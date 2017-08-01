Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Elephants, tigers kill one human a day in India
 By Jalees ANDRABI
 New Delhi (AFP) Aug 1, 2017


Endangered elephants and tigers are killing one person a day in India as humans put a growing squeeze on their habitat, according to new government figures.

But man is in turn killing a leopard a day as the man-animal tussle for space reaches new heights.

India has lost vast swathes of forests to urbanisation in recent decades, forcing animals into human-occupied zones.

According to the environment ministry, 1,144 people were killed in attacks across India in 1,143 days between April 2014 and May this year.

And there is no sign of the toll being cut.

The ministry said 345 tigers and 84 elephants were killed in the same period, mostly in poacher attacks. Elephants are targeted for their tusks.

Siddhanta Das, the ministry's director general of forests, said human encroachment into animal territory was causing the deaths.

"We are running awareness campaigns to minimise the casualties," Das told AFP.

Elephants accounted for 1,052 human deaths and tigers 92, according to the figures released to parliament last week.

West Bengal state accounted for more than a quarter of deaths. The eastern state has nearly 800 elephants and is also home to famed Bengal tigers.

Last year a herd of wild elephants went on an hours-long rampage in West Bengal, killing five people and damaging vehicles and homes before being subdued with tranquilliser darts.

But tensions are also mounting elsewhere across the country. An elephant trampled to death four people, including a 12-year-old girl, in a village in southern Tamil Nadu state in June.

There have also been cases of elephants knocking people off scooters.

Most attacks on humans by elephants take place in so-called elephant corridors which they have used for centuries but are now being overrun by humans.

According to National Crime Records Bureau statistics, nearly 950 people were killed in animal attacks in 2015. But those statistics did not specify the nature of the incidents.

India has nearly 30,000 elephants and is home to half the world's tiger population with some 2,226 of the big cats roaming its reserves, according to the last official count in 2014. Both are endangered species.

"Rampant killing of wildlife is ongoing in India. Hundreds of leopards, tigers and elephants are killed for their body parts," Tito Joseph of the Wildlife Protection Society of India told AFP.

Fatality figures for the estimated 12,000 to 14,000 leopards living in the wild are becoming alarming, according to a 2015 census.

More than 1,436 of the animals have been killed since January 2014, according to the WPSI.

There are no figures on the number of humans killed by leopards, but experts say there are hundreds each year.

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Smart sensors could save lives
 Thuwal, Saudi Arabia (SPX) Jul 25, 2017
 In an emergency, early warning is key to escaping from a hazard, such as a forest fire or a chemical leak. Motivated to improve on safety, a team from KAUST is using 3D printing to develop a cheap, reliable system to signal danger. Existing early warning systems rely on satellite monitoring, watch towers or expensive fixed sensors. The system, developed by a team led by Associate Professor ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Smart sensors could save lives

 New phase change mechanism could lead to new class of chemical vapor sensors

 Robot finds possible melted fuel inside Fukushima reactor

 Cheap 3D printed prosthetics could be game changer for Nepal
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Writing with the electron beam: Now in silver

 Fundamental breakthrough in the future of designing materials

 A new material emits white light when exposed to electricity

 Breakthrough tool predicts properties of theoretical materials
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
'Missing lead' in Flint water pipes confirms cause of crisis

 Coral gardening is benefiting Caribbean reefs

 One of the first examples of a local nautical map from Hispanic America

 Health risk alarm over water rationing in Rome
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
A new model yields insights into glaciers' retreats and advances

 Two Decades of Changes in Helheim Glacier

 NASA flights gauge summer sea ice melt in the Arctic

 Thawing permafrost releases old greenhouse gas
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Neolithic farmers practiced specialized methods of cattle farming

 Adjusting fertilizers vital in claypan ag soils

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand

 French grape harvest heading to historic low
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Floods and power-outages as Taiwan battered by Typhoon Nesat

 Eight more dead in India's worsening monsoon floods

 25 found dead as toll from Indian floods nears 120: officials

 Floodwaters swallow Myanmar pagoda
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Two German UN peacekeepers killed in Mali helicopter crash

 Mali broadcaster, govt critic, gets jail for 'incitement'

 China warns Botswana over Dalai Lama visit

 Peace deal eludes Senegal's Casamance, 35 years on
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Cultural flexibility was key to surviving extreme dry periods in Africa

 How did early humans survive aridity and prolonged drought in Africa

 Shedding light deeper into the human brain

 Identifying major transitions in human cultural evolution



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement