Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Developing world says rich nations shirking on climate pledges
 By Marlowe HOOD
 Paris (AFP) Nov 10, 2017


UN chief says $100 bln climate fund far from guaranteed
United Nations, United States (AFP) Nov 10, 2017 - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday said a $100 billion annual fund to help developing countries tackle climate change was crucial to achieve the goals of the Paris climate deal.

"We need to mobilize the agreed $100 billion annually for developing countries," Guterres told reporters ahead of his trip to Bonn to attend the UN climate conference.

"This is crucial to spur action and to build trust. We are far from having that entirely guaranteed."

Under the Paris climate deal, wealthy countries renewed their commitment to raise $100 billion by 2020 to help developing countries deal with global warming, but there are concerns that they will not reach that target.

In June, President Donald Trump said the United States would no longer contribute to the Green Climate Fund, which helps poorer countries adapt to climate change, when he announced the US withdrawal from the Paris deal.

Guterres said carbon pricing was an "extremely important instrument that must be developed" to cut emissions and fulfill the goals of the Paris agreement.

UN negotiators meeting in Bonn are trying to work out how to implement the Paris accord, which aims to keep warming at "well under two degrees Celsius" (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

Guterres will deliver an address at the conference on Wednesday which he said was taking place at a pivotal moment.

The World Meteorological Organization said in an alarming report last month that the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere had hit its highest level in 800,000 years.

"We need to accelerate climate action -- and we need to raise ambition," said Guterres.

The window of opportunity to meet the 2-degree target may close in 20 years or less, he said, adding that there must be at least a further 25 percent cut in emissions by 2020.

China is the world's top carbon polluter, followed by the United States, the European Union, India and Russia.

A report this week said wealthy countries were falling well short of their pledge to provide the $100 billion annually.

Of the $111 billion invested in clean energy technologies only $10 billion was provided by rich countries, according to the study by Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

The failure of wealthy nations to deliver on short-term climate commitments could hinder the rollout of a landmark treaty, a bloc of 134 developing countries, including India and China, warned at UN negotiations in Bonn.

The diplomatic spat has underscored the difficulty of reaching a consensus at the 196-nation talks.

"If we do not respect decisions that we have made, then how can we build trust among the parties?" said Chen Zhihua, China's senior negotiator, referring to long-standing pledges by rich nations to enhance financial support and "revisit" targets for curbing greenhouse gas emissions before 2020.

"And how can we lay a good foundation for the implementation of the Paris Agreement?" he added at a press conference Thursday, flanked by diplomats from India, Iran, Nicaragua and Ecuador.

The treaty, inked outside the French capital in 2015, calls on the world to cap global warming at "well below" two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), and even 1.5 C if possible.

With one degree of warming so far, the planet has already seen an increase in drought, deadly heatwaves and superstorms engorged by rising seas.

The pact rests on voluntary carbon-cutting pledges from virtually every country in the world.

But those pledges are not enough to keep Earth in the safe zone, and would still see global temperatures rise a devastating 3 C (5.6 F) by century's end.

Moreover, they don't kick in until 2020, and developing nations say that's too long to wait to ramp up action.

"The science is clear: if we don't get our act together before 2020, you can forget about the 2 C and 1.5 C targets," said Paul Oquist, Nicaragua's chief negotiator at the talks.

"There has been a failure to comply with existing commitments," he added.

Under the terms of the UN's core climate convention, the burden for action before 2020 falls mainly on wealthy countries historically responsible for the rapid rise of greenhouse gases.

China is the world's top carbon polluter, followed by the United States, the European Union, India and Russia.

- Trust deficit -

Developing countries sought to have a "pre-2020 agenda" formally added to the negotiating process, but the move was shelved at the start of the 12-day talks. Efforts to resolve the issue have so far been fruitless.

"It would be a bad thing if this hangs over into the second week and becomes a political issue for ministers," said Alden Meyer, director of strategy and policy for the Union of Concerned Scientists in Washington DC.

"It has been a pretty sterile debate that has degenerated into a finger-pointing exercise," he told AFP.

Some 20 heads of state, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, are scheduled to appear at the UN climate forum next week.

The European Union, Australia and the United States -- which continues to participate in the talks despite President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris pact -- have balked at training a spotlight on the issue, but are looking for a middle ground.

"There is no disagreement about the pre-2020 urgency," Elina Bardram, head of the EU's delegation for COP23, told AFP.

"But we must find solutions that ... do not compromise progress on the agreed negotiations programme" for the Paris Agreement.

For Teresa Ribera, director of the Institute for Sustainable Development and International Relations in Paris, the stand-off also reflects the negotiating process.

"It is in part tactical positioning to deflect mounting pressure" on some emerging economies -- China and India, in particular -- to deepen their own carbon-cutting pledges, she said.

Both countries are projected to easily meet their Paris targets.

But the poor nation-rich nation split that bedevilled these talks for many years has not entirely disappeared.

"This is creating a trust deficit," said Mohamed Adow, international climate lead for Christian Aid. "How can developing countries trust these very same countries that haven't taken seriously their previous commitments?"

CLIMATE SCIENCE
Syria to join Paris climate pact, isolating US
 Bonn (AFP) Nov 7, 2017
 Syria told the UN climate talks in Bonn on Tuesday that it would join the Paris Agreement, leaving the United States as the only nation in the world opting to stay outside the landmark treaty. "We are going to join the Paris Agreement," the Syrian delegate, speaking in Arabic, said during a plenary session at the 196-nation talks, according to Safa Al Jayoussi of the IndyAct NGO, who was mon ... read more
Related Links
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CLIMATE SCIENCE
Fighting overdose epidemic, US bans all fentanyl-type drugs

 French robbers target big-spending Chinese tourists

 Mexico earthquake reconstruction will cost $2.5bn: Pena Nieto

 Back to school in Puerto Rico, but still without power
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Measuring atoms for better navigation and mineral detection

 Tech increases microfluidic research data output 100-fold

 One-step 3-D printing of catalysts developed at Ames Laboratory

 How to store information in your clothes invisibly, without electronics
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Researchers use forensic science to track turtles

 A well changes lives in ravaged Mali city

 50 years of data from oxygen minimum lab helps predict the oceans' future

 Penn engineers develop filters that use nanoparticles to prevent slime build-up
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Chinese icebreaker steams for Antarctica in polar power play

 Hot News from the Antarctic Underground

 Russian military to boost Arctic presence: commander

 Intensifying winds could increase east Antarctica's contribution to sea level rise
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Cover crops shield soil from extreme temps

 France to oppose EU's 5-year renewal for weedkiller glyphosate

 Sensors applied to plant leaves warn of water shortage

 WSU researcher sees huge carbon sink in soil minerals
CLIMATE SCIENCE
More than 90 killed in Vietnam's deadliest typhoon in years

 6.5-magnitude quake hits PNG

 Puerto Rico population to drop 14% after hurricane

 Death toll from Vietnam typhoon rises to 69; 17th Atlantic storm takes shape
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Judges finish investigation into Guinea stadium massacre

 Dozens of new wildlife corridors identified for African mammals

 Niger ambush probe to last until at least January: Pentagon

 Sahel anti-terror force sees teething problems in first mission
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Japanese scientists estimate the mutation rate from chimpanzee parents to their offspring

 Faith not linked to intuition or rational thinking, study shows

 Tracking collars reveal raiding strategies used by hungry baboons

 Newly discovered orangutan species is most endangered great ape



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement