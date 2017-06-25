Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FIRE STORM
Fire licks Spanish nature reserve, 1,800 evacuated
 by Staff Writers
 Madrid (AFP) June 25, 2017


Hundreds of firefighters battled Sunday to contain a fire after it broke out at a nature reserve in southern Spain, prompting the evacuation of more than 1,800 people, authorities said.

The fire forced authorities to evacuate 1,850 people, many of whom were staying at a camp site, the Andalusian authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The blaze started overnight Saturday and had by morning encroached on the Donana Natural Park at Moguer in the southern region of Andalusia, Jose Fiscal, deputy head of the regional environment protection authority, told Spanish television.

Emergency services said local authorities sent in a total of 550 people and 23 helicopters and planes to deal with the blaze, which comes a week after forest fires killed more than 60 people in neighbouring Portugal.

Fighting the blaze was exacerbated by the wind and heat, an emergency services spokesman told AFP.

Authorities were not able to speculate on the scale of the fire as it was still not under control by late morning.

The cause remained unknown but regional president Susana Diaz, who rushed to the affected area, said that "the human factor cannot be excluded."

By late evening, the regional government said at least 950 people had been relocated though many roads remained closed. Popular beach resort Matalascanas was completely cut off for a few hours because of the fire, authorities said.

The reserve, famed for its biodiversity, enjoys UNESCO protected status as an important biosphere reserve and is a tourist attraction, home to a wide variety of ecosystems and forms of wildlife including endangered species, notably the Iberian lynx and the Spanish imperial eagle.

Spain was hit by a spate of forest fires in 2015 and officials said some of those could had been started deliberately.

At this time of year Spain is also having to battle drought and Sunday saw several areas classified as being at maximum risk of fire, including the Andalusian province of Huelva, where the Donana Park is situated.

FIRE STORM
Main forest fires in Portugal under control
 Góis, Portugal (AFP) June 22, 2017
 The main forest fires that have raged in Portugal since the weekend and killed more than 60 people were brought under control on Thursday, authorities said, though grief and anger smouldered across the country. The fire in Pedrogao Grande, which ravaged 30,000 hectares (74,000 acres) of forests, was doused only late Wednesday as firefighters contended with searing heat as well as rapidly shi ... read more
Related Links
 Forest and Wild Fires - News, Science and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FIRE STORM
Kurdish designers bring fight with IS to Paris catwalk

 Hopes dim in search for 118 buried by China landslide

 FLIR awarded $17.9 million contract for Coast Guard surveillance systems

 Portugal forest fire kills 24, injures 20
FIRE STORM
A more sustainable way to refine metals

 NREL-led research effort creates new alloys, phase diagram

 Scientists develop molecular code for melanin-like materials

 Sea urchin protein provides insights into self-assembly of skeletal structures
FIRE STORM
Algae The final frontier

 Amazonia's future will be jeopardized by dams

 Hawaiian canoe comes home after epic round-the-world odyssey

 Global coral bleaching may be ending, US agency says
FIRE STORM
Widespread snowmelt in West Antarctica during unusually warm summer

 Wet and stormy weather lashed California coast... 8,200 years ago

 Bolivian glacier samples ready for global ice archives

 Antarctic researchers take icy plunge to mark solstice
FIRE STORM
Bubbling Chinese market centre-stage at world wine fest

 China opens gates to US beef imports

 Growers at Bordeaux winefest unite against climate change

 China 'backyard' pig farmers squeezed as sector scales up
FIRE STORM
Heavy rains have killed 15 in Ivory Coast

 One killed as Storm Cindy makes landfall in southern US

 6.8-magnitude quake hits Guatemala, second in eight days: USGS

 Flash flood warning as Tropical Storm Cindy heads towards US
FIRE STORM
Mali relaunches beleagured peace process

 Clashes erupt in C. Africa a day after peace deal

 Mali ex-rebels reject national charter on peace deal anniversary; Dozens killedw/l

 C. Africa govt inks peace deal with rebel groups
FIRE STORM
World population to reach 9.8 bln in 2050, UN says

 Chinese gays hear wedding bells as Taiwan move fuels hope

 Too much brain activity may contribute to memory, attention impairments

 In tense times, top conductor creates UN of orchestras



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement