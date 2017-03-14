Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TRADE WARS
Family of Trump son-in-law in $4 bn deal with Chinese company
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) March 14, 2017


A company owned by the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is set to receive more than $400 million from a Chinese firm that is investing in its Manhattan office tower, Bloomberg reported Monday.

The Kushner Companies deal with Anbang Insurance Group for the property at 666 Fifth Avenue is worth $4 billion, with real estate experts calling it an unusually favorable deal for the Kushners, the report said.

It would value the 41-story tower at $2.85 billion, the most ever for a single building in wealthy Manhattan.

Anbang has "murky links to the Chinese power structure" and its previous investments in the United States have raised concerns over national security, Bloomberg said.

The investment deal gives Kushner Companies a cash payout, an equity stake in a new partnership and refinancing of $1.14 billion in existing mortgage debt, said Bloomberg, which obtained details of the agreement which is being circulated to attract other investors.

A large chunk of a $250 million loan will be forgiven, allowing it to be cleared for $50 million, the report said.

Kushner Companies spokesman James Yolles was reported as saying that Jared Kushner has sold his stake in 666 Fifth Avenue so there is no conflict of interest.

Kushner, the husband of Trump's daughter Ivanka, stepped away from his business interests in property development and magazine publishing to take on a role as Trump's senior advisor.

TRADE WARS
Ivanka Trump is exception to dad's 'Buy American' rule
 Beijing (AFP) March 12, 2017
 In his January inauguration speech, US President Donald Trump made a seemingly straightforward pledge: "We will follow two simple rules: buy American and hire American." His daughter is the exception: even as he spoke, at least eight shipments of Ivanka Trump-branded shoes, bags and clothes - more than 53.5 tonnes - were steaming towards American ports from China, according to US Customs b ... read more
Related Links
 Global Trade News
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TRADE WARS
For Japan's nuclear refugees, insults and rejection

 War-scarred Syrian children may be 'lost to trauma': aid group

 Jihadist tunnels save Assyrian winged bulls of Mosul

 U.S. Air Force retires first HC-130 search and rescue aircraft
TRADE WARS
Sandia creates 3-D metasurfaces with optical possibilities

 First exact model for diffusion in magnesium alloys

 Understanding what's happening inside liquid droplets

 Conquering metal fatigue
TRADE WARS
General Electric sells water business to French utility

 Sea of Galilee water level lowest in century: official

 Massive Hong Kong shark fin seizure as ban flouted

 Syrian farmers fear IS to flood villages near Euphrates
TRADE WARS
Is Arctic sea ice doomed to disappear?

 NASA study improves forecasts of summer Arctic sea ice

 UN reports Antarctica's highest temperatures on record

 Air pollution may have masked mid-20th Century sea ice loss
TRADE WARS
Stabilizing soils with sulfates to improve their constructional properties

 Hand-picked specialty crops 'ripe' for precision agriculture techniques

 Colombia's 'drug triangle' puts hope in chocolate

 Hand-picked specialty crops 'ripe' for precision agriculture techniques
TRADE WARS
Southern California fault systems capable of magnitude 7.3 earthquakes

 Three killed as cyclone Enawo batters Madagascar

 Cyclone kills four, heading towards Madagascar capital

 Powerful aftershock hits quake-stricken Philippine city
TRADE WARS
Nigerian military to probe rights abuse claims

 11 Malian soldiers killed in attack on border base

 Senegal and Gambia announce new era of ties

 PM hails Ben Guerdane battle as Tunisia 'turning point'
TRADE WARS
Aboriginal hair shows 50,000 years connection to country

 Dartmouth study finds modern hunter-gathers relocate to maximize foraging efficiency

 100,000-year-old human skulls from east Asia reveal complex mix of trends in time, space

 Catalog of 208 human-caused minerals bolsters argument to declare 'Anthropocene Epoch'



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement