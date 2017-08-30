Divided US embraces floods as chance to pull together

Houston (AFP) Aug 30, 2017 - Authorities in Houston announced the immediate imposition of a nighttime curfew Tuesday as the city tries to head off looting in the wake of epic flooding in Texas.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner issued an updated curfew time on Twitter from midnight (0500 GMT) until 5:00 am (1000 GMT), starting two hours later than previously announced in order "to allow volunteers and others to do their great work."

"We have thousands of people who are out of their homes, in shelters, waiting for water to subside," Turner told a press conference earlier.

"Because of the current situation, and the fact that so many people are out of their homes, and power is out, and still it is dangerous to be on the roads late at night, I have decided to impose a curfew starting immediately tonight."

The city's police chief Art Acevedo said he had recommended the move to the mayor after several reports of looting in what is America's fourth largest city.

"The recommendation was made... because we have had instances of looting," he told the same press conference.

"We've had armed robbers that were going around yesterday robbing our community, victimizing them again."

Texas flood disaster by the numbers

Houston (AFP) Aug 30, 2017 - Monster storm Harvey hit the south Texas coast late Friday and then stalled, gushing torrents of rain over Houston, the country's fourth largest city with six million people in the greater metropolitan area.

The storm continues to shower the region as it heads slowly toward the neighboring state of Louisiana.

- How much rain? -

Up to 37 inches (94 centimeters) of rain fell from Saturday through Monday evening in parts of coastal Texas, and more than 30 inches in Houston.

That translates into some nine trillion gallons (34 trillion liters) of rainwater dumped on the region. The National Weather Service said Tuesday that Cedar Bayou, a saltwater channel on the coast, recorded 51.88 inches (132 cm) of rain -- a record for a single tropical cyclone in the continental United States.

- Deaths -

Harvey is known to have left at least four people dead so far, with six more deaths potentially tied to the storm. The latest confirmed death was that of a Houston police officer who drowned Sunday while trying to get to work.

- Shelters -

More than 30,000 people were expected to need to stay in emergency shelters.

- Relief -

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it is shipping two million liters of bottled water and two million meals into the region. Charities and other federal, state and local agencies will add to that.

- Economic losses -

Losses for the region could range between $30 billion and $100 billion, according to Bloomberg, mostly from flooding. But much of the damage will not be covered by insurance, because flood coverage can be difficult or too expensive to obtain. Data modeling released Tuesday by Enki Research put the estimated damage figure at $42 billion. That would put it among the top five costliest storms in US history.

- How many need aid? -

Officials estimate as many as 500,000 people will ask the federal government for aid.