Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLORA AND FAUNA
Flowers use nectar as a weapon of distraction
 by Amy Wallace
 Washington (UPI) Aug 21, 2017


Mechanism identified for plants to recover from heat stress
Washington (UPI) Aug 21, 2017 - A team of researchers from the University of Amherst, including Chinese and Indian biochemists, have discovered how plants adapt quickly to heat stress to survive.

Identifying the mechanisms of heat tolerance on plants is important because high temperature damage to crops is increasing due to climate change.

"One of our most interesting findings is the fact that stressed plants not only need to produce new proteins to survive the stress, they need to make them right away," Elizabeth Vierling, molecular biologist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, said in a press release.

"We found that a delay of even six hours of new protein translation will inhibit optimal growth and reproduction. The plants might not outright die, but they are severely impaired without the rapid synthesis of these new proteins."

Researchers used biochemical and next-generation sequencing methods to examine changes in protein translation and gene expression in wild type Arabidopsis plants and in mutants that have lost their ability to survive high temperatures.

The study found that the mutated gene specifies a "translation factor," a protein required by all organisms including humans, to synthesize other proteins.

"So we found out more about the general, universal process of protein translation," the study authors wrote. "Ours is the first study of this type investigating this aspect of protein synthesis. It was significant to find that this translation factor is needed for recovery of plants from stress, and that it may have a previously unrecognized role in translating specific proteins."

New research has found that nectar plays a different role than previously thought -- by acting as the ultimate weapon of distraction for flowers.

Nectar is the honey produced by flowers that provides a come-on to bees and other insects to attract them to pollinate the flower. But researchers found recently that nectar plays a larger role beyond the obvious one.

"Contrary to the accepted wisdom, the role of nectar seems in this instance to not be just about attracting and rewarding pollinating insects," Scott Armbruster, professor of Ecology and Evolution at the University of Portsmouth, said in a press release,

"It seems nectar and nectaries, the glands which produce it, attract herbivores that would otherwise feed on other flower parts. Thus the nectar and nectaries may be acting as a decoy. Like nectar thieves and robbers, the herbivores we observed have a high energy demand, and because nectar is rich in nutrients, it appears flowers are using it as a distraction, to keep herbivores away from critical reproducing parts of the flower, which are also edible.They are sacrificing their nectar and nectaries for the greater goal of maintaining other floral parts that are critical for attracting pollinators, and hence being pollinated."

Scientists studied the role played by herbivores such as sawflies that eat petals and nectar from an Iris bulleyana flower in the Himalayas.

The study, published in the August edition of Biology Letters, found that 98 percent of the flowers studied in natural conditions were damaged by herbivores, but in 85 percent of the flowers, the damage was limited to just the nectaries.

The findings suggest that the nectar was being used to protect more critical parts of the plant. When sawfly herbivores grazed on the petals, they were damaged, causing fewer pollinators to visit the flower. Having the calorie rich nectar as a distraction protected the petals from damage.

"The results are clear that floral tissues with a higher reproductive importance are essentially protected through the presence of sacrificial parts, the nectaries and nectar," Armbruster said.

FLORA AND FAUNA
Hunter Island penguin species never actually existed, study says
 Washington (UPI) Aug 16, 2017
 Almost 35 years after the lost "Hunter Island" penguin was discovered, scientists have determined the species never actually existed. New analysis suggests the specimen, unearthed on Tasmania's Hunter Island in 1983, is comprised of bones from three living penguin species. The revelation was made possible by new techniques for extracting and analyzing ancient DNA samples. Scienti ... read more
Related Links
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLORA AND FAUNA
Death toll in DR Congo landslide climbs to 140

 Myanmar man faces jail for speaking about child soldier past

 Brazilian army, police raid violent Rio favelas

 Low-cost prostheses offer Indian amputees a second chance
FLORA AND FAUNA
Researchers use vacuum for hands-free patterning of liquid metal

 Surprise discovery in the search for energy efficient information storage

 The critical point in breaking the glass problem

 Electricity and silver effective at keeping bacteria off plastics
FLORA AND FAUNA
Sediment research is a granular exercise at NRL

 Scientists discover why bubbles zig-zag as they rise through water

 Mexico City fishermen fight to save Aztec floating gardens

 Risky business for fish in oil-polluted reef waters
FLORA AND FAUNA
Hidden river once flowed beneath Antarctic ice

 Scientists are recruiting Alaskans to help them track berry patches

 Melting of Greenland glacier to speed up: study

 Not all glaciers in Antarctica have been affected by climate change
FLORA AND FAUNA
Adding silicon to soil to strengthen plant defenses

 Surprising two-way journey for apple on the Silk Road

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand

 Oceans possess vast, untapped potential for sustainable aquaculture
FLORA AND FAUNA
South Asia floods claim more than 750 lives

 Sudan warns of floods as Nile water level surges

 Nearly 600 dead in S. Asia floods; SLeone toll reaches 441

 Nicaragua volcano spews gas, ash
FLORA AND FAUNA
Death toll in SLeone flood disaster reaches 441

 Africa Endeavor 2017 communications conference starts in Malawi

 Dalai Lama cancels Botswana trip with 'exhaustion'

 UN says Nigeria relations 'intact' after unauthorised raid
FLORA AND FAUNA
To teach kids morals, read books with humans not animals

 Research reveals how neurons communicate

 New 13-million-year-old infant skull sheds light on ape ancestry

 Arrival of modern humans in Southeast Asia questioned



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement