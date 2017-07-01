Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
WEATHER REPORT
Five dead as heatwave hits Bulgarian capital
 by Staff Writers
 Sofia (AFP) July 1, 2017


Five people died on Saturday as soaring temperatures hit the Bulgarian capital Sofia where the mercury was expected to reach as high as 44 degrees Celsius (111.2 degrees Fahrenheit), hospital sources said.

By midday (0900 GMT), the city's emergency services had provided assistance to around 200 people who felt unwell, emergency services spokeswoman Katia Sungarska said.

She advised residents not to leave the house during the day and not to call the emergency services except in cases of urgency in order to allow ambulances to reach those in serious need.

Sofia has for years suffered from a chronic shortage of ambulances, with a fleet of just 25 vehicles serving a city of around two million people.

The red alert for extreme heat was activated on Saturday in 17 regions across the country for the first time this summer.

France marks hottest post-war June day as Europe sizzles
 Paris (AFP) June 22, 2017
 France marked its hottest June day since World War II on Wednesdayas overheated residents across swathes of Europe coped with another day of sizzling temperatures. A nationwide average of 26.4 degrees Celsius (79.5 Fahrenheit) made Wednesday the hottest day in France since 1945, the national weather agency said Thursday, with the thermometer hitting 37 C in some parts of the country. Par ... read more
