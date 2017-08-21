Flowers use nectar as a weapon of distraction

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Amy Wallace
Washington (UPI) Aug 21, 2017
New research has found that nectar plays a different role than previously thought -- by acting as the ultimate weapon of distraction for flowers.
Nectar is the honey produced by flowers that provides a come-on to bees and other insects to attract them to pollinate the flower. But researchers found recently that nectar plays a larger role beyond the obvious one.
"Contrary to the accepted wisdom, the role of nectar seems in this instance to not be just about attracting and rewarding pollinating insects," Scott Armbruster, professor of Ecology and Evolution at the University of Portsmouth, said in a press release,
"It seems nectar and nectaries, the glands which produce it, attract herbivores that would otherwise feed on other flower parts. Thus the nectar and nectaries may be acting as a decoy. Like nectar thieves and robbers, the herbivores we observed have a high energy demand, and because nectar is rich in nutrients, it appears flowers are using it as a distraction, to keep herbivores away from critical reproducing parts of the flower, which are also edible.They are sacrificing their nectar and nectaries for the greater goal of maintaining other floral parts that are critical for attracting pollinators, and hence being pollinated."
Scientists studied the role played by herbivores such as sawflies that eat petals and nectar from an Iris bulleyana flower in the Himalayas.
The study, published in the August edition of Biology Letters, found that 98 percent of the flowers studied in natural conditions were damaged by herbivores, but in 85 percent of the flowers, the damage was limited to just the nectaries.
The findings suggest that the nectar was being used to protect more critical parts of the plant. When sawfly herbivores grazed on the petals, they were damaged, causing fewer pollinators to visit the flower. Having the calorie rich nectar as a distraction protected the petals from damage.
"The results are clear that floral tissues with a higher reproductive importance are essentially protected through the presence of sacrificial parts, the nectaries and nectar," Armbruster said.
Washington (UPI) Aug 16, 2017
Almost 35 years after the lost "Hunter Island" penguin was discovered, scientists have determined the species never actually existed. New analysis suggests the specimen, unearthed on Tasmania's Hunter Island in 1983, is comprised of bones from three living penguin species. The revelation was made possible by new techniques for extracting and analyzing ancient DNA samples. Scienti ... read more
Related Links
Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement