need to remove the debt, we need to make Puerto Rico great again," said Janette Messina, a 45-year-old protester from New York.

The Jones Act is a 1920 law restricts shipments between US ports to US-owned and operated cargo ships.

The restrictions were eventually waived for Puerto Rico, but were blamed for slowing the disaster relief response.

Messina carried a sign that read "Make Puerto Rico Great Again" -- a play on Donald Trump's campaign slogan, and one of many that appeared to take aim at the president.

"Tweet Puerto Rico With Respect," read another sign, an apparent reference to Trump's at-times vitriolic Twitter responses to criticism of his handling of the disaster.

Jasmin, a 39-year-old from New York who would only give her first name, said her family members on the island lacked basic necessities months after the storm hit.

"I have family in Puerto Rico -- they still don't have clean water, they don't have electricity, I can barely get a call in to them, and that is a major, major problem, and it's not being addressed," she said.

"Months from the storm, and it's still the same. And there's this narrative that things are getting better, but it's not," added Jasmin.

"This is another instance where Puerto Rico always gets the short end of the stick."

Rafael Negron, 52, came from New York with his wife and daughters for the protest.

"We came out... to protest what's going on, the lack of support for Puerto Rico from the United States government," Negron said.

Another motivation was taking their daughters to their first demonstration, a chance for them to learn about "what it is to be an American and... how to protest things you don't like."

Chinese authorities on Sunday launched an investigation into a fire in a low-income Beijing housing block that killed 19 people, as workers evacuated hundreds from nearby apartments and demolished other buildings.

Authorities are still probing the cause of the Saturday night blaze that also injured eight people, according to a statement from the Beijing city government.

The fire broke out in Xinjian village in the capital's southern Daxing district, far from the city centre. Migrants from the country's interior often find affordable housing there and work in the area's ubiquitous clothing factories.

The factories are housed together with cheap rental apartments in crude concrete buildings. Residents said many of the densely clustered properties were built illegally and had been slated for demolition for months.

Witnesses told AFP the boarding house that caught fire was in a building attached to a clothing factory.

"We are investigating the specific causes of this fire and those responsible will be subject to legal liability," said Sun, a spokesman for the Daxing district government who declined to give his full name.

The city government said an unspecified number of suspects had already been taken into custody.

The fire comes at a tense time for the capital. City officials have launched a beautification campaign in Beijing's dense heart, closing unsightly stalls and businesses and driving many migrant workers further from the city centre.

Some have ended up in burgeoning settlements on the outskirts of the city like Xinjian village, which literally means "newly built village".

Beijing mayor Cai Qi has called for a major investigation in the city to check every village and courtyard for risks, according to the city's statement.

Beijing will close down industrial complexes and clean up all illegal businesses, Cai was quoted as saying.

Officials with clipboards toured Xinjian village's stores, market stalls and apartments, telling many they would have to close down and move out.

- Demolition wakes residents -

Near the site of the fire, a half-dozen excavators with jackhammers demolished buildings on Sunday, as hundreds of residents streamed from condemned buildings with possessions in tow.

"A rock crashed through my door. I was jolted out of bed," said Chang, a food deliveryman,who declined to give his full name.

He said he was still asleep Sunday morning after a long night shift when the demolition of the building connected to his apartment block began.

"It felt like an earthquake," he said. Debris caked the hallway outside his door.

Chang's room on the third floor of the crowded apartment block was one of roughly 300 in the condemned building.

Residents said they were told Sunday morning to get out and clear all their things by nightfall.

Inside the darkened apartment building, dozens of families were left wondering where to go next.

"It's not safe so they're kicking us out," said Deng Min, a factory worker, as she packed her bags beside her six-year-old son.

"I don't know where we'll go," Deng said. "There are no apartments for rent around here any more, my husband is out looking."

The building had been slated for demolition for months, residents said, but authorities decided to knock it down immediately after the fire.

The new safety precautions were met by silence from China's state controlled media, which tightly controlled news reports of the fire.

Discussion of the blaze on the Twitter-like Weibo site was censored as well.

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
US chemical plants must prepare for more Harveys: official
 New York (AFP) Nov 15, 2017
 A Texas chemical plant explosion during Hurricane Harvey underscores the need for industrial plants to rethink emergency preparedness for more serious storms, US investigators said Wednesday. "Our message is you do have to reassess your worst-case scenario," US Chemical Safety Board director Vanessa Allen Sutherland said in a briefing on the probe of the Arkema chemical plant in Crosby, Texa ... read more
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
