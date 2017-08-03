Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WOOD PILE
Financial incentives could conserve tropical forest diversity
 by Staff Writers
 Columbia, MO (SPX) Aug 03, 2017


Philip Mohebalian, a former doctoral student in Aguilar's group who now works for the World Wildlife Fund, built a methodology to assess degradation in Ecuador. Using remote images, Mohebalian combined inventories of Amazon rain forests with face-to-face surveys with landowners receiving payments for their conservation efforts through Ecuador's Socio Bosque Program (PSB).

The past few decades have seen the rise of global incentive programs offering payments to landowners to help reduce tropical deforestation.

Until now, assessments of these programs have largely overlooked decreases in forest diversity. In what might be a first of its kind study, University of Missouri researchers have integrated forest imaging with field-level inventories and landowner surveys to assess the impact of conservation payments in Ecuador's Amazon Basin forests.

They found that conservation payment programs are making a difference in the diversity of tree species in protected spaces. Further, the species being protected are twice as likely to be of commercial timber value and at risk of extinction.

"It has been widely proven that degradation of tropical forests have major implications for carbon cycles and biodiversity; yet, destruction of these forests still occur at alarming rates," said Francisco Aguilar, associate professor of forestry in the MU School of Natural Resources.

"More than 7 billion acres of tropical rain forests were destroyed between 1995 and 2015, so policy makers established voluntary compensation programs to slow down tropical deforestation and degradation.

While these programs seem to be making a difference, there aren't enough on-the-ground evaluation tools to see if biodiversity is being maintained, too. Therefore, we looked for other ways to observe the value of these payments for forest conservation."

Philip Mohebalian, a former doctoral student in Aguilar's group who now works for the World Wildlife Fund, built a methodology to assess degradation in Ecuador. Using remote images, Mohebalian combined inventories of Amazon rain forests with face-to-face surveys with landowners receiving payments for their conservation efforts through Ecuador's Socio Bosque Program (PSB).

Findings revealed that PSB prevented 9 percent of enrolled forest area from being deforested between 2008 and 2014, which is higher than previous assessments conducted through mostly imaging alone. An inventory of the species represented in the study revealed one to two more species per 100 acres than non-enrolled forests.

"To our knowledge, this study is the first of its kind to estimate differences in forest degradation associated with a forest conservation payment program," Mohebalian said.

"Field-level data, while more expensive and time consuming, could add value to remotely sensed evaluations. We found that upon closer observation that several of the species being preserved are under great commercial pressure for timber putting them at greater risk of extinction--observations that might be lost in high-level imaging such as those derived from satellites."

These assessments offer evidence that on-the-ground studies bringing together biophysical forest observations with socioeconomic factors offer a deeper understanding of the value of tropical forest conservation programs, Aguilar said.

The study, "Beneath the Canopy: Tropical forests enrolled in conservation payments reveal evidence of less degradation," recently was published in the current issue of Ecological Economics. Funding was provided by the University of Missouri Research Board and Research Council; the Doris D. and Christine M. Brown Fellowship; the USDA National Needs Fellowship; and a USDA International Science and Education Grant. Bolier Torres at the Unversidad Estata Amazonica; Lucas Lobez at the Universidad National de Misiones (Argentina); and Leonardo Zurita-Arthos and Maria Borja at Universidad San Francisco de Quito contributed to the study. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the funding agencies.

WOOD PILE
Trees can make or break city weather
 Vancouver, Canada (SPX) Jul 31, 2017
 Even a single urban tree can help moderate wind speeds and keep pedestrians comfortable as they walk down the street, according to a new University of British Columbia study that also found losing a single tree can increase wind pressure on nearby buildings and drive up heating costs. The researchers used remote-sensing laser technology to create a highly detailed computer model of a Vanco ... read more
Related Links
 University of Missouri-Columbia
 Forestry News - Global and Local News, Science and Application
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WOOD PILE
Elephants, tigers kill one human a day in India

 Tech advances will lead to MH370 discovery - Malaysia Airlines

 New phase change mechanism could lead to new class of chemical vapor sensors

 Robot finds possible melted fuel inside Fukushima reactor
WOOD PILE
Reality check for 'wonder material'

 Fundamental breakthrough in the future of designing materials

 Engineering on a blue streak

 Scientists discover new magnet with nearly massless charge carriers
WOOD PILE
'Missing lead' in Flint water pipes confirms cause of crisis

 Risky business for fish in oil-polluted reef waters

 Japanese seaweed is welcome invader on US coasts: study

 Climate change deepens threat to Pacific island wildlife
WOOD PILE
Methane-eating microbes may curb gas emissions as Antarctic ice sheets melt

 A new model yields insights into glaciers' retreats and advances

 NASA flights gauge summer sea ice melt in the Arctic

 Thawing permafrost releases old greenhouse gas
WOOD PILE
Neolithic farmers practiced specialized methods of cattle farming

 Global warming reduces protein in key crops: study

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand

 Adjusting fertilizers vital in claypan ag soils
WOOD PILE
Lightning kills 21 as India reels from floods

 Florida gears up for Tropical Storm Emily

 Taiwan hit by second storm after Nesat injures 111

 Floods and power-outages as Taiwan battered by Typhoon Nesat
WOOD PILE
China opens first chamber of commerce in I.Coast

 Senegal ruling party coalition claims election landslide

 European support for Sahel 'mutually reinforcing': Germany

 Adama Barrow: how do you solve a problem like The Gambia?
WOOD PILE
Cultural flexibility was key to surviving extreme dry periods in Africa

 Shedding light deeper into the human brain

 Identifying major transitions in human cultural evolution

 How did early humans survive aridity and prolonged drought in Africa



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement