Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EPIDEMICS
Flu meds do not harm unborn babies: study
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (AFP) Feb 28, 2017


Unborn children suffer no harm when their mothers take flu medication during pregnancy, a study of some 700,000 women said Wednesday.

It was the largest study ever to assess the potential risks of taking oseltamivir or zanamivir (better known as Tamiflu and Relenza) -- the two main drugs to combat serious flu infections -- during pregnancy, its authors said.

The team compared almost 6,000 pregnant women in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and France who were prescribed oseltamivir or zanamivir between 2008 and 2010, with nearly 700,000 who were not.

Taking into account factors such as age, smoking and the use of other medicines, the team found "no increased risks of adverse outcomes" from one group to the next.

These included low birth weight, preterm birth, stillbirth or birth defects.

On the contrary, the team found that children whose mothers had been prescribed Tamiflu or Relenza, drugs known as neuraminidase inhibitors, were less likely to be underweight.

Influenza flares every winter, putting millions of pregnant women at risk of severe illness during seasons with an aggressive virus strain, the research team said.

Many medicine watchdogs therefore recommended the use of flu drugs, "despite limited knowledge on their safety and effectiveness during pregnancy".

This study, published in The BMJ medical journal, sought to correct that.

The team conceded there were shortcomings in the study, including that they did not assess risks to the child before 22 weeks of pregnancy, and did not know whether women prescribed the drugs had actually taken them.

EPIDEMICS
More mosquito species than previously thought may transmit Zika
 Athens GA (SPX) Mar 01, 2017
 Zika virus could be transmitted by more mosquito species than those currently known, according to a new predictive model created by ecologists at the University of Georgia and the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies. Their findings, published this week in the journal eLife, offer a list of 26 additional potential candidate species--including seven that occur in the continental United States--tha ... read more
Related Links
 Epidemics on Earth - Bird Flu, HIV/AIDS, Ebola
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EPIDEMICS
Haitians' ire over carnival spending amid hurricane's ruins

 Carnival helps Rio put crime, recession on back burner

 Study shows parks, greenways may help reduce crime in Chicago

 Canada conservationist warns of 'cyber poaching
EPIDEMICS
Two radar eyes are better than one

 New use for paper industry's sludge and fly ash in plastics

 Scientists discover how essential methane catalyst is made

 New polymer additive could revolutionize plastics recycling
EPIDEMICS
Calculating recharge of groundwater more precisely

 New urgency in fight to restore Florida Everglades

 Saab to provide support for Swedish navy underwater systems

 First direct measurements of Pacific seabed sediments reveal strong methane source
EPIDEMICS
Air pollution may have masked mid-20th Century sea ice loss

 International team reports ocean acidification spreading rapidly in Arctic Ocean

 Arctic sea ice decline influences European weather

 Simple rule predicts when an ice age ends
EPIDEMICS
Widely accepted vision for agriculture may be inaccurate, misleading

 'Our daily bread' has hidden climate costs

 What's the buzz on bee parasites?

 Brexit sows seeds of doubt for British farmers
EPIDEMICS
An insight into a physical phenomenon that leads to earthquakes

 Water slowly restored in Chile capital after deadly floods

 California requests $440 mn for flood control after dam crisis

 Four million without water in deadly Chile floods
EPIDEMICS
France sends backup to Niger after 16 troops killed

 UN airstrikes in C.Africa target 'heavily armed' militia

 16 killed in three days of DR Congo clashes

 I.Coast hosting bid to save its last chimpanzees
EPIDEMICS
Newfound primate teeth take a big bite out of the evolutionary tree of life

 Study shows ancient humans arrived in South America in multiple waves

 Will naming the Anthropocene lead to acceptance of our planet-level impact

 Tiny fibers open new windows into the brain



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement