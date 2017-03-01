Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLORA AND FAUNA
Elephants are insomniacs, sleeping just 2 hours a night
 by Staff Writers
 Miami (AFP) March 1, 2017


Elephants hardly ever sleep in the wild, getting around two hours of shut-eye per night and only in the wee hours of the morning, researchers said Wednesday.

The findings in the journal PLOS ONE are based on two female wild African elephants -- living in Botswana's Chobe National Park -- who appear to sleep the least of any known mammals to date.

Researchers fitted the elephants' trunks with movement trackers, similar to personal fitness monitors, and their necks with GPS collars complete with gyroscopes, and followed their activities for 35 days.

"We reasoned that measuring the activity of the trunk, the most mobile and active appendage of the elephant, would be crucial, making the reasonable assumption that if the trunk is still for five minutes or more, the elephant is likely to be asleep," said researcher Paul Manger, from the School of Anatomical Sciences at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa.

They found that the elephants slept only two hours per day on average, usually sometime between 2:00 am and 6:00 am.

Researchers said factors such as temperature and humidity were more likely than sunrise and sunset to influence when elephants went to sleep.

The duo of matriarchs could sleep either standing or lying down. They tended to lie down to sleep only every three or four days, and then for only about an hour.

This pattern suggests that the deep sleep, known as REM or the rapid eye movement period of slumber, is not something elephants need to consolidate memories the way humans do.

It also means elephants may not dream very much when they sleep.

"REM sleep is thought to be important for consolidating memories, but our findings are not consistent with this hypothesis of the function of REM sleep, as the elephant has well-documented long-term memories, but does not need REM sleep every day to form these memories," Manger said.

The elephants' sleep patterns were also unaffected by the amount of activity they undertook during the day. They did not get more tired than usual after a long day's travel, for instance.

"We observed on five occasions that the elephants went without sleep for up to 46 hours," said the study, noting that sometimes the elephants traveled significant distances, perhaps to avoid predators, poachers, or bulls seeking to mate.

"They exhibited no form of sleep rebound following a night without sleep."

Previous studies of animals in zoos have found they sleep between four and six hours a night, and may sleep while standing or lying down.

The study's co-authors came from the Elephants Without Borders nonprofit and the University of California, Los Angeles.

FLORA AND FAUNA
South Africa rhino poaching dips, stays above 1,000
 Johannesburg (AFP) Feb 27, 2017
 Poachers killed 1,054 South African rhinos for their horns in 2016, a 10 percent dip on a year earlier, the environment ministry said Monday, as officials struggle to quell the slaughter. Black market rhino horn sells for up to $60,000 (57,000 euros) per kilo - more than gold or cocaine - with most demand from China and Vietnam where it is coveted as a traditional medicine and aphrodisiac. ... read more
Related Links
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLORA AND FAUNA
Haitians' ire over carnival spending amid hurricane's ruins

 Carnival helps Rio put crime, recession on back burner

 Study shows parks, greenways may help reduce crime in Chicago

 Canada conservationist warns of 'cyber poaching
FLORA AND FAUNA
Two radar eyes are better than one

 New use for paper industry's sludge and fly ash in plastics

 Scientists discover how essential methane catalyst is made

 New polymer additive could revolutionize plastics recycling
FLORA AND FAUNA
Calculating recharge of groundwater more precisely

 New urgency in fight to restore Florida Everglades

 Saab to provide support for Swedish navy underwater systems

 First direct measurements of Pacific seabed sediments reveal strong methane source
FLORA AND FAUNA
Air pollution may have masked mid-20th Century sea ice loss

 International team reports ocean acidification spreading rapidly in Arctic Ocean

 Arctic sea ice decline influences European weather

 Simple rule predicts when an ice age ends
FLORA AND FAUNA
Widely accepted vision for agriculture may be inaccurate, misleading

 'Our daily bread' has hidden climate costs

 What's the buzz on bee parasites?

 Brexit sows seeds of doubt for British farmers
FLORA AND FAUNA
An insight into a physical phenomenon that leads to earthquakes

 Water slowly restored in Chile capital after deadly floods

 California requests $440 mn for flood control after dam crisis

 Four million without water in deadly Chile floods
FLORA AND FAUNA
France sends backup to Niger after 16 troops killed

 UN airstrikes in C.Africa target 'heavily armed' militia

 16 killed in three days of DR Congo clashes

 I.Coast hosting bid to save its last chimpanzees
FLORA AND FAUNA
Newfound primate teeth take a big bite out of the evolutionary tree of life

 Study shows ancient humans arrived in South America in multiple waves

 Will naming the Anthropocene lead to acceptance of our planet-level impact

 Tiny fibers open new windows into the brain



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement