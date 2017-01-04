Defense Dept. orders upgraded underwater drones

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
San Diego Jan 4, 2017
Teledyne SeaBotix has won a multimillion dollar U.S. Department of Defense contract for underwater remotely operated vehicles. The observation-class vehicles are used by mobile explosive ordnance disposal units around the world. Teledyne SeaBotix said the contract was obtained through Atlantic Diving Supply, a distributor, and calls for delivery of 60 new vLBV300 ROV systems as part of an operational upgrade. The SeaBotix vLBV 300 systems will be fitted with a range of commercial off-the-shelf equipment, including SeaBotix's unique tracked crawler attachment skid, imaging sonar, tooling options, altimeter and USBL/GPS navigation capability. They will also feature the Teledyne Marine autonomous ROV navigation package, SmartFlight. "Teledyne SeaBotix is honored to be awarded this contract," said William Kikendall, President of Teledyne SeaBotix. "Teledyne SeaBotix ROVs are robust and reliable systems that are used by EOD and other military and security forces. The systems perform a variety of critical functions for the military but also serve to keep the men and women of our military out of harm's way." Teledyne SeaBotix is a member of the Teledyne Marine Systems group
Related Links
Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.