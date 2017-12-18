Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
Earth Science News




Fossil shows ancient bear had a sweet tooth
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Dec 18, 2017


Reconstruction of the mid-Pliocene Protarctos abstrusus in the Beaver Pond site area during the late summer. An extinct beaver, Dipoides, is shown carrying a tree branch in water. Plants include black crowberry (Empetrum nigrum) with ripened berries along the path of the bear, dwarf birch (Betula nana) in foreground; sweet gale (Myrica gale) carried by the beaver, sedges in water margins, flowering buckbeans along the mounds behind the beaver, and larch trees in distant background.

The heads of moose living on a Michigan island are shrinking
Washington (UPI) Dec 18, 2017 - The brains and skulls of moose living on a remote Michigan island are shrinking.

According to analysis by scientists at Michigan Technological University, the skulls of moose living in Isle Royale National Park have declined in size by 16 percent over the last four decades.

The size of a moose's skull serves as a proxy for the size of the animal's brain, which in turn, can yield insights into the specimen's body size and physiology, as well as the environmental conditions the moose encountered as a juvenile.

By measuring changes in a species' skull size over time, researchers can estimate the health of a population and determine how a species is responding to changes in the environment.

"The conditions you're born into have a massive impact on not only how big you are but also how long you're going to live," Sarah Hoy, a research fellow at Michigan Tech, said in a news release. "This idea isn't new -- what we're trying to do is establish how climate warming is affecting this iconic, cold-adapted species. We found evidence suggesting that moose experiencing a warm first winter tended to be smaller as adults and live shorter lives."

In northern Minnesota, moose populations have halved over the last 12 years. Researchers believe climate change has been a major driver. Warmer winter temperatures have caused heat stress and negatively impacted the mammal's nutritional condition. Warmer temperatures have also expanded the range of white-tail deer, which carry and spread and fatal brain worm parasite.

Meanwhile, the moose population on Isle Royale has been rapidly increasing, despite a climate similar to that of northern Minnesota. Isle Royale is without white-tail deer, limiting the moose's exposure to deadly parasites.

Despite their success, the latest research suggests Isle Royale moose are being impacted by climate change. After measuring the 662 skulls, researchers concluded that the moose -- a species that evolved among the cold climes of the northern latitudes -- is being negatively affected by global warming. The moose's brain and body are shrinking and its lifespan is getting shorter.

The moose's surprising success -- detailed in the journal Global Change Biology -- is a result of the decline in the island's wolf population. Wolves, the moose's primary predator, are almost completely gone, while the moose population has tripled over the last decade.

That may sound like good news for moose fans, but the animal is likely to suffer from increased competition for limited resources. That increased competition could partly explain the shrinking noggins.

"Decreasing skull size may be an early indicator of population change," said John Vucetich, a professor of ecology at Michigan Tech. "We're likely looking at a population in transition, and the healthiest transition would almost certainly involve restoring wolf predation to Isle Royale."

An ancient bear fossil found in Canada's High Arctic suggests the mammal had a serious sweet tooth. Researchers found evidence of significant tooth decay among the 3.5-million-year-old remains.

The fossil belongs to an extinct species called Protarctos abstrusus, a close relative of modern bears. The bear was slightly smaller than a black bear. It featured a flat head on a combination of both primitive and modern dental characteristics, evidence of its transitional position on the evolutionary tree.

"This is evidence of the most northerly record for primitive bears, and provides an idea of what the ancestor of modern bears may have looked like," Xiaoming Wang, head of vertebrate paleontology at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, said in a news release. "Just as interesting is the presence of dental caries, showing that oral infections have a long evolutionary history in the animals, which can tell us about their sugary diet, presumably from berries."

Researchers at NHMLA and the Canadian Museum of Nature were able to analyze bones from the bear's skull, jaws and teeth. The extraction of the bones from the fossil-rich peat of Ellesmere Island took some 20 years.

Scientists detailed their discovery in a new paper published this week in the journal Scientific Reports.

The Beaver Pond site where the bear was found has also yielded a number of other fossils, including the remains of fish, small carnivores and deerlets. Researchers have also excavated the bones of a beaver and a three-toed horse. Fossilized plants found among the strata suggest these ancient animals occupied a boreal-type wetland forest.

"It is a significant find, in part because all other ancient fossil ursine bears, and even some modern bear species like the sloth bear and sun bear, are associated with lower-latitude, milder habitats," said Natalia Rybczynski, research associate and paleontologist with the Canadian Museum of Nature. "So, the Ellesmere bear is important because it suggests that the capacity to exploit the harshest, most northern forests on the planet is not an innovation of modern grizzlies and black bears, but may have characterized the ursine lineage from its beginning."

The closest relatives of modern bears are found in Eurasia and date to roughly 5 million years ago. While the newly discovered bear was one of the earliest bear migrants from Eurasia to North America, researchers don't think it was a direct ancestor to the modern American black bear.

But the bear's rotted teeth prove the modern black bear's predilection for berries can be traced back several million years.

"We know that modern bears consume sugary fruits in the fall to promote fat accumulation that allows for winter survival via hibernation," Rybczynski said. "The dental cavities in Protarctos suggest that consumption of sugar-rich foods like berries, in preparation for winter hibernation, developed early in the evolution of bears as a survival strategy."

