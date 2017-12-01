Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
FLORA AND FAUNA
Five arrested over elephant killing in Sri Lanka
 by Staff Writers
 Colombo (AFP) Dec 1, 2017


Sri Lankan police have arrested five men for allegedly killing a wild elephant, with officers seizing ivory and tusk-cutting tools, officials said Friday.

Villagers in the island's northwest had alerted wildlife authorities after a popular local elephant called "Dala Poottuwa", or crossed tusker, disappeared.

Its carcass was later found with a bullet wound in the skull.

Authorities broke up what they say is a poaching network as part of their investigation, charging five men with killing the elephant.

"They had in their possession several tools used to cut tusks (and) two ivory pendants," said police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera.

Elephants are protected under Sri Lankan law and poachers can face the death penalty for killing one.

Tusked elephants are rare in Sri Lanka, accounting for less than five per cent of the island's estimated elephant population of around 6000.

That figure has declined from the last official census of the island's elephants, which identified more than 7300 animals.

FLORA AND FAUNA
The Yeti of the Himalayas is probably an Asian bear, DNA shows
 Washington (UPI) Nov 29, 2017
 New genetic analysis suggests Asian bears help explain the myth of the Yeti. Several museums and private collections hold what is claimed to be physical evidence of the Yeti, or Abominable Snowman, the mythical human-like creature believed to lurk among the peaks of the Himalayas. Recently, scientists collected and analyzed DNA from the evidence, which included bone, tooth, skin, hair a ... read more
Related Links
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLORA AND FAUNA
Beijing evicts migrants onto cold streets, sparking outcry

 Russia opens commission into 'nuclear incident' report

 Seven 'trapped' after cargo ships collide off south China

 China port city blast caused by illegal explosives: police
FLORA AND FAUNA
New way to write magnetic info could pave the way for hardware neural networks

 Device could reduce the carbon footprint of ethylene production

 Researchers inadvertently boost surface area of nickel nanoparticles for catalysis

 X-rays reveal the biting truth about parrotfish teeth
FLORA AND FAUNA
Why are there no sea snakes in the Atlantic?

 The world needs to rethink the value of water

 Scientists discover resilient 'heart' of Great Barrier Reef

 Children who avoid tap water have lower lead levels but more tooth decay
FLORA AND FAUNA
Antarctic Selfie's Journey to Space via Disruption Tolerant Networking

 Antarctic landscape insights keep ice loss forecasts on the radar

 Operation IceBridge 2017: The Beauty of Ice

 Added Arctic data shows global warming didn't pause
FLORA AND FAUNA
Istanbul anglers keep up tradition despite stocks alarm

 Gene discovery may halt worldwide wheat epidemic

 Genome of wheat ancestor sequenced

 Fighting plant disease at warm temperatures keeps food on the table
FLORA AND FAUNA
Indonesia reopening Bali airport shut by volcanic ash fears

 New Zealand says no charges over killer quake building

 Bali volcano burns wedding dreams, threatens economy

 16 dead, 100 missing as cyclone hits India, Sri Lanka
FLORA AND FAUNA
Mali justice minister resigns after activist's acquittal

 Cash and history keep Europe as Africa's prime partner

 China hails new Zimbabwe leader, denies role in transition

 China taps Africa at Morocco Silk Road investment forum
FLORA AND FAUNA
Long-term logging study demonstrates impacts on chimpanzees and gorillas

 Chimp females who leave home postpone parenthood

 What grosses out a chimpanzee?

 Human evolution was uneven and punctuated, suggests new research



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement