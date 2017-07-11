Five killed, 10 missing in landslide in remote India



by Staff Writers



New Delhi (AFP) July 11, 2017



At least five people were killed and 10 missing Tuesday after a massive landslide buried homes in a remote village in northeast India, a disaster management official said.

An avalanche of mud and rock struck the village after weeks of heavy rain in Papum Pare district in the Himalayan state of Arunachal Pradesh along the border with China.

Jokey Angu, head of the state's disaster management authority, told AFP rescue teams were trying to find survivors beneath the rubble of eight homes buried under mounds of earth and rock.

"Five bodies have been recovered from the debris. Another 10 people are missing and we fear about their safety," Angu said.

Landslides are common in the Himalayas, particularly during the monsoon season.

Arunachal Pradesh and neighbouring Assam are enduring their worst floods and landslides in years amid more than a week of incessant rain.

Nearly half a million people in Assam have been affected by the floods, and at least 26 people have drowned since torrential rains hit the state.

Berlin (AFP) June 22, 2017





Heavy summer storms in northern Germany killed two people and crippled railway services Thursday while a tornado was seen near Hamburg. Gale-force winds, torrential rains and hail damaged rail tracks and power lines, forcing trains to be halted between Berlin, Hamburg, Bremen, Kiel and Hanover, national railway company Deutsche Bahn said. A 50-year-old man died while his wife was injured ... read more

Related Links

