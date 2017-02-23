Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FROTH AND BUBBLE
Ex-yoga missionary unleashes rage on Philippine miners
 By Karl MALAKUNAS
 Manila (AFP) Feb 23, 2017


Israeli ministry orders Haifa ammonia tank shutdown
Jerusalem (AFP) Feb 22, 2017 - Israel's environment ministry announced Wednesday it will not renew the license of an ammonia container in the port city of Haifa as it poses a potentially deadly threat to residents.

The container, which holds 12,000 tonnes of the toxic, corrosive liquid, puts the public "at a risk we cannot accept", the ministry said in a statement.

From March 1 the facility will not be permitted to receive any new shipments of ammonia but it then has three months in which it can supply secondary users while they find alternative supplies.

Located in the northern city's densely-populated bayside area, it serves as a storage tank for Haifa Chemicals, which uses the material as a component in the manufacture of fertilisers and industrial chemicals.

"There is no place in Haifa Bay for the tank, which endangers human life," deputy minister Yaron Mazuz, a Haifa native, said in the statement.

The long-festering issue made fresh headlines last year when Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Lebanon's Shiite militia Hezbollah, said the 31 year-old ammonia container would be like "a nuclear bomb" if hit by his group's missiles.

Nasrallah, whose rockets pounded the Haifa area in a 2006 war with Israel, echoed warnings from experts and activists cited in Israeli media that "tens of thousands of people" would be killed if the container was struck.

Senior environment ministry officials, however, said Wednesday that security threats were not part of their remit and their safety fears were based on environmental dangers alone, including possible consequences of an earthquake.

In addition to the tank itself, there were also environmental risks associated with the docking and unloading of the tankers which transport the ammonia to Haifa.

The ministry said Haifa Chemicals, an Israeli-based multinational, could continue to use the tank until March 1 but must not top it up.

In addition to its own needs, the company sells some of its ammonia stocks to other users such as chemical plants, defence manufacturers and cold stores, as well as for water and sewage treatment.

By June 1 they must find other sources of supply, such as direct imports from neighbouring Jordan, senior officials said.

Wednesday's environment ministry announcement came in the wake of repeated court battles.

Responding to a petition by Haifa city council, a local court ruled on February 13 that the container must be emptied within 10 days. Haifa Chemicals appealed that decision and a new court hearing is set for Sunday.

A spokesman for Haifa council told AFP it would demand that the container be drained without further delay.

The environment ministry's decision and court ruling come after a decades-long struggle of environmental groups opposed to the tank.

After two decades as a yoga missionary, Philippine Environment Secretary Regina Lopez is unleashing her inner rage on the mining industry while aiming for Bhutan-style gross national happiness.

Lopez has in recent months moved global commodity markets with a campaign to close roughly two-thirds of the existing mines in the Philippines, which is the world's biggest supplier of nickel ore and a major source of copper.

For the 63-year-old, her sudden elevation by firebrand President Rodrigo Duterte to government last year after a lifetime of spiritual and environmental pursuits has presented an unexpected chance to bring about radical change in society.

"This is a golden opportunity to do the right thing," Lopez, popularly known as Gina, told AFP in an interview on Wednesday at her bustling Manila office as she explained her determination to take on the mining industry.

"Not everyone has the guts and the wherewithal to stand on big business's toes. Right now I have that platform."

Lopez casts mining in a sinister light, accusing powerful business figures and politicians involved in the industry of corruption and rapaciousness.

She insists mining is destroying the Southeast Asian archipelago's ecosystem, and that the natural resources on offer can be used in much more sustainable ways.

"We have 7,000 islands and if we rape the islands... and 95 percent of the wealth goes out of those islands, we will never see the light of day," Lopez said.

Lopez has ordered the closure or suspension of 28 mines which, if implemented, would leave just 12 in operation. She has also recommended the contracts of 75 planned mines be cancelled to protect watersheds.

- Fightback -

Mining Inc is fighting back, with a public relations blitz insisting it is a law-abiding industry that generates billions of dollars for the economy and directly supports 1.2 million people.

It has appealed to Duterte, who has spoken fiercely against the industry but nevertheless also has many pro-mining figures in his cabinet, to over-rule Lopez.

It is also lobbying for a congressional committee to reject her nomination as environment secretary when it conducts a confirmation hearing next month.

"This is the first time we have opposed an appointee of the president," Chamber of Mines of the Philippines vice president Ronald Recidoro told AFP.

"We've had to because our existence is on the line. If she is confirmed the mining industry is finished, we are done."

If Lopez survives as environment secretary and gets to serve her full six-year term, she has much bigger plans for remodelling the Philippine economy -- and she is taking inspiration from the tiny Himalayan nation of Bhutan.

The Buddhist kingdom famously pursues an economic development model of "Gross National Happiness", which aims to balance spiritual and material wealth while taking into account the value of the environment and culture.

"I love the Bhutan model," Lopez said.

"They know if they kill their air, they kill their water, they will never ever be happy. And I find that quite enlightened."

Lopez dreams of a Philippines in which its rich biodiversity is capitalised on.

"We have barely begun to scratch the surface of what our country can offer the world," she said, citing sea sponges, shells and fruit she claimed could cure cancers.

"And the exciting thing is biodiversity is endemic. It is specific and exclusive to the Philippines. That sounds like a really good business deal."

- 'Path of Bliss' -

Lopez has walked an unlikely path to becoming one of the most powerful women in the Philippines.

She belongs to one of the wealthiest families in the country.

But Lopez exchanged a life of luxury as a young lady for one as a yoga missionary with a spiritual organisation founded in India called Ananda Marga, or Path of Bliss.

Lopez spent two decades in Africa, India and Portugal promoting yoga and helping the underprivileged, before returning to the Philippines to raise two children.

Back home Lopez earned a reputation as a passionate advocate for the environment, most notably with the charitable arm of her family's ABS-CBN media empire.

In his inaugural state of the nation address, Duterte described Lopez as a "crusader".

"We share the same paradigm: The interest of the country must come first," he said.

Many people overseas have a dark view of Duterte for waging a ruthless war on crime that has claimed thousands of lives.

Duterte has said he would be "happy to slaughter" three million drug addicts, and Amnesty International has warned he may be overseeing crimes against humanity.

Lopez has a different perspective.

"He's genuine. He's the real thing," she said.

"His love of people, his courage, his humility, it's real. And it's in this dimension that we resonate."


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Underwater seagrass beds dial back polluted seawater
 Ithaca NY (SPX) Feb 17, 2017
 Seagrass meadows - bountiful underwater gardens that nestle close to shore and are the most common coastal ecosystem on Earth - can reduce bacterial exposure for corals, other sea creatures and humans, according to new research published in Science Feb. 16. "The seagrass appear to combat bacteria, and this is the first research to assess whether that coastal ecosystem can alleviate disease ... read more

FROTH AND BUBBLE
DR Congo snubs calls for inquiry of massacre video

 British Museum training Iraqi experts to save Mosul heritage

 Drug shortages and malnutrition in Mosul

 When Brazil ran 'concentration camps' during droughts
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Scientists look to tick 'cement' as potential medical adhesive

 Terahertz chips a new way of seeing through matter

 Researchers engineer thubber a stretchable rubber that packs a thermal conductive punch

 Penn researchers are among the first to grow a versatile 2-dimensional material
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Small ponds have outsized impact on global warming: study

 Cash-strapped Rio de Janeiro to privatize water utility

 Basking sharks seek out winter sun

 Oceans have lost 2 percent of oxygen, says study
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Local weather impacts melting of one of Antarctica's fastest-retreating glaciers

 New pathway for Greenland meltwater to reach ocean identified

 Descent into a Frozen Underworld

 How an Ice Age paradox could inform sea level rise predictions
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Maize study finds genes that help crops adapt to change

 Snap beans hard to grow in cover crop residue

 Bee decline threatens US crop production

 New idea to fight billion-dollar threat to soybean production
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Flooding hits Indonesian capital, one dead

 Over time, nuisance flooding can cost more than extreme, infrequent events

 Volcano Samalas mystery revealed

 Researchers catch extreme waves with higher-resolution modeling
FROTH AND BUBBLE
A tonne of ivory, hacked into pieces, seized in Uganda

 Civilians in the crossfire of Boko Haram and the military

 Fresh delay for Mali interim authorities amid protests

 DR Congo dubs video massacre fake, but admits "excesses"
FROTH AND BUBBLE
New evidence highlights maternal hierarchy of Pueblo Bonito

 Flat-footed fighters

 Advances in imaging could deepen knowledge of brain

 Study: The human brain always has a backup plan



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement