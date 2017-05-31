Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WATER WORLD
Faceless fish among weird deep sea Australian finds
 by Staff Writers
 Sydney (AFP) May 31, 2017


Faceless fish and other weird and wonderful creatures, many of them new species, have been hauled up from the deep waters off Australia during a scientific voyage studying parts of the ocean never explored before.

The month-long journey off the country's eastern seaboard has been surveying life lurking in a dark and cold abyss that plunges four kilometres (2.5 miles) below the surface, using nets, sonar and deep-sea cameras.

Chief scientist on board "The Investigator" Tim O'Hara from Museums Victoria told AFP Wednesday the search area was "the most unexplored environment on earth".

Bright red spiky rock crabs, puffed-up coffinfish, blind sea spiders and deep sea eels have been collected since the scientists began their voyage -- from Launceston in Tasmania north towards the Coral Sea -- on May 15.

They also came across an unusual faceless fish, which has only been recorded once before by the pioneering scientific crew of HMS Challenger off Papua New Guinea in 1873.

"It hasn't got any eyes or a visible nose and it's mouth is underneath," O'Hara said from the ship.

At such huge depths, it is so dark that creatures often have no eyes or produce their own light through bioluminescence, he added.

Another find was carnivorous sponges that wield lethal spicules made of silicon, effectively glass. They get small crustaceans hooked on their Velcro-like spines, to be slowly digested in-situ.

This technique differs from most deep-sea sponges, which feed on bacteria and other single-celled organisms filtered from passing currents.

"We've got 27 scientists on board who are leaders in their fields and they tell me that around one-third of what we've found are new species," said O'Hara, with several thousand specimens so far retrieved and two weeks of the trip still to go.

Life at such depths is one of crushing pressures, no light, little food and freezing temperatures, with animals that call it home evolving unique ways to survive.

As food is scarce, they are usually small and move slowly. Many are jelly-like and spend their lives floating about, while others have ferocious spines and fangs and lie in wait until food comes to them.

Working in such an environment was challenging, O'Hara admitted, with each fishing expedition taking up to seven hours to deploy and retrieve the equipment and its eight kilometres of cable from the sea floor, given it is so far down.

But the data gathered was helping to improve the understanding of Australia's deep-sea habitats, their biodiversity and the ecological processes that sustain them, O'Hara said.

"This will assist in its conservation and management and help to protect it from the impacts of climate change, pollution and other human activity," he said.

WATER WORLD
Marine species distribution shifts will continue under ocean warming
 Woods Hole, MA (SPX) May 31, 2017
 Scientists using a high-resolution global climate model and historical observations of species distributions on the Northeast U.S. Shelf have found that commercially important species will continue to shift their distribution as ocean waters warm two to three times faster than the global average through the end of this century. Projected increases in surface to bottom waters of 6.6 to 9 degrees ... read more
Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
Refugees face 'acute crisis' in cyclone-hit Bangladesh

 Targeted conservation could protect more of Earth's biodiversity

 Study finds Congo's miners often resort to hunting wildlife for food

 Nuclear spent fuel fire could force millions of people to relocate
WATER WORLD
New method allows real-time monitoring of irradiated materials

 Neutron lifetime measurements take new shape for in situ detection

 Solving the riddle of the snow globe

 One-dimensional crystals for low-temperature thermoelectric cooling
WATER WORLD
Bacteria may supercharge the future of wastewater treatment

 Faceless fish among weird deep sea Australian finds

 Historical rainfall levels are significant in carbon emissions from soil

 Growing sea cucumber demand threatening coastal communities
WATER WORLD
Previously, on Arctic warming

 New Light on the Future of a Key Antarctic Glacier

 Methane seeping from Arctic seabed may have an upside

 NASA's Arctic Ecosystem Science Flights Begin
WATER WORLD
In China, maggots finish plates, and food waste

 Bordeaux pins hopes for ravaged vineyards on June bloom

 Bordeaux pins hopes for ravaged vineyards on June bloom

 Helping plants pump iron
WATER WORLD
Sri Lanka appeals for help as floods foul water supply

 Sri Lanka deploys thousands of troops as flood toll climbs to 169

 Sri Lanka deploys more troops as flood toll climbs to 180

 Study explains severity of 9.2 magnitude Sumatra earthquake
WATER WORLD
Benin to invest in one of West Africa's last wildlife havens

 Ivory Coast army chief meets mutineers in their barracks

 Biafra's military veterans: no regrets, 50 years on

 Rwanda to control presidential candidates' social media use
WATER WORLD
Fossil skeleton confirms earliest primates were tree dwellers

 Springs were critical water sources for early humans in East Africa, Rutgers study finds

 New hypothesis about the origin of humankind suggests oldest hominin lived in Europe

 Portions of human skeletal structure were established millions of years earlier than previously thought,



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement