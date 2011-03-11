Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Ex-bosses stand trial over 2011 Fukushima crisis in Japan
 By Kyoko HASEGAWA
 Tokyo (AFP) June 30, 2017


Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster: a timeline
Tokyo (AFP) June 30, 2017 - On Friday, three former executives at the operator of Japan's tsunami-stricken Fukushima nuclear plant went on trial, facing the only criminal charges laid in the March 2011 accident.

Here are some key developments in the worst atomic accident since Chernobyl in 1986:

- March 11, 2011 -

A 9.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan's northeast coast, causing a massive tsunami that destroys entire towns and villages along the Pacific shore, leaving nearly 18,500 people dead or missing

The power supply and reactor cooling systems at the coastal Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, about 220 kilometres (135 miles) northeast of Tokyo are damaged, causing fuel inside to overheat and meltdown.

The government issues evacuation orders to residents who live in the immediate vicinity of the plant. The government gradually expands the order.

- March 12, 2011 -

Workers open a vent of a reactor, releasing pressure and radioactive fumes from inside.

The first of a series of hydrogen explosions at the plant rips through a building casing reactor number one, but the reactor itself remains intact.

Some 160,000 people living near the plant leave their homes.

- March 16, 2011 -

Emperor Akihito makes an emergency television address in a bid to reassure a worried public.

- December 16, 2011 -

Japan says it has tamed the leaking reactors with the declaration they are in a state of cold shutdown.

- June 11, 2012 -

About 1,300 Fukushima residents file a criminal complaint against TEPCO executives and other bodies over the accident, starting a series of legal complaints to be filed in connection with the disaster.

- June 20, 2012 -

TEPCO releases an accident report that says the tsunami's strength was beyond what could have reasonably been foreseen.

- July 4, 2012 -

A panel of experts appointed by the parliament concludes its investigation into the accident. The panel says "it was a profoundly manmade disaster - that could and should have been foreseen and prevented."

- September 7, 2013 -

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe claims that the Fukushima crisis was "under control" in a speech to the International Olympic Committee.

Tokyo wins its bid to host the 2020 summer Games, but Fukushima plant work crews struggle to keep the situation under control, including trying to contain huge of amounts of waste water used to cool the crippled reactors. Decommissioning work is expected to take decades.

- September 9, 2013 -

Prosecutors decline to press charges against former TEPCO executives and other officials, saying there was little chance of conviction.

- July 31, 2015 -

A judicial review panel composed of ordinary citizens rules -- for the second time since the accident -- that the three TEPCO executives should be put on trial.

- June 30, 2017 -

The three men plead not guilty to professional negligence resulting in death and injury.

Three former executives from the operator of Japan's tsunami-stricken Fukushima nuclear plant went on trial Friday, the only people ever to face a criminal court in connection with the 2011 meltdowns that left swathes of countryside uninhabitable.

Ex-Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata, 77, and former vice presidents Sakae Muto, 66, and Ichiro Takekuro, 71, all pleaded not guilty to charges of professional negligence resulting in death and injury, more than six years after the worst atomic accident in a generation.

Katsumata told the Tokyo court it was impossible for him to have directly foreseen the risk of the towering waves that pummelled Japan's northeast coast in March 2011.

"I apologise for the tremendous trouble to the residents in the area and around the country because of the serious accident that caused the release of radioactive materials," Katsumata said in a barely audible voice, as he bowed.

But "I believe I don't have a criminal responsibility in the case".

The indictments are the first -- and only -- charges stemming from the tsunami-sparked reactor meltdowns at the plant that set off the worst atomic crisis since Chernobyl in 1986.

If convicted, the men face up to five years in prison or a penalty of up to one million yen ($9,000).

Prosecutors had twice refused to press charges against the men, citing insufficient evidence and little chance of conviction.

But a judicial review panel composed of ordinary citizens ruled in 2015 that the trio should be put on trial, which compelled prosecutors to press on with the case under Japanese law.

"Since the accident, nobody has been held responsible nor has it been made clear why it happened," Ruiko Muto, who heads the group that pushed for the trial, told AFP outside the Tokyo District Court Friday morning.

- 'Normal life' -

Evacuee Yoshiko Furukawa was outside the courthouse Friday with dozens of others who fled their homes after the accident.

"What I lost on March 11, 2011 was a normal life," said Furukawa, who now lives in a different city.

"As someone who knew nothing (about the risks of an accident), I'm now in my seventh year as an evacuee."

The prosecutor told the court Friday he would try to prove that the three defendants were able to foresee the risk of a huge tsunami and failed to take necessary steps to counter the risk.

The trio were present at safety meetings where experts presented the anticipated height of a tsunami occurring off the Fukushima coast, he said.

The defendants had access to data and studies pointing to the risk of a tsunami exceeding 10 metres (32 feet) in the area that could trigger power loss and severe accidents, he added.

"If they had fulfilled their responsibility to safety, the accident would have never occurred," the prosecutor said.

An earlier report by a government panel said Tepco simulated the impact of a tsunami on the plant in 2008 and concluded that a wave of up to 15.7 metres could hit after a magnitude-8.3 quake.

Waves as high as 14 metres swamped the reactors' cooling systems in March 2011 after a 9.0 magnitude tremor.

Although the quake-tsunami disaster left some 18,500 people dead or missing, the Fukushima accident itself is not officially recorded as having directly killed anyone.

The charges against the three Tepco executives are linked to the deaths of more than 40 hospitalised patients who were hastily evacuated from the Fukushima area and later died.

Today, many evacuees are still living in other parts of Japan, unable or unwilling to go back home as fears over radiation persist.

A 2015 report by the International Atomic Energy Agency said a misguided faith in the safety of atomic power was a key factor in the accident, pointing to weaknesses in disaster preparedness and unclear responsibilities among regulators.

A parliamentary report a year after the disaster said Fukushima was a man-made crisis caused by Japan's culture of "reflexive obedience".

kh-mis/pb/iw

TEPCO - TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Ex-bosses to go on trial over Fukushima disaster
 Tokyo (AFP) June 28, 2017
 Three former executives at Fukushima's operator stand trial this week on the only criminal charges laid in the 2011 disaster, as thousands remain unable to return to homes near the shuttered nuclear plant. The hearing on Friday comes more than a year after ex-Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata, 77, and former vice presidents Sakae Muto, 66, and Ichiro Takekuro, 71, we ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Ex-bosses to go on trial over Fukushima disaster

 China lowers number of missing in landslide to 73

 Rising seas could result in 2 billion refugees by 2100

 New landslide hits China disaster area
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Smooth propagation of spin waves using gold

 Lightweight steel production breakthrough: Brittle phases controlled

 New photoacoustic technique detects gases at parts-per-quadrillion level

 Ahead of the curve
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Water exists in two distinct liquid phases

 Lebanon dam planned atop fault line stirs fears

 Ten million tons of fish wasted every year despite declining fish stocks

 In the Red Sea, coral reefs can take the heat of climate change
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
As climate stirs Arctic sea ice faster, pollution tags along

 Widespread snowmelt in West Antarctica during unusually warm summer

 Scientists throw light on mysterious ice age temperature jumps

 Wet and stormy weather lashed California coast... 8,200 years ago
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Fighting a destructive crop disease with mathematics

 Lake harvests are likely more fruitful than we knew

 ChemChina completes $43 bn takeover of Syngenta

 Jury awards $218 mn to farmers in Syngenta GMO corn lawsuit
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Role aerosols play in climate change unlocked by spectacular Icelandic volcanic eruption

 Distant earthquakes can cause underwater landslides

 Heavy rains have killed 15 in Ivory Coast

 Volcanic crystals give a new view of magma
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Mali relaunches beleagured peace process

 Clashes erupt in C. Africa a day after peace deal

 Mali ex-rebels reject national charter on peace deal anniversary; Dozens killedw/l

 C. Africa govt inks peace deal with rebel groups
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Beyond bananas: 'Mind reading' technology decodes complex thoughts

 New research could help humans see what nature hides

 Humans lived year round in the Andean highlands 7,000 years ago

 The neural relationship between light and sleep



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement