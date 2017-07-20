Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FROTH AND BUBBLE
Fewer 'good air' days in China despite official efforts
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) July 20, 2017


Chinese cities had fewer "good air" days in the first half of 2017 compared to the same period last year despite government efforts to curb incessant smog, according to official data.

China has vowed to target coal-burning and vehicle emissions, increase investment in clean energy and punish polluters in a bid to improve the air quality of the world's second largest economy.

But the measures had yet to bear fruit in the six months of the year.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection's monitoring department said 338 cities reported "good" or "excellent" air quality on 74.1 percent of days in the first half, down 2.6 percentage points from last year.

In Beijing and the surrounding area, the proportion of "good air" days dropped 7.1 percentage points from last year to 50.7 percent, while the density of hazardous particulate (PM2.5) climbed 14.3 percent.

Residents of northern China were angered by the air pollution last winter after nearly a ninth of the entire country was smothered in severe smog mid-December.

Public schools and factories were temporarily closed, while cars were ordered off the roads.

"If (officials) turn a deaf ear or act indifferently, and the people, especially minors, are exposed to potential health risks, this is undoubtedly a dereliction of duty," Xinhua state news agency said at the time.

Xinhua reported Thursday that in the first half of the year, 610 million yuan ($90.44 million) in fines were issued on environmental protection violations, up 131 percent year-on-year.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pledged cleaner air during his annual press conference in March.

"Blue skies should no longer be a luxury," he said, "nor will they be."

FROTH AND BUBBLE
Cambodia bans overseas exports of coastal sand
 Phnom Penh (AFP) July 13, 2017
 Cambodia has outlawed sand exports from a coastal region where it has been primarily funnelled in huge quantities to Singapore, a move met with scepticism from activists who said previous bans on the destructive industry had failed to take root. Environmental groups have long accused Cambodia of running damaging and corrupt sand dredging operations along the southwest coast and the Mekong ri ... read more
Related Links
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FROTH AND BUBBLE
Separated by war, Iraqi children wait for parents

 Haiti's army reborn 20 years after it was demobilized

 The last survivors on Earth

 Civilian deaths soar in Iraq, Syria: monitoring group
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Breakthrough tool predicts properties of theoretical materials

 Semiliquid chains pulled out of a sea of microparticles

 A plastic planet

 Strengthening 3-D printed parts for real-world use
FROTH AND BUBBLE
New algorithm, metrics improve autonomous underwater vehicles' energy efficiency

 MH370 search reveals hidden undersea world

 Risky business for fish in oil-polluted reef waters

 World's northernmost coral reef in Japan bleached
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Thawing permafrost releases old greenhouse gas

 Sentinel satellite captures birth of behemoth iceberg

 Massive iceberg

 US need for four polar icebreakers 'critical,' warns report
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Kenyan cattle herders defend 'necessary' land invasions

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand

 Using treated graywater for irrigation is better for arid environments

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Crustal limestone platforms feed carbon to many of Earth's arc volcanoes

 Two killed in 6.7-magnitude quake off Greece and Turkey resorts

 Seven killed as India floods death toll rises to 83

 7.7-magnitude quake hits off Russia: US scientists
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Peace deal eludes Senegal's Casamance, 35 years on

 Rwandan forces killing suspects without trial: HRW

 AU chair questions US stance on African peacekeeping

 3 killed in north Mali clashes as UN condemns violence
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Artifacts suggest humans arrived in Australia earlier than thought

 Father's presence encourages sibling bonding among baboons

 Startup touts neuro-stimulation as 'medicine for the brain'

 Towards a High-Resolution, Implantable Neural Interface



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement