Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WOOD PILE
Drought-affected trees die from hydraulic failure and carbon starvation
 by Staff Writers
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Aug 09, 2017


Trees respond to the stress of drought by closing those pores that let in carbon dioxide. At that point, they need to rely on their stored sugars and starches to stay alive, and could die from carbon starvation if they run out before the drought is over.

The report finds that hydraulic failure, which is the inability of a plant to move water from roots to leaves to be almost universally present when trees died, while carbon starvation was a contributing factor roughly half of the time.

"Droughts are increasing in frequency and severity, and their impact on plants and humans, is becoming more intense," says research co-author, Dr Melanie Zeppel of Sydney University's Charles Perkins Centre.

"The discovery of how droughts cause death in trees, regardless of tree type, will let us make better regional-scale predictions of the effects of droughts on forests."

The dramatic impacts of tree die-back on water and carbon cycles, as well as bush fire intensity and timing, have been observed in recent years in south-east Australia, Dr Zeppel noted.

As the number of hot droughts increases globally, scientists are looking to make more consistent predictions of what will happen to plants and vegetation in the future.

This matters for models used to predict climate change because plants take up a big portion of the carbon dioxide humans pump in the atmosphere.

Therefore, the effect of tree death and die-off, as observed globally in recent decades, could affect the rate at which climate changes.

"Current global vegetation models have a hard time producing consistent and accurate estimates of plant carbon dioxide-uptake, and their predictions vary widely based on the assumptions they use about how plants respond to climate," says Dr Zeppel.

"Trees and forests are particularly important because they take up and store a lot of this carbon dioxide, and also affect their environment in other ways."

"Understanding drought is critical to managing our nation's forests," says Lina Patino, section head of the National Science Foundation's Division of Earth Sciences, which funded the study.

"This research will help us more accurately predict how different plant species respond to different types of environmental stress such as drought, insect damage or disease."

The paper's lead author, Dr Henry Adams at Oklahoma State University explains that 99 percent of the water moving through a tree is used to keep stomata open, the pores that let in carbon dioxide, allowing it to carry out photosynthesis.

Trees respond to the stress of drought by closing those pores that let in carbon dioxide. At that point, they need to rely on their stored sugars and starches to stay alive, and could die from carbon starvation if they run out before the drought is over.

On the other hand, if the tree loses too much water too quickly, an air bubble (embolism) will form and the tree has hydraulic failure, it cannot transport water from the roots to the leaves, which becomes lethal as the whole tree dries out.

Adams and his colleagues saw that in many cases, both carbon starvation and hydraulic failure appeared to occur as trees died.

This makes sense, because the stored sugars and starches that could be reduced in carbon starvation are also important for preventing hydraulic failure. When converted to sugar, these can act as "osmoprotectants," increasing the tree's ability to hold on to its water.

"It's kind of like antifreeze in a car that keeps the engine from overheating," Adams says.

WOOD PILE
Humans have been altering tropical forests for at least 45,000 years
 Jena, Germany (SPX) Aug 07, 2017
 The first review of the global impact of humans on tropical forests in the ancient past shows that humans have been altering these environments for at least 45,000 years. This counters the view that tropical forests were pristine natural environments prior to modern agriculture and industrialization. The study, published in Nature Plants, found that humans have in fact been having a dramat ... read more
Related Links
 University of Sydney
 Forestry News - Global and Local News, Science and Application
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WOOD PILE
Brazil troops storm Rio slums to catch gang leaders

 Italy parliament approves Libya naval mission

 Tech advances will lead to MH370 discovery - Malaysia Airlines

 Elephants, tigers kill one human a day in India
WOOD PILE
Algorithms that can sketch, recreate 3-D shapes

 Nanoparticles for 3-D printing in water open door to advanced biomedical materials

 WSU physicists turn a crystal into an electrical circuit

 Researchers set new record for tape storage
WOOD PILE
Marine reserves can help commercial fishermen catch more fish, avoid bycatch

 Current threats to our oceans are revealed

 4,500 families, major dam affected by Venezuela flooding

 Climate plays role in decline of critical Asian water resources
WOOD PILE
Alaska's North Slope snow-free season is lengthening

 Rusting fool's gold in glaciers a sign of increased carbon

 N.Y. Air National Guard pilots train for arctic operations with LC-130 ski-planes

 Loss of Arctic sea ice impacting Atlantic Ocean water circulation system
WOOD PILE
Heatstruck Italy starts harvesting its thirsty vines

 Paris's urban rooftop hives hope to preserve honeybees

 New system could remove two water pollutants from ag fields

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand
WOOD PILE
Typhoon Noru kills two, draws near Japan

 Typhoon Noru brings heavy rain to Japan, injures 51

 Increased risk of eruption measured for Ecuador's Cotopaxi volcano

 New images from under Alaska seafloor suggest high tsunami danger
WOOD PILE
Zimbabwe confirms clash between soldiers and police

 Calls for peace on eve of tense Kenya election

 Rwanda's Kagame in landslide poll win with around 98% of votes

 European support for Sahel 'mutually reinforcing': Germany
WOOD PILE
Origin of human genus may have occurred by chance

 Cultural flexibility was key to surviving extreme dry periods in Africa

 Shedding light deeper into the human brain

 Identifying major transitions in human cultural evolution



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement