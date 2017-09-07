Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















CLIMATE SCIENCE
Drought not dingos behind mainland Australia tiger extinction: study
 by Staff Writers
 Sydney (AFP) Sept 28, 2017


The mystery loss of Tasmanian tigers from mainland Australia was likely caused by climate change and not wild dogs or hunting by Aborigines, scientists said Thursday.

The enigmatic animal -- also known as the thylacine -- was once widespread across the vast country, but was wiped out on the mainland around 3,000 years ago.

They survived in the southern island state of Tasmania until 1936 when the last known one died in captivity at Hobart Zoo after the species was hunted to extinction in the wild.

One previous theory on why the marsupials vanished from the mainland blamed the introduction by seafarers of wild dogs known as dingoes around 3,500 years ago. Dingoes have never lived in Tasmania.

Another suggested hunting by Aborigines pressured the population of the dog-like animal with stripes on its back, which remains one of Australia's most mythical creatures -- with some believing they still survive today.

But a study published in the Journal of Biogeography this week, based on ancient DNA extracted from fossil bones and museum specimens, has now concluded their mainland extinction was likely triggered by drought.

Researchers from the University of Adelaide's Australian Centre for Ancient DNA (ACAD) created the largest dataset of thylacine DNA to date with 51 new genome sequences and used it to track population sizes through time.

"The ancient DNA tells us that the mainland extinction was rapid, and not the result of intrinsic factors such as inbreeding or loss of genetic diversity," said lead author Lauren White.

A large and genetically diverse thylacine population lived in parts of southern Australia until three millennia ago, when more drought-prone seasons caused by the onset of the El Nino weather system likely wiped them out, the scientists found.

"We also found evidence of a population crash, reducing numbers and genetic diversity of thylacines, in Tasmania around the same time," said ACAD deputy director Jeremy Austin.

"Tasmania would have been somewhat shielded from the warmer, drier climate because of its higher rainfall, but it appears that this population was also affected by the El Nino event before starting to recover."

El Nino is a climate phenomenon that occurs every few years. Its most direct impacts are droughts in normally damp places in the western Pacific, such as parts of Australia, while drier places tend to suffer floods.

Tasmanian tiger sightings are still regularly reported and logged on websites devoted to the animal but conclusive proof of their existence has never been produced.

CLIMATE SCIENCE
Italy's drought seen from space
 Paris (ESA) Sep 07, 2017
 Despite the welcome showers at the weekend, abnormally low soil-moisture conditions persist in central Italy. Scientists are using satellite data to monitor the drought that has gripped the country. Wildfires, water scarcity and billions of euros worth of damage to agriculture are just some of the effects of this summer's drought in Italy - not to mention the relentless heat. News of potential w ... read more
Related Links
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CLIMATE SCIENCE
Trump defends Puerto Rico response; Irma death toll at 72 in Florida

 Will a new Mexico arise from earthquake's rubble

 'Action!' orders 87-year-old actress who survived Mexico's quake

 In Dominica, islanders stand strong despite chaos
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Ultra-light aluminum: USU chemist reports breakthrough in material design

 Corrosion in real time

 Self-healing gold particles

 'Naturally' glowing cotton yields dazzling new threads
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Getting the measure of mud

 Scientists call for more research on how human activities affect the seabed

 Black Sea water temperatures may buck global trend

 Discovery of a new group of sponges could help measure impact of deep-sea mining
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Winter cold extremes linked to high-altitude polar vortex weakening

 Shipping risks rise as Antarctic ice hits record low

 End-of-summer Arctic sea ice extent is eighth lowest on record

 Researchers take on atmospheric effects of Arctic snowmelt
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Climate insurance is rarely well thought out in agriculture

 Global network of botanical gardens contain a third of all known plant species

 Bulgarian village goes Chinese in yoghurt craze

 Scientists and farmers work together to wipe out African lovegrass
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Rumbling Bali volcano triggers memories of deadly 1963 eruption

 Vanuatu orders mass evacuation of volcano island

 Climate change can goad volcanoes into life

 Food aid, face masks dispatched to Bali as 75,000 flee volcano
CLIMATE SCIENCE
The link between drought and riots in sub-Saharan Africa

 New ceasefire signed by armed groups

 C. Africa asks UN to send more peacekeepers, ease arms embargo

 Nigerian journalist detained over report on flood camp protest
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Ancient human DNA in sub-Saharan Africa lifts veil on prehistory

 Helping Ponso, sole survivor of 'Chimpanzee Island' in I. Coast

 Cell phone data coupled with sewage testing show drug use patterns

 Royal tomb of ancient Mayan ruler found in Guatemala



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement