Elbit's Seagull unmanned surface vessel completes Israeli-British exercise



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Dec 21, 2017



Elbit Systems' Seagull unmanned surface vessel completed an exercise recently that included counter-mine operations.

During the joint Israeli-British exercise in Haifa Bay, the Seagull scanned surroundings to set a safe course for the HMS Ocean, a Royal Navy helicopter carrier, the company said in a release Thursday.

Elbit said the Seagull vessel has modular mission payload suites and can take part in an array of maritime activities -- including anti-submarine warfare missions, electronic warfare missions and maritime security.

