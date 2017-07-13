Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WOOD PILE
EU hauls Poland to top court over ancient forest logging
 by Staff Writers
 Brussels (AFP) July 13, 2017


The EU on Thursday took Poland to the bloc's top court over logging in the ancient Bialowieza forest, a UNESCO World Heritage site covering some of Europe's last remaining primeval woodland.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, "refers Poland to the Court of Justice of the EU and requests interim measures to stop logging operations in one of Europe's last remaining primeval forests," a statement said.

Bialowieza, straddling Poland's eastern border with Belarus, includes one of the largest surviving parts of the ancient forest that covered the European plain 10,000 years ago.

It also boasts unique plant and animal life, including the continent's largest mammal, the European bison.

The Polish government has said it authorised the logging, which began in May last year, to contain damage caused by a spruce bark beetle infestation and to fight the risk of forest fires.

But scientists, ecologists and the European Union have protested and activists allege the logging is a cover for commercial cutting of protected old-growth forests.

Poland's environment ministry said it was "glad that the case will go to the European Union's Court of Justice" where it will show that the foresting activity "is in line with the law".

Europe's executive branch gave Polish authorities one month rather than the usual two to address its concerns about the forest, citing the "urgency of the situation".

Given the problems, the EU required that Poland implement interim measures immediately, before any court decision.

"The Commission considers the urgency of the situation requires such exceptional measures... irreparable damage is happening as we speak," said European Commission spokesman Enrico Brivio.

Greenpeace called the EU move "a huge defeat of Poland's Minister of Environment Jan Szyszko, who is fully responsible for allowing a three-fold increase" in logging in sensitive areas.

WOOD PILE
Ancient fungi could help Canada's future northern forests
 Okanagan, Canada (SPX) Jul 07, 2017
 As Canada's vast boreal and tundra ecosystems experience dramatic warming due to climate change, trees are rapidly spreading north. New research from UBC's Okanagan Campus suggests some of these trees could be getting help from a surprising source: fungi that have lain dormant underground for thousands of years. "The idea that long-dormant, symbiotic fungi could help trees migrate during p ... read more
Related Links
 Forestry News - Global and Local News, Science and Application
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WOOD PILE
Civilian deaths soar in Iraq, Syria: monitoring group

 West Mosul residents start mammoth task of rebuilding

 In IS-held Raqa, parched civilians risk lives for water

 EU ministers pledge steps to tackle migrant flood
WOOD PILE
Sorting complicated knots

 Engineers find way to evaluate green roofs

 Nature-inspired material uses liquid reinforcement

 Feel the heat, one touch a time
WOOD PILE
Trump envoy mediates water deal between Israel, Palestinians

 Strengthening of West African Monsoon during Green Sahara period may have affected ENSO

 Scientists make 'squarest' ice crystals ever

 Report: High seas in high danger as ecological tipping point nears
WOOD PILE
Sentinel satellite captures birth of behemoth iceberg

 Massive iceberg

 Warm Winter Events in Arctic Becoming More Frequent, Lasting Longer

 Krill hotspot fuels incredible biodiversity in Antarctic region
WOOD PILE
Study offers new approach to evaluating agricultural development programs

 Using treated graywater for irrigation is better for arid environments

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand

 Global use of wastewater to irrigate agriculture at least 50 percent greater than thought
WOOD PILE
4 killed, 6 missing in India's Gujarat amid monsoon floods

 Slow earthquakes occur continuously in the Alaska-Aleutian subduction zone

 How strike-slip faults form, the origin of earthquakes

 Japan Abe sees devastation in flood-hit area
WOOD PILE
Rwandan forces killing suspects without trial: HRW

 AU chair questions US stance on African peacekeeping

 3 killed in north Mali clashes as UN condemns violence

 Gambian army 'hostile elements' working against government
WOOD PILE
DNA of early Neanderthal gives timeline for new modern human-related dispersal from Africa

 Researchers document early, permanent human settlement in Andes

 Analysis of Neanderthal teeth grooves uncovers evidence of prehistoric dentistry

 Study: Potentially no limit to human lifespan



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement