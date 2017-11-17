Delhi half-marathon to go ahead despite smog, court rules

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
New Delhi (AFP) Nov 17, 2017
The Delhi half marathon is to go ahead on Sunday despite dire health warnings from doctors after a court in the heavily polluted city refused to order a delay.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had asked the Delhi High Court to postpone the event after a spike in pollution levels that it described as a public health emergency.
But on Thursday the court said it was satisfied by the organisers' reassurances that they were doing everything they could to mitigate concerns.
That includes spraying the course with water to keep dust levels down and having ambulances and medical stations staffed with doctors and nurses on hand.
Around 35,000 people are expected to take part in Sunday's race, which comes after more than a week of hazardous pollution levels that forced the government to close schools for several days.
Most are amateur runners, but among them are a handful of world-class athletes including Kenya's Geoffrey Kipkorir Kirui, winner of this year's men's world marathon in London.
The head of the IMA K.K Aggarwal said they had wanted to raise awareness of the dangers of running in heavy pollution.
"We will have to fight for our right to get cleaner air. Only such public efforts can help bring down the pollution," Aggarwal told AFP.
The Association says running in severe pollution can trigger asthma attacks, worsen lung conditions and increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes.
Last week telecoms giant Airtel threatened to pull its sponsorship of the event if authorities in Delhi failed to act to improve the city's air quality.
A 2014 World Health Organization survey found Delhi was the world's most polluted capital, with air quality even worse than Beijing.
Pollution regularly spikes across north India and Pakistan at this time of year as farmers burn the post-harvest crop stubble and cooler temperatures prevent pollutants from dispersing.
Islamabad (AFP) Nov 16, 2017
The toxic smog that has covered parts of Pakistan for weeks has exposed official torpor over rampant pollution that has killed thousands more people than have died in years of militancy. The polluted air that has lingered in Islamabad in recent days was finally dispelled by rain this week, bringing the surrounding Margalla Hills into view once again. In Lahore, where the situation was mo ... read more
Related Links
Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement