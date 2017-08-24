Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLORA AND FAUNA
Female squirrels align births to increase survival of young
 by Amy Wallace
 Washington (UPI) Aug 24, 2017


A study by the University of Alberta showed that female squirrels align their reproduction to take advantage of food-rich years to ensure pup survival.

A phenomenon known as spruce mast seeding occurs twice in a decade where spruce trees produce huge numbers of spruce cones beyond the normal amount.

"When this happens, there is enough food around to support many more squirrels than at times of low cone production," Anni Hämäläinen, a biologist and postdoctoral fellow at the University of Alberta, said in a press release. "Any babies born on the eve of such abundance will have a much higher chance of surviving the harsh winter ahead, relying on a pantry full of cones."

The study, published today in Scientific Reports, found that female squirrels time their reproduction to times that are more food rich to improve the survival rates of their offspring.

"It is a prime example of natural selection due to variation in the environment," Hämäläinen said. "Female squirrels that can identify a mast year and maximize their breeding efforts accordingly have enduring legacies, as more individuals in the next generation of squirrels will be carrying her genes."

FLORA AND FAUNA
Mountain-side genome sequencing a win for science
 Washington (UPI) Aug 21, 2017
 Scientists at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, have developed portable, real-time DNA sequencing that can be conducted on location, such as a mountainside, they report in a new study. "This research proves that we can now rapidly read the DNA sequence of an organism to identify it with minimum equipment," Joe Parker, a scientist at Kew, said in a press release. "Rapidly reading DN ... read more
Related Links
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLORA AND FAUNA
Italy's deadly flirtation with illegal building

 Death toll in DR Congo landslide climbs to 140

 Death toll from South Asia flooding tops 1,000

 Myanmar man faces jail for speaking about child soldier past
FLORA AND FAUNA
Defeating cyberattacks on 3-D printers

 Understanding brittle crack behaviors to design stronger materials

 Researchers use vacuum for hands-free patterning of liquid metal

 Solidifying advanced alloy design
FLORA AND FAUNA
Fish stress hormones linked to tendency to take the bait

 Risky business for fish in oil-polluted reef waters

 Japanese seaweed is welcome invader on US coasts: study

 Climate change deepens threat to Pacific island wildlife
FLORA AND FAUNA
Satellite photos reveal gigantic outburst floods

 Methane hydrate is not a smoking gun in the Arctic Ocean

 Study validates East Antarctic ice sheet to remain stable even if western ice sheet melts

 Scientists are recruiting Alaskans to help them track berry patches
FLORA AND FAUNA
Can 'reading' leaves lead to more drought-tolerant crops

 Ray of hope for more abundant wheat crops

 Adding silicon to soil to strengthen plant defenses

 Wild sheep grazed in the Black Desert 14,500 years ago
FLORA AND FAUNA
Typhoon Hato leaves 16 dead after lashing southern China

 Italy mourns Amatrice, where quake wounds still weep

 24 million affected by South Asia floods: Red Cross

 Hero boy saved little brother when Italy quake struck
FLORA AND FAUNA
Angolans vote as Dos Santos ends 38-year rule

 Death toll in SLeone flood disaster reaches 441

 Africa Endeavor 2017 communications conference starts in Malawi

 Dalai Lama cancels Botswana trip with 'exhaustion'
FLORA AND FAUNA
Both chimpanzees and humans spontaneously imitate each other's actions

 Research reveals how neurons communicate

 New 13-million-year-old infant skull sheds light on ape ancestry

 To teach kids morals, read books with humans not animals



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement