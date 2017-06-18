Far-right leader Marine Le Pen wins seat in French parliament: party

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Paris (AFP) June 18, 2017
Far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Sunday won a seat in the French parliament, but her anti-EU National Front (FN) party faced disappointment, winning only four to eight seats, polls and party figures said.
The number of lawmakers, if confirmed, would be too small to form a parliamentary group which would give the FN a role in setting the agenda and win positions on committees.
Le Pen, 48, who lost her presidential bid to centrist Emmanuel Macron, triumphed in her northern fiefdom of Henin-Beaumont, a depressed former mining town, the town's FN mayor Steeve Briois said.
Le Pen's partner and vice-president of the party Louis Aliot told AFP he had been elected from his constituency in southwest France.
The overall results will be a huge disappointment for the nationalist and anti-EU party which had once hoped to emerge as the main opposition in parliament to Macron's centrist party.
There was also disappointment for senior FN figure Florian Philippot, the architect of the FN's policies to scrap the euro common currency, who lost in the former industrial area of Moselle in eastern France.
Paris (AFP) June 10, 2017
The year-old centrist party of French President Emmanuel Macron prepared Saturday for the first round of parliamentary elections looking set to grab the lead in the race for a clear majority. Macron swept away far-right candidate Marine Le Pen to win the presidency on May 7, but has only achieved half the job. Macron's Republique en Marche (Republic on the Move, REM) party, which he only ... read more
Related Links
Democracy in the 21st century at TerraDaily.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement