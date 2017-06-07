Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WOOD PILE
Decomposing leaves are surprising source of greenhouse gases
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) Jun 07, 2017


illustration only

Scientists have pinpointed a new source of nitrous oxide, a greenhouse gas that's more potent than carbon dioxide. The culprit? Tiny bits of decomposing leaves in soil. The new discovery, led by Michigan State University (MSU) researchers and funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF), is featured in the current issue of the journal Nature Geoscience.

"This study looked at the geometry of pores in soils as a key variable that affects how nitrogen moves through those soils," said Enriqueta Barrera, program director in NSF's Division of Earth Sciences, which funded the research. "Knowing this information will lead to new ways of reducing the emission of nitrous oxide from agricultural soils."

The finding could help refine nitrous oxide emission predictions and guide future agriculture and soil management practices.

"Most nitrous oxide is produced in teaspoon-sized volumes of soil, and these so-called hotspots can emit a lot of nitrous oxide quickly," said Sasha Kravchenko, an MSU plant, soil and microbial scientist and lead author of the study. "But the reason for these hotspots has mystified soil microbiologists since they were discovered several decades ago."

Part of the vexation was due, in part, to scientists looking at larger spatial scales. It's difficult to study and label an entire field as a source of greenhouse gas emissions when the source is grams of soil harboring decomposing leaves.

Changing the view from binoculars to microscopes will help improve nitrous oxide emission predictions, which traditionally are about 50 percent accurate, at best.

Nitrous oxide's climate change potential is 300 times greater than carbon dioxide, and emissions are largely driven by agricultural practices.

To unlock the secrets of nitrous oxide hotspots, Kravchenko and her team took soil samples at NSF's Kellogg Biological Station Long-term Ecological Research (LTER) site. The site is one of 28 NSF LTER sites that span ecosystems from grasslands to deserts, coral reefs to the open sea.

In partnership with scientists from the University of Chicago at Argonne National Laboratory, Kravchenko examined the soil samples at Argonne's synchrotron scanning facility, a more powerful version of a medical CT scanner.

The scanner penetrated the soil and allowed the team to accurately characterize the environments where nitrous oxide is produced and emitted.

"We found that hotspot emissions happen only when large soil pores are present," Kravchenko said. "Leaf particles in soil act as tiny sponges, soaking up water from large pores to create a micro-habitat perfect for the bacteria that produce nitrous oxide."

Areas with smaller pores produce less nitrous oxide.
 Small pores, such as those in clay soils, hold water more tightly so leaf particles can't soak it up. Without additional moisture, the bacteria can't produce as much nitrous oxide. Small pores also make it harder for the gas produced to leave the soil before being consumed by other bacteria.

Next up, the researchers will study which plant leaves contribute to higher nitrous oxide emissions. Plants with more nitrogen in their leaves, such as soybeans, will likely give off more nitrous oxide as their leaves decompose. The scientists will also look at leaf and root characteristics to see how they influence emissions.

WOOD PILE
Forensic analysis of wood's chemical signatures could curb illegal logging
 Washington DC (UPI) Jun 2, 2017
 New research suggests chemical forensics could be used to track and stop illegal logging. According to a new study published in the journal Applications in Plant Sciences, chemical fingerprints can be used to trace lumber's origin. Almost everything has a chemical signature - something unique about a sample's chemical makeup that reveals its identity, origin or history. But the ... read more
Related Links
 National Science Foundation
 Forestry News - Global and Local News, Science and Application
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WOOD PILE
Sri Lanka targets unauthorised builders after monsoon deaths

 GMV to supply Copernicus services in support to EU external action

 Sri Lanka hails record military deployment as toll hits 213

 European Reassurance Initiative requests billion-dollar budget increase
WOOD PILE
Bamboo inspires optimal design for lightness and toughness

 Model for 2-D materials based RRAM found

 New scaling law predicts how wheels drive over sand

 Space junk could destroy satellites, hurt economies
WOOD PILE
Off US coast, Tangier Island disappearing under water

 Envoys wade in to help US waters despite Trump climate snub

 Fish uses special lips to eat razor-sharp, venomous coral

 Understanding a river's 'thermal landscape' may be the key to saving it
WOOD PILE
How the Arctic Ocean became saline

 Antarctic ice rift close to calving, after growing 17km in 6 days - latest data from ice shelf

 Arctic peoples' climate pleas fell on deaf ears

 Previously, on Arctic warming
WOOD PILE
Myanmar's edible bird nest industry comes home to roost

 As temperatures rise, plants take up more carbon

 Brexit risks disrupting EU agriculture market, experts warn

 Scientists discover plant 'brain' controlling seed development
WOOD PILE
2017 hurricane season follows year of extremes

 One dead, two missing as Taiwan battles floods

 Sediment from Himalayas may have made 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake more severe

 Deep magma reservoirs are key to volcanic 'super-eruptions'
WOOD PILE
African Union offers full support for UN climate deal

 EU to give 50 million euros for African force in Sahel

 China rejects Uganda ivory trafficking claims against diplomats

 One dead after Gambian protesters clash with W. African troops
WOOD PILE
Tourists risk getting bit when they mistake monkey aggression for affection

 Ancient grains offer insights into the birth and growth of the world's oldest cities

 Fossil skeleton confirms earliest primates were tree dwellers

 Springs were critical water sources for early humans in East Africa, Rutgers study finds



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement