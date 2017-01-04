Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
WATER WORLD
Defense Dept. orders upgraded underwater drones
 by Richard Tomkins
 San Diego Jan 4, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

Teledyne SeaBotix has won a multimillion dollar U.S. Department of Defense contract for underwater remotely operated vehicles. The observation-class vehicles are used by mobile explosive ordnance disposal units around the world. Teledyne SeaBotix said the contract was obtained through Atlantic Diving Supply, a distributor, and calls for delivery of 60 new vLBV300 ROV systems as part of an operational upgrade. The SeaBotix vLBV 300 systems will be fitted with a range of commercial off-the-shelf equipment, including SeaBotix's unique tracked crawler attachment skid, imaging sonar, tooling options, altimeter and USBL/GPS navigation capability. They will also feature the Teledyne Marine autonomous ROV navigation package, SmartFlight. "Teledyne SeaBotix is honored to be awarded this contract," said William Kikendall, President of Teledyne SeaBotix. "Teledyne SeaBotix ROVs are robust and reliable systems that are used by EOD and other military and security forces. The systems perform a variety of critical functions for the military but also serve to keep the men and women of our military out of harm's way." Teledyne SeaBotix is a member of the Teledyne Marine Systems group


