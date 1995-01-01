Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SHAKE AND BLOW
kill at least five as storms thrash Italy
 by Staff Writers
 Rome (AFP) Sept 10, 2017


At least five people have died in violent rainstorms sweeping across Italy on Sunday, with the Tuscan city of Livorno taking the brunt of the flooding, fire services said.

Four people from the same family were found dead in a flooded house in the city, where 40 centimetres (one foot, 4 inches) of rainfall in four hours transformed streets into rivers and washed away cars.

The Corriere della Sera daily said the dead were a little girl, her parents and a grandparent.

A fifth body was found in an area devastated by landslides. Three other people were missing, the fire brigade said.

"The situation is very difficult, it's critical. We fear a disaster," Livorno mayor Filippo Nogarin said.

Italy's civil protection service issued a code orange alert for Florence as the storms, which began in northern Italy overnight, swept down the country towards the south.

Underpasses were being closed as a precaution in the capital Rome.

Coldiretti, Italy's main agricultural organisation, said the bad weather was aggravated by coming hard on the heels of a drought which had left the land drier than usual and unable to soak up the rains.

Rainfall in Tuscany in particular had been down 57 percent this summer, it said.

"The tropicalisation of the climate is causing an increase in extreme weather events, with heat waves, heavy cloud bursts and violent hailstorms which are damaging the national agricultural production," Coldiretti said.

It put the cost of the damage at over 14 billion euros ($16.8 billion) in the last 10 years.

SHAKE AND BLOW
With no government help, Mumbai flood victims are on their own
 Mumbai (AFP) Sept 7, 2017
 When Surekha Chiplunkar's home started to flood during recent heavy rains in Mumbai she knew exactly what to do - she had to; catastrophe comes every year and no one else was going to help. Her family's tiny ground floor apartment in central Mumbai is one of hundreds of thousands of homes in India's financial capital that regularly flood during the monsoon months of June to September. " ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SHAKE AND BLOW
US House of Representatives approves Harvey emergency relief

 'Dreamer' died rescuing Houston flood victims

 Shelves stripped bare as Irma barrels towards Miami

 Texas chemical plant area declared safe after controlled blaze
SHAKE AND BLOW
Non-thermal atmospheric pressure plasma treatment for leather products

 Bit data goes anti-skyrmions

 NASA Awards $400,000 to Top Teams at Second Phase of 3D-Printing Competition

 Clamping down on causality by probing laser cavities
SHAKE AND BLOW
More 'losers' than 'winners' predicted for Southern Ocean seafloor animals

 Your tap water may contain plastic, researchers warn

 Pacific corals in 'worrying' state: researchers

 New research delivers hope for reef fish living in a high CO2 world
SHAKE AND BLOW
Experts call for added focus on the impact of glacier mass loss on downstream systems

 Massive Antarctic volcanic eruptions linked to abrupt Southern hemisphere climate changes

 What changes when you warm the Antarctic Ocean just 1 degree

 Warming the Antarctic 1 C vastly changes seabed life
SHAKE AND BLOW
Scientists developed 'smart fertilizer'

 prices jump as Irma approaches Florida

 Drought response in global crops may be as complex as day and night

 Mooncakes from heaven: Hong Kong's sweet obsession
SHAKE AND BLOW
Tropical storms Jose, Katia upgraded to hurricane status

 In Irma's path, Haitians face storm's fury alone

 So how do mega-storms get named, anyhow?

 With no government help, Mumbai flood victims are on their own
SHAKE AND BLOW
DRCongo troops chasing reporter 'force entry' at UN base

 Angolans vote as Dos Santos ends 38-year rule

 Death toll in SLeone flood disaster reaches 441

 Africa Endeavor 2017 communications conference starts in Malawi
SHAKE AND BLOW
Large-scale study of genetic data shows humans still evolving

 Groups are more likely to lie than individuals, new study shows

 Human settlement in the Americas may have occurred in the late Pleistocene

 Humans are still evolving, study suggests



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement